‘Arrogance’—Mauricio Pochettino Issues Warning to Top USMNT Teenage Prospects

The road to the 2030 FIFA World Cup is just about underway for the U.S. men’s national team, but Mauricio Pochettino is urging caution when it comes to integrating new young talents.

Intense hype from fans and a media storm has occurred in the wake of the 2026 World Cup, all centered around the several burgeoning American teenage stars, as the soccer nation ponders and daydreams about what the squad will look like in four years’ time.

Nevertheless, the Argentine manager is in no rush to trial these most promising prospects. He intends to call up only some of them for the upcoming September-October international window, which features friendly matches against Peru, Chile, Canada and Mexico—the team’s first games since crashing out of the World Cup in the round of 16.

“We are going to do a mix of experienced players,” Pochettino told a small group of reporters on Monday. “I think experienced players with young players that can fit together and start to work, and how the young kids start to manage the pressure to play in the first team.”

Just because Pochettino has pressed the brakes, it doesn’t mean he’s not still following closely the performances on and off the pitch of these young stars, for better or for worse. There is likely no one he is putting under a greater microscope than 16-year-old Philadelphia Union phenom Cavan Sullivan, who has not only broken record after record in MLS this season, but has also become a highly public figure in the media.

“We are watching everything. We are seeing everything,” Pochettino said.

“They need to know that we know everything because we are also creating a very good link with all the coaches in MLS, and I think it’s important not only to see them or watch the games, but their performance, what they are talking about in the media, how they behave with the opponent, how they behave with their teammates.”

He added: “If we want to be a very good team, we want to build something different and be competitive. I think we need to be careful in all these aspects. All the interviews that the kids are doing, the players that we are considering and we are following, in the way that they talk with the coaches, in the way that they behave, how they arrive for training, if they arrive late or early, if they go early or late. If they are professional, they care about what we expect. I think we have all the information.”

Cavan Sullivan Headlines Top USMNT Prospects

Cavan Sullivan is in stellar form with the Philadelphia Union. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sullivan’s potential with the USMNT is the key storyline in the build-up to 2030. With three goals and three assists in his last six games across all competitions with the Philadelphia Union, he’s already among the most in-form players in MLS and likely has the highest ceiling of any USMNT talent.

And while his play in MLS has risen to the level of deserving the call, Pochettino seemed to indirectly comment on his overflowing swagger, bravado and confidence, something he displays on and off the pitch.

Sullivan was, most recently, outspoken on Alexi Lalas’s State of the Union Podcast, proclaiming that he could have made a difference in the round of 16 World Cup loss to Belgium. “I think I could come into that game on the right side and make a difference, right?” Sullivan said. “You have to believe in yourself.”

Pochettino urged his young prospects, including Sullivan, to understand when confidence and arrogance can have value individually, versus when it can get out of hand, especially when cultivating a team identity.

“It’s so important to have respect, to be professional,” Pochettino said. “Even if you are young and you are good, and you are confident, you need to use your confidence and your arrogance to score goals and to perform every day and improve every day and be much better.”

“We are very happy to have all these potential good players,” he added. “Being young, and with a possibility to perform and to play. Only we need to be careful, no? We need to be careful because when you are young, of course you need to be confident. You need to have trust in yourself and believe that you can perform and you can do well. But I think there is a limit.”

U.S. Olympic Team Is an Important Step

Steven Cherundolo will lead the U.S. team at the Olympics. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

While young players will be carefully integrated into the senior side, there will be further key opportunities for these youngsters to represent the nation, chiefly as part of the U-23 squad at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Stars and Stripes will be led by former LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo in the summer of 2028, with potential input from Pochettino as well.

There is no doubt that the current crop of USMNT youngsters is brimming with talent, but it will take careful, patient evaluation to develop them. The Olympics will be an integral step in doing so.