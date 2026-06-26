USMNT vs. Turkiye: Confirmed Lineups for World Cup Group D Final Match

In proper soccer lingo, Thursday’s clash between the U.S. men’s national team and Türkiye, their final Group D match, is a “dead rubber.” It holds no significance for the tournament standings.

The Stars and Stripes already secured the top spot in the group with dominant victories over Paraguay and Australia, promising a deep run in the World Cup this summer or, at the very least, plenty more excitement. They will be feeling cool, calm and collected heading into SoFi Stadium, perhaps a rare headspace to be in at the world’s most prestigious soccer competition.

Türkiye, on the other hand, will be feeling equal parts utter dejection and desperation. The Crescent-Stars—once included in conversations to win out the group stage—will be eager to walk away with at least one point on the board, a consolation prize to tuck into the side-pocket of their baggage before flying home.

While the USMNT makes nine changes to the starting lineup, in an effort to prevent yellow card suspension and over-fatigued legs, Türkiye will continue to lean on its star power, such Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Christian Pulisic on the Bench

Christian Pulisic was forced off early for the USMNT against Paraguay. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer poster player Christian Pulisic will not make his return to the starting lineup on Thursday, likely in an effort to continue his recovery; however, the star winger is rostered for the match and could make a second half appearance.

“Captain America” suffered a calf injury in the World Cup opener in the first half, forcing his exit at the interval after a tremendous 45 minutes that saw him notch an assist and generate much of the team’s offensive creativity.

After training individually for much of last week, Pulisic was left off the USMNT roster in the second group stage match against Australia, replaced by striker Ricardo Pepi.

USMNT Starting Lineup vs. Turkiye

Pochettino made heavy changes to the lineup. | Sports Illustrated.

Starting XI: Turner (GK); Trusty, McKenzie, M. Robinson, Scally; Berhalter, McKennie; Aaronson, Reyna Weah; Pepi

Subs: Freese (GK), Brady (GK), Richards, A. Robinson, Arfsten, Ream, Freeman, Dest, Adams, Tillman, Balogun, Pulisic, Wright, Zendejas.

⚠️ Injured: Cristian Roldan (muscle injury)

Four core players of Pochettino’s typical starting lineup—striker Folarin Balogun, midfielder Tyler Adams, center back Chris Richards and wingback Antonee Robinson—all have yellow cards after the first two group stage matches and, thus, are at risk of suspension should they pick up another yellow card on Thursday. Pochettino will likely keep them on the bench to ensure he has maximum availability for the round of 32.

Turkiye Starting Lineup vs. USMNT

A Millî Takımımızın, ABD karşısında sahaya çıkacak 11’i belli oldu. 🇹🇷

#BizimÇocuklar🇹🇷 | #TURUSA | #TürkÖndeTürkİleri | @TK_TR



11’imiz: Uğurcan Çakır, Zeki Çelik, Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, Eren Elmalı, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ozan Kabak, Barış Alper… pic.twitter.com/nm72Um3d8b — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) June 26, 2026

Starting XI: Uğurcan Çakır (GK), Zeki Çelik, Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, Eren Elmalı, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ozan Kabak, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Oğuz Aydın

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Günok (GK), Söyüncü, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Demiral, Müldür, Akaydin, Uzun, Çalhanoglu, Yüksek, Akgün, Gül, Kahveci, Aktürkoglu

Striker Kerem Aktürkoglu has been benched after a terrible performance against Paraguay, in which he touched the ball just seven times in the first half. He was replaced after the interval by Barış Alper Yılmaz, who performed much better and will be the starting striker on Thursday.

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