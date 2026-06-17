USMNT Projected Starting Lineup vs. Australia—Should Pochettino Change a Winning Formula?

Following last week’s systematic overhaul of Paraguay, a 4–1 victory in Los Angeles, the U.S. men’s national team seeks to extend its path of destruction to Seattle, taking on Australia for its second group game on Friday at Lumen Field. The match may prove pivotal in determining the winner of Group D.

Every aspect of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s American machine was well-oiled against Paraguay. The players were of one mind, fluid in their movements and transitions off the ball, creating a true sense of cohesion that was harshly contrasted by the utter disarray of the Latin Americans.

Pochettino may be eager to employ the same starting lineup against Australia that he used against Paraguay. Why reinvent the wheel...or rather, the machine programmed to destroy? Nevertheless, if last week’s opener was any indication of the mark the USMNT intends to make this summer, Pochettino may be wise to consider rotating a tad, preserving legs for a run deep into July. Some of his brightest stars already suffered knocks last week, ones they hope won’t worsen in the outings to come.

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the USMNT’s starting lineup for the second 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match against Australia.

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Australia—Group Stage

Mauricio Pochettino will be adamant to line up the same way as last week. | Sports Illustrated.

The USMNT will have to weigh a big decision. Should the team simply play its own style, trusting that what it does best in action is enough to overcome any opponent? Or, rather, should the team adapt to the unique threat that Australia poses? Holding just 28% of the game’s possession against Türkiye, Australia walked away from its World Cup opener with a 2–0 win simply through its ferocious counterattacking ability, turning Türkiye’s every misstep into a opportunity for a fast break. On the Socceroos’ second goal, Connor Metcalfe’s long shot found the back of the net just seven seconds after a turnover.

Pochettino will likely bridge both tactics, maintaining the 4-2-3-1 formation and starting lineup that yielded so much cohesion and fluidity against Paraguay, while also accounting for Australia’s sneaky tendencies. The team from Down Under will not only allow the USMNT to play its style and dominate the game’s tempo, but may actually welcome it. It is right in that moment of sweet comfortability that the Australians tend to strike, like one of the disturbingly-many species of venomous snakes that inhabit the Outback.

Tim Ream and Chris Richards, expected to anchor the backline together as they did against Paraguay, may choose to play more cautiously, holding a lower line in anticipation of their opponent’s inevitable counter attack. Fullbacks Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman may be instructed to limit how often they push up into the attack, in order to avoid the center backs getting out-numbered or caught off guard should Australia make a fast break.

Expect Tyler Adams to anchor the holding midfield position again and reinforce his defensive role. He took several knocks against Paraguay, though, prompting him to miss a training session this week due to “load management.” He may be substituted in the second half to preserve his legs; however, he is the only true No. 6 on Pochettino’s midfielder-scarce roster, making it unclear who could adequately replace him.

Weston McKennie proved himself at the attacking center midfield role last week. Although versatile and comfortable at any position on the field, he looked positively joyous at the No. 10 role—practically dancing around Paraguay. He was integral to the U.S.’s build and its opening goal. Therefore, Malik Tillman should expect to slide back into the midfield slightly deeper than McKennie, a position that highlights his savvy attack-mindedness and his strong defensive skills. He may need the latter more than the former against Australia.

Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest will once again man the flanks, as long as Pulisic’s injury scare truly proves to be nothing more than a scare. The U.S. Soccer superstar was pulled at halftime last week due to calf pain, despite a strong campaign and an assist.

Folarin Balogun has quickly proved himself as the breakout star of the U.S. team, scoring a brace in his World Cup debut. The 24-year-old almost had a hat trick, if not for the referee’s inevitable offside call. He will need to be equally clinical in front of the net on Friday and even more clinical at holding with the last Aussie.

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