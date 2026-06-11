USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay: World Cup Group D

After years and years of anticipation, the U.S. men’s national team kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign on Friday night.

Paraguay is the opposition for Mauricio Pochettino’s co-hosts, who will be desperate to make a winning start as they seek to top Group D and clinch a place in the newly-constructed last 32. With awkward games against Australia and Türkiye to come, the USMNT must begin how it means to continue.

There are some selection headaches for Pochettino, who boasts an impressive arsenal of offensive weapons. Christian Pulisic will be his talisman, but Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie feature in an impressive ensemble.

With so much choice, here’s who Pochettino could opt for against Paraguay.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Paraguay

Chris Richards is a big miss at the back. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your USMNT XI!

GK: Matt Freese—The New York City FC goalkeeper has established himself as Pochettino’s first-choice and warmed up for Friday’s game with a testing outing against Germany last time out.

CB: Alex Freeman—With the USMNT likely to set up in a 3-5-2 formation, versatile Villarreal right back Freeman could be converted into a central defender. The 21-year-old is the youngest member of Pochettino’s squad.

CB: Mark McKenzie—Chris Richards’s recent return to full team training serves as an enormous boost, but the Crystal Palace ace is unlikely to be thrown back into the XI against Paraguay. McKenzie should get the start.

CB: Tim Ream—The USMNT captain brings immense experience, with 82 caps amassed since his national team debut back in November 2010. The 38-year-old featured in both pre-tournament friendlies, offering mixed performances.

RWB: Sergiño Dest—Amid transfer links with Bayern Munich, Dest will be determined to give a strong account of himself this summer. The PSV Eindhoven right back will have to cover plenty of ground on the wing this Friday.

CM: Weston McKennie—McKennie’s impressive form earned him a contract extension with Juventus back in March, with the all-action midfielder extremely influential in the engine room as he strides from box to box.

CM: Tyler Adams—Having benefitted from the expert tutelage of new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola in recent seasons, Adams has grown increasingly important on the international stage. A combative performance is required against some tricky Paraguay attacking midfielders.

CM: Malik Tillman—Tillman should be given freedom to make advanced runs in the engine room, using his technical class and offensive mindset to cause problems.

LWB: Antonee Robinson—An absolutely stupendous strike against Germany will have boosted Robinson’s confidence ahead of the tournament. Premier League supporters will be acutely aware of the Fulham star’s talents.

ST: Folarin Balogun—A terrific goalscoring season with Monaco yielded 19 strikes and Balogun should see off competition from Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright to lead the line in the opening match.

ST: Christian Pulisic—Pochettino’s leading attacking force has struggled in 2026, only breaking his six-month goal drought for club and country during the friendly win over Senegal at the end of May. The AC Milan dynamo must swiftly rediscover some swagger.

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