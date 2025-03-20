USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Panama: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
The United States men's national team face off against Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Thursday, Mar. 20.
The USMNT come into looking to reach their fourth consecutive Nations League final. There's only been one winner in the competition's history and Pochettino can keep that tradition alive with a win over the side that ended his predecessor's tenure. Panama played a major role in USA's early elimination from Copa America 2024 on home soil after a Tim Weah red card saw the Stars and Stripes play with 10 men for a majority of the game. After a loss to Uruguay in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter was fired and Pochettino was appointed.
The Argentine will have to navigate the absence of Antonee Robinson, but gets a big boost with the return of Tyler Adams. He also has a major call to make in attacking midfield between Diego Luna and Gio Reyna.
Here's how the USMNT could line up against Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Panama (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Turner—Turner keeps his place as USA's number one goalkeeper.
RB: Joe Scally—Scally continues marshalling the right flank, but he faces competition given Sergino Dest recently returned from injury for PSV.
CB: Chris Richards—The Crystal Palace defender starts as one of the two central defenders.
CB: Tim Ream—The Charlotte FC defender pairs Richards as the most senior player in the team.
LB: Max Arfsten—Arfsten gets a big opportunity to impress Pochettino after Antonee Robinson was pulled from the squad.
DM: Weston McKennie—McKennie returns to his spot in the starting lineup after he missed out on the last international break because of club soccer.
DM: Tyler Adams—Back in the squad, back in the lineup. Adams looks to impress Pochettino in his first appearance under the Argentine.
AM: Diego Luna—The first big call of the lineup. Will it be Luna, or Gio Reyna? Pochettino gives Luna the start after his performance against Costa Rica.
LW: Christian Pulisic—USA's talisman occupies his natural position off the left looking to create and make the most of scoring opportunities.
ST: Josh Sargent—Sargent leads the line scoring eight goals in his last 10 appearances for Norwich City in the EFL Championship.
RW: Tim Weah—The Juventus player starts off the right eager to put in a good performance after his red card in Copa America.