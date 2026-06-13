USMNT Star Chris Richards Sets Historic Record in World Cup Blowout

Any doubts regarding Chris Richards’s readiness quickly went out the window on Friday night.

The star center back returned to the pitch for the first time in over three weeks, appearing on the backline for the U.S. men’s national team’s 2026 World Cup opener against Paraguay, a subsequent 4–1 thrashing in front of a electric, sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

When Richards took the field just moments before the opening whistle, though, the question remained: “Is he ready?”

Sure, that very question hung in the stadium air with regard to the entire team, which has historically floundered on soccer’s most competitive stage; however, Richards, specifically, suffered two torn ligaments in his ankle last month, sidelining him for the rest of Crystal Palace’s Premier League season and even the Europa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

He also missed both of the USMNT’s pre-tournament friendlies against Senegal and Germany. It appeared a bold move for manager Mauricio Pochettino to give the 26-year-old the starting spot, instead of easing him back into action perhaps late in the second half.

Richards quickly proved Pochettino right, with three strong clearances off the backline all within the first 10 minutes. The 2025 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year went on to have a dominant showing across the full 90, characterized by patience and poise that were integral to the team’s attacking progressions and gave zero indication of his recent ailment.

Even more brilliantly, Richards set a historic World Cup milestone, completing all 83 passes he attempted on Friday night, which stands as the most passes with a 100% accuracy rate by any player in a World Cup game since 1966, per Opta.

Richards had said on Wednesday that he felt “ready,” and Pochettino will feel grateful that he listened.

A Bold Night, A Bold Win

Folarin Balogun (center) was brilliant on Friday night. | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Pochettino’s side wasn’t just bold when it came to including Richards in the starting lineup.

The Stars and Stripes could have easily come into the World Cup opener filled with nerves, choosing to let Paraguay set the tempo before trying to match or overcome it.

After all, history shows that they have been handily tested—if not dominated—in every single World Cup opener since they rejoined the tournament regularly in 1990 Italy. Most notably, the USMNT were thumped 5–1 by then-Czechoslovakia that year in Florence en route to three consecutive losses and elimination at the group stage. Czechia defeated them again, 3–0, in the opener of the 2006 tournament in Germany, ahead of another group stage elimination.

The U.S. entered Friday’s match off of just two wins in eight total World Cup openers since 1990. One was a thrilling 3–2 upset against heavy favorites Portugal in 2002 South Korea/Japan, and the other was a 2–1 win over Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Nevertheless, the team was fearless in its approach to the opener against Paraguay, fueled by the energy of the crowd.

The U.S. immediately went at the South Americans, forcing them on their back heels for the duration of the match. The hosts weren’t unruly in their aggression, though. They were disciplined and systematic in how they broke the Paraguayans’ lines of defense, like predators stalking prey, patiently waiting for the perfect time to strike. Every play and every fluid shift the players made between one another was bold, yet calculated. It will go down as one of, if not, the best World Cup outing for the Stars and Stripes in tournament history.

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