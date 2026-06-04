USMNT World Cup Star Playing for Record-Breaking Move to Bayern Munich—Report

PSV Eindhoven fullback Sergiño Dest is reportedly a player of interest for Bayern Munich this summer, although he would likely have to break his own record to force through a move to the German champions.

Dest became the most expensive U.S. defender in soccer history when he left Ajax to sign for Barcelona in a blockbuster €21 million ($24.5 million at today’s exchange rates) deal back in 2020. Hand-picked by then-manager Ronald Koeman, injuries would derail his spell in the Catalan capital, which never really caught flame.

By the summer of 2024, Barcelona were so keen to rid themselves of Dest’s wages that they agreed to send him to PSV on a free transfer one year before his contract expired—the only stipulation was a percentage of any future fee. Barcelona could come to reap the rewards of that clause this summer.

Bayern have placed Dest on their “list” of prospective transfers, Dutch publication ED reports. Should the Bavarians convince PSV to part ways with one of their key starters, it is expected to set them back as much as $29 million. At that fee, Dest would become the sixth-most expensive U.S. transfer of all time, outstripping his own record among defenders.

Most Expensive U.S. Transfers in Soccer History

Rank / Player Year Clubs Fee 1. Christian Pulisic 2018 Dortmund to Chelsea $74.5 million 2. Malik Tillman 2025 PSV to Leverkusen $40.7 million 3. Brenden Aaronson 2022 Salzburg to Leeds $38.2 million 4. Folarin Balogun 2023 Arsenal to Monaco $34.9 million 5. Tyler Adams 2023 Leeds to Bournemouth $31.3 million 6. Sergiño Dest* 2026 PSV to Bayern $29.1 million

* Proposed move.

Dest Given Perfect Platform to Shine by Pochettino

Sergiño Dest is a defensive stalwart for the U.S. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Injuries prevented Dest from making his first international appearance for Mauricio Pochettino until last September. It was an unwelcome return for the fullback, who was helpless as South Korea scored two unanswered goals in New Jersey. Three days later, Pochettino unveiled a new back-three formation which propelled the team to a convincing 2–0 victory over Japan.

Despite the many questions Pochettino has faced over his system in recent months—the Argentine has grown increasingly tetchy when quizzed by the press on this particular topic—the USMNT appears to have settled on a strategy which will get the best out of a lot of its players, very much including Dest himself.

The U.S. has tended to defend with a back four but now has the platform to attack by only leaving three center backs in the rearguard. This affords the fullbacks a lot more offensive freedom and gives Dest the chance to show off his best attributes.

Without this change of system, there is little chance the pacy wideman would have found himself in the middle of the posts, six yards from goal six minutes into last weekend’s friendly against Senegal.

Pochettino was thrilled with his team’s display in a 3–2 kickstarted by Dest’s opening goal. “It was the right attitude, the right commitment from everyone. That is the attitude we are trying to find,” he beamed. “It is important to start this week with good feelings.”

Dest could inspire plenty more good feelings with an impressive few weeks this summer which may give him the chance of a second move to one of Europe’s elite.

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