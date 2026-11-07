Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

How quickly things change. Prior to the Clásico, there was talk that Real Madrid’s title challenge this season was over before it had even really started. This Saturday, José Mourinho’s men can go top of La Liga—at least temporarily—with a victory.

Madrid have won seven on the spin, four in La Liga, since the last international break and suddenly have momentum.

Next up is a trip to struggling Valencia, who are yet to win in six attempts at the Mestalla in 2026–27 and have won only two of their last ten La Liga meetings with Madrid.

With Barcelona visiting fellow challengers Atlético Madrid the following day, the opportunity could not be better for Los Blancos to grasp the initiative in the title race ahead of another international break.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Madrid Seize Advantage in Title Race

It’s 3rd vs. 19th on Saturday. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Los Blancos tails are up and Mourinho’s team are looking like true contenders again. With every game crucial in keeping the pressure on Barcelona—now only three points clear—Madrid will relish going to Valencia to face another one of the league’s strugglers after dispatching Racing Santander handily last weekend.

After a pretty dismal start to the season, things might be looking up for Valencia, who appointed Javier Aguirre—he of “f--- you Gordon” fame—to stop the rot at the end of September.

The veteran Mexican and former Atlético Madrid boss won his first match with a 1–0 victory over Elche last time out, but will do very well to get anything out of in-form Madrid.

Head-to-head record : Madrid won home and away against Valencia last season, with an aggregate score of 6–0. Los Blancos have won seven of the last 10 La Liga meetings, while the last time Valencia won this fixture at home was a 1–0 victory back in 2023.

: Madrid won home and away against Valencia last season, with an aggregate score of 6–0. Los Blancos have won seven of the last 10 La Liga meetings, while the last time Valencia won this fixture at home was a 1–0 victory back in 2023. Goals guaranteed: There has not been a 0–0 played out between these two in the last 32 meetings. Only Levante and Elche have conceded more home goals than Valencia this season (11).

There has not been a 0–0 played out between these two in the last 32 meetings. Only Levante and Elche have conceded more home goals than Valencia this season (11). Marvellous Mbappé: Madrid’s superstar striker has 12 goals in 11 La Liga outings, and nine goal involvements in his last six in all competitions.

Prediction: Valencia 1–3 Real Madrid

Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Javier Aguirre is the new man in the Valencia dugout. | Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Sergi Canós and Diego López are both recovering from ACL injuries and remain out of contetion. David Otorbi (hamstring), Kayne van Oevelen (knee) and José Copete (knee) are Valencia’s other injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Dimitri Foulquier could play a part after returning to training, while Umar Sadiq has now fully recovered from his hamstring problem, coming off the bench to score the winner against Elche last time out.

Harvey Elliott is available for selection again after serving his ban for two yellow cards in the space of a minute in the defeat to Villarreal last month.

Valencia predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Dimitrievski; Martínez, Tárrega, Pepelu, Gayà; Rodríguez; Maffeo, Mayol, Guerra, Rioja; Sadiq.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia

Mourinho is playing with almost a full deck again, with very few of his first-team stars left on the physio’s table.

Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo—all long-term absentees who have not played a minute this season—are the only trio known to be unavailable for the trip east.

Vinícius Jr is also out as he serves the final match of his four-game ban for the red card he received against Villarreal.

With Madrid’s lineup beginning to pick itself, the biggest question marks for Mourinho now are over his right back and midfield combination.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. AEK Athens (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappé.

What Time Does Valencia vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Valencia, Spain

: Valencia, Spain Stadium : Estadio de Mestalla

: Estadio de Mestalla Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Francisco Hernández

Francisco Hernández VAR: Raúl Martín González

How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

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