Is Lamie Yamal The Greatest To Ever Do It And Why Simeone’s Game Plan Has Already Gone Wrong | SI FC

You know what they say, Les, winners win, losers complain.

First leg though, don't get too gassed, man.

You have to kill them because if they stay alive, they're always dangerous.

If any team can come back from 2-0 down and score 345, it is Barcelona with 132 goals.

What?

No, no, that's not possible.

I think they're the best team to never win the Champions League for me.

Guys, it's Champions League time.

Yes, it wasn't, it wasn't a good week for us, huh?

Especially because if we are talking about the leaderboard, he decides to join with 9 points and he's got 2 correct scores.

So let's have a look at what we've done last week.

Nice reminder for you watching .

We have a leader boot, 3 points for a correct score, 1 point for a correct result.

Before the last round, it was a leader boot with me leading 11 points, Lia 10 points, Luca joining on 9 points.

And now let's have a look at what we have done.

So Lia's prediction Real Madrid Bayern 1-0.

It was nearly a draw though Real Madrid, Mbappe again.

How many chances do you want to miss?

he scored for you.

He didn't score enough.

Sport include the Portugal, Arsenal, 2-1 for Sporting.

That's what you say an upset on a different day could happen.

Then we have a 3-1 for Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg, and then we have a Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, 3-1.

So you get just 1 point for the results of Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool.

Then we have Luca.

You start strong , my man.

I burst onto the scene.

Like Rooney on his Champions League debut.

Let's see if it's Rooney or if it's Maqueda then.

That's what you said.

Real Madrid, Bayern, 2-1 for Bayern.

Wow , 3 points for you.

Sporting Club de Portugal, Arsenal 2-2.

Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, 2-0 for Paris.

I'm sorry, that's the biggest I've ever seen in my life, man.

If anyone watched that game, that should have been 5-0 minimum for you know what they say, Les, winners win, losers complain, bro.

Yeah, it's a, it's a first, it's a first leg though.

Don't get too, don't get too gassed, man.

There's still Ramotata to be bad here.

Who, who got that one right?

No, no, it's, it's fine.

You, you're up 4-0 right now, first leg, but don't forget that I can get 6-1 in the second leg.

So, I think Ala's more likely to do that one.

And then you predicted a 4-2 for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid.

Uh let's have a look at myself.

You want to do it for me?

Yes, please.

So Ala, you were close.

Bayern 2, Real Madrid 0.

Madrid did score in the end, but you're tight.

You were close.

You got the outcome correct.

Sporting 1, Arsenal won.

We agreed on the outcome, different results.

It could have happened though.

Yeah.

David Ray, if it wasn't for him, top class performance, it might have happened.

PSG 3, Liverpool 1, same as Lea there, correct outcome, incorrect score.

And Barcelona 2, Atletico Madrid 1, which could have very much happened as well, to be honest.

Barca played well, but yeah.

So no correct scores there.

So I mean, we take it.

Two correct results, updated leaderboard.

Luca, 15 points, myself, 13, Lia.

They got a football, 11.

I've got a mountain to climb, but you know what all you said, man, mountains are there to be climbed, so let's let's, let's go for it in the second leg.

Before we start discussing what is going to happen in the Champions League, in the comments, Lia, do you remember what what we discussed?

Who are a bigger club?

Bayern or Manchester, the Bayern fans the Bayern fans popped up saying, yeah, no, there's no comparison, there's no comparison, comparison is crazy, man.

You made your point, but, but loyal, they proved it.

They came out in numbers, man.

There was probably a couple of Serie A fans as well and they just hating on the.

No, we respect it.

We were, I was in there on my burner account as well, bro.

If I ask you to build your ideal team, And you can get just one of these creative player, Micheel Elis, Lamammal, or Viakk Barraskea.

Oh, you want us to rank them?

No, no, no, you can, you can get just one of them.

You, you go with, even though all three of them are sensational.

Kevica Cavaraskeo, what a player.

Olise Ballon d'Or candidate, but Lain Mao is the best player in the world, so I go with Lamini Mao, and they all dropped brilliant performances in the first leg.

And what I love about Krakia is that in the big games he always, he's a big game player and that's for me what separates like best of the best and just great players.

It's the big games that counts the most for me .

And Kurrakeia's always there.

He loves the Champions League knockout.

I think since he joined PSG he's probably their best big game player.

I think in the, in the, in the Champions League since he's joined, he has just been there every single round, no matter the opposition.

Yeah, basically he's gonna, he's, he's scored 3 player of the match in a row.

So round of 16 and um you put Chelsea to the sword, man.

And you keep a player like Barcola out as well too.

Barcola didn't even see the pitch in the first leg.

Guys, it's time to start discussing it.

People at the end of the derby between Barcelona and Espanyol were screaming in the camp.

No, yes, we can see suede.

You see why Yamal changed his profile picture to on Instagram.

He changes it, yeah, LeBron James.

This guy's so dramatic.

So the mind, the mindset, the mindset is there.

The, the latest results are telling something, something different because after the 2016, 2017, the Remontada.

Against Paris Saint-Germain, then we have something completely different 2017-2018.

Was Rome, if I, if I'm not mistaken , Roma, Liverpool, yeah, yeah, they've had a few and then they had Liverpool the season after.

What do we think?

Is this possible?

If any team can do it, it's them, right?

If any team can come back from 2-0 down and score 345, it is Barcelona.

My one fear for them is that I think they need to score 4 because Atletico.

I think we'll grab one goal.

It's for, for Barca to keep a clean sheet at the whatever they're calling it these days, whether it's the Wanda, yeah, but the Metropolitano these days it's the Riyadh era or whatever.

I'm used to the Wanda even before the Vicente Calderon.

They change it every 2 years.

It's hard to keep up, but yes, he's against the sponsor.

Give me the the Metropolitano.

We'll call it that, right?

But they needed, they need 4 because Atletico, I think we'll grab 1.

But if any team can do it, it is them.

Is the ideal tactical plan for a Simeone team though.

Yeah, he's gonna part in a low block, but I think in transition that's where Atleti will hurt Barca , especially with the players that they have, the Alvarez, the Lumans who are brilliant in transition, Simeone.

But with Barca's high line and the fact that Atleti are at home, they should score.

I agree with Lea, so here.

Barcelona have to really go on the front foot and try and put as many goals past them.

I will say though, with Lamine changing his profile pic, every time Lamine's done something on Instagram, it's always backfired.

And whether he posts a story or deletes his posts, something always happens, uh, against Barcelona, which isn't ideal.

But if anyone can do it, it is Barcelona and.

I don't know.

I, I , I, I actually don't think the game plan suits Simeone here, man, because I think in his head before this tie kicked off, I think he was probably thinking, let's keep it tight at the camp.

You didn't expect maybe lose a 1-0 or even get a draw, and then we batter them at the, at the, at the Metropolitan.

Come on, now the, the script has kind of flipped for, for them not to defend against this Barca team for 90 minutes.

I actually don't think it suits them.

For me, it's similar to in the Copa del Rey when they were up 4-0.

The second leg, they were completely penned in and they almost blew that, so.

This isn't the Simeone Atletico Madrid of the Coque.

Well, Coque is still there, but you know what I mean, the, the Jimenez, the Gins and Mirandas and Gabby's where they can just sit in.

They're very capable of conceding 3 or 4 goals.

This team is not like completely locked tight defensively.

I'm not sure it actually suits them having to defend for 90 minutes against them.

Yeah, but at the same time they are way better in transition when it comes to heart, and at the end Barcelona needs to score.

So they, they already defend with a high line.

They're gonna give chances.

If you give chances to uh Lukman and Julian Alvarez and all all these people, I think, I think it depends how early Barca score.

I think if Barca grab a goal in the 1st 10-15 minutes, all of a sudden I, I think things can get interesting, but the key stat is Diego Simeone has never lost a knockout game at home as Atletico Madrid manager.

That's crazy.

That's an insane statistic.

And um did you watch the press conference with Griezmann last week?

So he was praising him, telling, oh, you are a beautiful, extraordinary player, but you're even a better human.

So, oh yeah, I saw this one.

You know who Hansi Flick has next to him for the uh the press conference this week?

Yamal.

He brought Yamal with him.

Hey man, I think, I think it's possible.

I genuinely think it's in your, in your eyes in the SEC, you want to see this.

Look, there's nothing against Atletico.

I've been, I feel like I've been giving them a lot of praise this season, and are they the favorites?

Yes, but it just feels like something's lined up for Barca here, man.

It, it does feel that way.

Out of all these teams on the list though, I'd, I'd, I'd like Atletic to win the Champions League out of all of them.

You reckon?

Yeah, I think they deserve a Champions League in their club's history.

I think Simeone does for sure.

But also Atleti, they've been so unfortunate in the finals.

They remind me of us a lot actually when it comes.

And and it would be the perfect ending for it would be brilliant for Griezmann's story with Atletico.

Yeah, it would be I would cement Simon Simeone as one of the greatest managers, but I will say though, I think a Bar Barca Arsenal semi-final, cos it's probably gonna be that would be more interesting to watch.

But if out of all those teams, I'd rather Atletic win the Champions League.

Uh, would, would Arsenal, uh, would Atletico be a better opponent for Arsenal?

No, no, no, no, no, no, no.

I think if Atletico win this game they go to the final.

Yeah, I honestly believe that.

Uh, but let's see if it happens.

I, I'm actually looking forward to this game the most actually.

I think this is the, the, I genuinely, I think this is the one tie I'm still uncertain about.

I'm pretty confident Arsenal, Bayern, and PSG will go through.

This is the one I'm looking at and thinking there's something in the air, man, there's something in the atmosphere.

Yamal is, is set for a night.

I'm, I genuinely believe it.

I think football's been disappointed this season, but these quarter.

Final ties for me have just been so Champions League in general for me has been the brilliant, yeah, it's brilliant.

So no chances to come back for Real Madrid uh at the Allianz Arena.

I wouldn't say no chance because I'll say it.

You reckon, bro, I look at this Madrid team and I think I understand what you're saying in terms of the heritage and things like that it's it's not even just that.

Bayern for me, you know what Thanos said?

Thanos were quite, you should have gone for the head.

They should have gone for the head, man.

Hey, but Thor's more powerful than Real Madrid.

I don't know, man.

Yeah, Thanos is more powerful than Upa Mccao as well too, man.

I, for me, Bayern Munich, they didn't do enough in that first leg.

For as good as they were, they were brilliant.

They should have scored more.

They should have put that tight to bench, and the fact that Real Madrid are still alive, I actually, I think there's still a chance.

I give Bayern obviously the credit.

They're the better team.

So what percentage would you give Real Madrid to go through?

If we're doing probabilities here, I'd say 35%.

Really, that's quite high.

I say 35%.

What do you think?

I would stay on 30, 30, 35, 0, 30, yeah, but you, you have, you have to kill them because if they stay alive they're always dangerous.

At the end, OK, um, Mbappe and Vinicius, but they still Mbappe and Vinicius, so if they have chances, that's true and if the, if it's the right knight, they can score and they had chances against um Bayern, by the way, right, for as good as Bayern were, the man of the match is is Manuel Neuer.

That shows you that clearly he had worked.

In the last half an hour, Real Madrid were really good.

They were the better team actually.

But I think when Jude Bellingham came on the pitch, I think he changed a lot.

Bellingham coming off the pitch in the last game in the La Liga, like there's, there's clear signs that he's a huge player for them.

So I don't think that tie is over either.

No, I probably, I probably wrote them off being a bit hyperbolic here, but no, I think Bayern Premier are the better team.

I, I definitely Bayern just became the team with the most goalscorer in Bundesliga history, and they're there with facing Real Madrid.

I can't remember if it was, uh, 2016, 201717.

Well they've played them 1617, 1718, 1112, 3, to become the, the team with most, the most goalscoring in the top five leagues all time.

Who was it before?

Was it Real Madrid Madrid, now it's Real Madrid and Bayern just became the Bundesliga, the best Bundesliga team, and now they have the chance to, to when did Madrid do it?

It was 111-12, 11-12.

They must have been that.

They got 100 points that year.

Yeah, Jose, it must be that team with 132.

I'm What?

Or at all competitions, yeah, uh, no, not in the league.

No, no, that's not possible.

Impossible.

Can we have a look?

We need 132 in 100, 100 in 1112 in the league.

125 in a single season.

That's the best team to ever win the Champions League, but only in the league.

Yes, that's stupid.

Yes, that no, that counterattacking side that's the best is not PlayStation, Luke 121 in the league.

That's still ridiculous.

That's insane.

Yeah, but that team was insane.

Cristiano on the break.

Di Maria, Ozil, Ozil defeating the bullets for Iguain Benza.

That team on the break was frightening.

They were the best transition team, I think they're the best team to never win the Champions League for me.

That team was special.

But Bayern, I mean, they're having the, the, the fantasy season.

They're playing the, for me, some of the best football in Europe, maybe the best, yes, but.

I think the big, all eyes are on the Champions League for them this season because I can remember many years where Bayern looked like the best team in Europe and then they just, they came up against the side that on the night just had a little bit more or maybe they got unlucky.

They need to get it done this time.

They need to, I think so.

I, I'm, I'll be happy for it.

Bayern PSG semifinal.

Oh my word, beautiful.

That is football right there.

I need to.

That's like I, I want to see uh, Barca versus PSG last year so bad and we didn't get it.

I want to see Bayern versus PSG.

I think those are the two best footballing teams on the planet.

I think so, and we are close if Michael Oli.

Will do the same performance he did in the Bernabeu.

The chances for me for Bayern are way higher, of course.

If we look at the numbers, it's gonna be 15 goals and 25 assists this year.

He had Alvaro Carras on a leash run.

Yeah, Carreras, I really fell for him, man.

Uh, but Alisa's one of them wingers that any fullback, I think would struggle against.

I really want like even the PSG Bayern, that would be a great test for Nuno Mendez, man.

But I think any fullback in the world would struggle against Ali.

Go on the inside, on the outside so effectively, man , he's so unpredictable.

But Carreras is gonna massively struggle.

It might be a Frank Garcia there potentially, but either way, either way, at least it isa, Mendy, Carreras, it don't matter.

But he's saying 5, man.

He's only saying 5.

He's got these guys cooked, man.

Elise's brilliant, yeah, he's brilliant.

Guys, now it's time, it's time for prediction.

OK.

And, and you know what, we start with Liaz.

We so.

4, you want to go game for game?

Yeah, we'll do game for game.

We do game for game.

OK, so we start with Real Madrid, Bayern.

We, I would say we start with Barcelona with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and then we do Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona.

Yes, I'm, I'm down bad right now in terms of scores , so I need, I need a bigger, you told me, I need to, I need to go all out.

I need to go all out.

And I need a correct score as well too.

I'm going to go.

I'm gonna go Atletico 1, Barcelona 4.

I'm gonna go Atletico 1 Barcelo 4.

I have to go big.

I have to, guys.

I mean, I can't play it safe here after, after everything you said, you have to go.

I'm down and I'm also down 1000 points when it comes to the score.

I need to go big.

3 points.

I need it.

I want Atleti 1 Barca 4 is the way to get the correct score, Luca.

I can't give uh Lia my tactics on how to get the correct score, to be honest.

It's just a mental thing, you know, not, not everyone has it, you know, my IQ.

I'm going with this one.

Listen to this 1.

3-1 Barca goes to extra time, penalties, and as Ronaldo once said, it's in God's hands.

I've no idea who's gonna win on pens, but it will go to Pens, but I have to predict a winner now, don't I?

Atletic on pants.

Atletico Madrid on penalty.

So on the 90 minutes it's gonna be 3-1 Atletico Madrid fans.

I really love you, so I'm gonna say Atletico Madrid 2, Barcelona 1.

OK.

Then we go to Anfield.

Our Zach, our social creative guy, is going to travel to Anfield dreaming another comeback, dreaming of Raymond Tada.

Zach.

But uh no, Zak , yes, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain.

Poor Zach, man, seriously.

Uh, I go to this game.

PSG.

It could be anything, man, seriously, I, it really could, it could have been anything in the first leg.

It can be anything in the second leg.

I go PSG.

3-1 Luca 2-1 PSG 2-1 PSG for me I was between the two of them.

2-1 PSG.

I'm gonna match Luca and say 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain.

Can you finish your chances this time?

I should have had the, come on man, they need to score 5 this time, bro.

Make up for the first leg.

Uh, what's the next one?

We Arsenal.

We go with Arsenal Sporting Club de Portugal.

Easy for Arsenal.

Yeah, I go, I actually go 1-1.

11, yeah, wow, I go 11 distracted by what is happening at the in a bad moment right now.

I go 11.

I'm gonna go.

Yeah, surely not.

I'm gonna go surely not, Luca.

Surely not, Luca.

You're enemy number one of Arsenal fans on this channel right now, surely not.

No, I'm gonna go.

He wants to, but I can see it in his eyes right now.

I'm gonna go 1-0 Arsenal.

1-0 Arsenal for me it's gonna be 2-0 Arsenal.

OK, fair enough.

Let's go to the Allianz, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.

I'm gonna go for Bayern to advance, but what's the score going to be?

I go.

I got 2-0 Bayern.

Oh, no goal for Madrid.

No, I think they shut them out.

So that 35% chance probability isn't really, yeah, the, the 65 prevailing 65.

I have to go big on these scores, man.

I have to.

Is it boring to go 2-1 again for Bayern?

Hey man.

Yeah, I'm gonna go 2-1 again for Bayern.

I wanted to say 21.

Now, now it looks like I'm trying to the original please.

I can, I can't say.

I'm gonna go.

I'm gonna come with you.

It's gonna be, I don't know, it's the best decision.

We stay together we started we go, we go up, we go down together, we go down together.

I don't care, 2-1 for Bayern Munich.

That's what I said.

I said 2-0.

0, so in the end that agrees with me.

Oh no, so, so please, please, please, please, please, please.

It, it wasn't.

I'm gonna, you're Maxi Lopez, I'm a Cardiff.

You, you say 2-0.

Is a 2-0.

0, it's tough.

We go down together.

20 for Bayern, 20 for Bayern, guys.

Let us know your prediction in the comments.

Let us know who is gonna win the Champions League.

Thanks Lia.

Thanks Luca.

See you next time and enjoy football.