There was a fitting farewell for Manchester United-bound Mauricio Pochettino as the U.S. men’s national team strolled into the 2026–27 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

An 8–0 annihilation of Haiti on aggregate secured automatic progression to next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup and underscored the significant strides the Stars and Stripes have taken under the 54-year-old’s tutelage.

But the remainder of the USMNT’s Nations League campaign will be completed by a different manager—one currently unknown—and the competition offers Pochettino’s successor an excellent opportunity to begin their reign with silverware.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the USMNT’s path to the Nations League trophy.

USMNT’s Nations League Semifinal Opponents

The USMNT faces a familiar foe in the final four. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It’s little surprise to see the USMNT and Mexico thrown together in the Nations League. The bitter adversaries have clashed in three of the four previous editions of the competition, with the Stars and Stripes triumphing in the 2020 and 2024 finals with El Tri, as well as during the 2023 semifinal.

They will reunite during the March international break next year for the latest instalment of their rivalry, with SoFi Stadium hosting the one-off match nearly six months on from the USMNT thrashing Mexico 3–0 during a friendly.

While the USMNT has generally dominated this fixture over the past six years, it was defeated by Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final, as well as in the friendly which had preceded the showpiece event the previous year. Even under Rafael Márquez, who has won just one of six matches at the helm, Mexico will prove a difficult proposition.

USMNT’s Potential Nations League Final Opponents

Canada is the likeliest opponent in the final. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

If the USMNT can bypass the out-of-form Mexico, then it will face the winner of the semifinal between Canada and Panama.

The Canucks, led by the familiar face of Jesse Marsch, appear the likelier to win the other semi, and that would make for an extremely intriguing repeat of the 2023 final. The USMNT won the most recent fixture between the neighbors, triumphing 1–0 during a friendly in October, but it had lost the previous two with Canada, including the 2024–25 Nations League third-place playoff.

Marsch’s men were 7–3 aggregate winners over Guatemala in their quarterfinal, narrowly winning the first leg before sauntering to an emphatic 4–1 win in the reverse fixture on home soil.

Panama is no stranger to the latter stages of the Nations League, either. It reached the 2025 final having beaten the USMNT in the semifinals, although it was ultimately defeated by Mexico, and finished fourth at the two tournaments prior.

Los Canaleros, who are currently 45th in the FIFA world rankings, have won three of their last four games with the USMNT, which includes victories in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals (on penalties) and 2024 Copa América.