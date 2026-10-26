Liverpool Loanee Harvey Elliott Can't Wake Up From His Nightmare

Harvey Elliott was coming off his busiest and most productive senior season to date when Arne Slot took the reins at Anfield after almost a decade of Jürgen Klopp-led joy at Anfield.

Slot‘s task of succeeding the German was an unenviable one, yet his first preseason at the helm pointed toward a prosperous future. At the heart of Liverpool’s summer success, which included victories over Manchester United and Arsenal in the United States, was Elliott, who received lofty praise from Slot after recording two assists in the win over Arsenal.

Elliott was firmly on the periphery under Klopp, who trusted him in reserve. The young Englishman was waiting to ignite, having notched nine Premier League assists during Klopp’s final season at the helm. Life under Slot started with immense promise, but a broken foot sustained in September would prove to be the beginning of the end for Elliott under the Dutchman.

Eliott missed 15 games for club and country as a result, watching on as Liverpool quickly found their groove. He played no more than a bit-part role as Dominik Szoboszlai thrived in the position that some thought had been carved out for him. His only two Premier League starts arrived after the Reds had wrapped up the title.

Slot remained complimentary about Elliott throughout, but the following summer would see Liverpool spend a record amount and drift further away from a future with Elliott as their playmaker-in-chief. Florian Wirtz joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a eye-watering $156.75 million deal, and Elliott signed for Aston Villa on an initial loan at the end of the transfer window.

The switch represented a fresh start after six years on the cusp. However, Elliott’s career has since taken a turn for the worse.

Harvey Elliott Hits New Low After Valencia Red Card

Elliott received two bookings within a minute against Villarreal. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The fact that Elliott now finds himself at Valencia indicates how poorly his loan at Villa Park went. The Villans had an $46.7 million obligation to buy, but Unai Emery only used him sparingly to protect the club’s financial interests.

A permanent deal would‘ve been triggered had Elliott made 10 appearances, including five during the second half of the season. Elliott played 11 times for Villa, but played just 13 Premier League minutes in 2026. Emery admitted they’d “damaged” Elliott and tried unsuccessfully to renegotiate his buy clause with Liverpool.

It was essentially a wasted season for the 23-year-old, and he said upon his arrival at Valencia at the start of September that regaining his self-confidence was imperative in Spain. He was handed the No. 10 jersey once donned by Mario Kempes, Juan Mata, Éver Banega and Dani Parejo, depicting the faith a fading giant had in the young playmaker.

However, Elliott’s loan up to this point has been a disaster, and it reached a nadir on Saturday when he received two bookings within a minute for dissent. His “absurd and ridiculous” dismissal, as manager Javier Aguirre put it, cancelled out Pape Gueye’s 79th-minute red card, and Villarreal subsequently claimed a 2–1 victory thanks to Georges Mikautadze’s penalty in stoppage time.

Valencia, in their final season at the Mestalla, are 19th in La Liga, and Elliott now has more red cards for the club than starts. In 152 minutes of action, Elliott hasn’t recorded a goal contribution, meaning he has a lot of work to do to hit the goal of 10 to 20 he set out for himself after arriving on loan.

Aguirre had praised Elliott just a few days before the incident, telling Superdeporte he was “delighted” by the midfielder’s attitude and work rate, but there was no such protection coming afterward.

“I don’t know what he could have said to the referee, he barely speaks Spanish, so getting sent off for something he said just makes me angry,” Aguirre said. “It’s a ridiculous dismissal, and I told him as much.”

His recent indiscretion is a notable setback, with local media vilifying the Englishman. Elliott’s progress has been halted, and there’s much work for the young playmaker to do if he’s to inspire a wretched Valencia side out of relegation strife—a fate they’ve stared in the face for years.

What Does the Future Hold for Liverpool Loanee?

Elliott is contracted to Liverpool until 2028. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images

In the immediate term, Elliott will sit out Valencia’s La Liga fixture against Elche this weekend and will be eligible to return when Real Madrid visit the Mestalla for the last time before the international break. Elliott is also available to play in their Copa del Rey tie against Tavernes on Wednesday.

Looking further ahead, Valencia have no option or obligation to buy the 23-year-old permanently at the end of his loan. Elliott is expected to return to Liverpool after the season, with his contract at the club expiring in 2028.

If Elliott’s woes continue in Spain, there‘d be little incentive to buy the midfielder next summer. He’s unlikely to receive a new contract on Merseyside, so the Reds may be resigned to letting Elliott leave on the cheap. Otherwise, they risk losing him for nothing the following year.

Assuming he remains out of Andoni Iraola’s plans, Liverpool may roll the dice one final time and send him out on loan again, perhaps in the hope that Elliott will reignite his career and enhance his stock. His contract situation renders that a big risk, though, with a short-term extension usually necessary for these last-chance loan moves.