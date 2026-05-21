Why Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Is The Best Big Game Player In The World | SI FC

I think that Fulham game was huge for the rest of their season, man.

It feels like it might have just given them a lift in terms of even mood.

And for that reason, I can't see Arsenal messing this up.

We all agree on this table that if we watch a fight for, ah, because I, I, I've already listened to people complaining where, where were the defenses are, come on guys.

Antoine Griezmann has been a class act from the moment he kind of stepped into football till the day he will leave.

I think this is the lowest level of Italian football I've seen in my whole lifetime, to be honest, this season.

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back.

This is Sports Illustrated Football Club, your weekly show here on Sports Illustrated.

I'm Alessandro Amiti, and this is Champions League week.

Inter are the new champion of Italy.

He's not really happy about it.

We're gonna discuss it in a bit.

Lia, welcome back.

Thank you so much, man.

Let's talk about Italian football.

Luca, welcome back, how are you?

Very well, not so good, but we'll move.

Lias, since Luca compared Fri Pong to Federico De Marco, I'm gonna give you some number of De Marco this season.

6 goals and 18 assists to lead Inter to the title number.

20.

Is it only, is it 20, is that 21?

That's what I was, I was saying at the beginning.

Are you're still doing that?

Oh, I'm not still doing any.

Put the fries in the bag.

That's what I was saying at the beginning.

You're still going on about that one.

No, it's ours, it's in our museum, so I'd love for you to dispute that, please.

That one's ours.

Ah yeah, yeah.

So for people watching from abroad, uh, for, I mean there, there is a different counting for Juventus fans than the rest of the world, uh.

Title number 21 for Intern in the rest of the world, and as Lucas said, and he's convinced about it, title number 2.

Cheaters work in different rules, you know, they work in different ways.

They don't see the world the same way as common citizens.

I would love to do an episode just on Kyle Chapley genuinely.

Just on Calhopoli, I mean, we, I mean we have time, we have time in the coming weeks.

misunderstood, why not?

Why not?

It's like a bank robber saying, yo, I just need to sit down and explain to people how it happened, man.

They got it all wrong, man.

They were in the bank as well, I'll just say that.

So Inter are the champion of Italy, title number one for Christian Kiu at the, at the the beginning of the season, a lot of people, well, they, they had doubts about him.

Uh, did he deserve, does he deserve to to to sit on the bench and he delivered.

Yeah, no , definitely, I know Luca's gonna talk about Inter being maybe.

A representation of Serie A being poor this year, and I think it's definitely valid, but I still think Kivu deserves a lot of credit because he came into this job.

A lot of people, including myself, had big doubts about whether he was ready to take over a job of this magnitude, replacing a manager in Simone Nzai who, despite maybe underachieving in terms of trophies, had interplaying at a really high level, especially in Europe.

And he's delivered a trophy in his first season, which Antonio Conte and Nzagi weren't able to do with limited funds, with an aging squad, a squad that were mentally damaged, uh, after the worst Champions League final loss in recent history, and he got them over the line in this competition.

Now, going forward, it's gonna be a big test to see if he can take this into Europe and do better than he did this year.

But I think Kiu deserves a lot of credit, man.

There were a lot of doubters, and I think he silenced a lot of people.

What do we think about Christian Kibu and uh the work?

Yeah, look, Inzagi, Liz is right, he didn't deliver the Scudeto in his first season.

He delivered the Cooppitalia, but Kivu is on for the double this year.

He's on for the Cooppitalia against Lazio, which, let's be real, they most probably will win, and they won the Scudeto.

Firstly, yeah, I agree he deserve would be good.

No, look, a double is good for anyone, of course, like I, I would take that in a heartbeat.

Anyone would here, uh, with their respective team, right?

And Giu has done well.

He wasn't the most experienced coach, I believe he only spent 6 months at Padama.

He was in the inter youth system before that coaching his way up.

And to do it with the pressure, with all eyes on him, taking over the mantle from Inzagi, who was.

I think I still, I'm still on the fence that he underachieved with that inter team Mzagi, but he still did.

I agree.

I, I, I do think he underachieved Champions League finals in 3 years is, is, is impressive despite the one league title, yeah, but in Serie A, yeah, no, I, I agree.

I think he should have won more, but he had inter competing at a level.

He underachieved.

He underachieved, um, but it was, it was a tough, it was a tough job to take over, and I think Kivu has done well, of course he won the Scudeto.

I.

I, this is, I don't wanna sound disrespectful to Inter fans, and again, they've taken this wrong when I've said this before.

I would swap positions straight away to be Scudetto winners, but I still believe that they were the best out of a pretty poor bunch in Italy.

Me personally, I think this is the lowest level of Italian football I've seen, um, in my whole lifetime, to be honest, this season.

I look at this Inteam Champions League finalist last year, losing to Bodo Glimpt in their preseason in the way that they did.

It is embarrassing, that was embarrassing.

Like all Italian teams, embarrassed on the European front this season.

Even their head to head record against the rest of the top four, Napoli, Milan, Juve, they only won one of those games in controversial fashion.

But, no, I had to get that in, of course, it was against us unfortunately, but.

They were still the most consistent team over the 3, well, not 38, there's been 35 games so far, so they deserved to win this with.

I even think with Napoli it was unfortunate with the amount of injuries they had throughout the season.

I think they were probably the other team to push them far.

But look, they won, and credit to them.

They deserve credit.

What I like about Kivu as well too is I think.

He did a good job of introducing young players, which is something I think with Inzagi Inter were missing, right?

It felt like the same core that ultimately, I think last season just absolutely burnt out, right?

And I think he did a good job of introducing Esposito, Suic, uh, obviously what's the, the, the other guy's name that they, they brought in from, from Parma, what's his name, Bonny.

I, I think he, he did a good job of bringing in some, some youth into this team, and I think going forward, Inter have to do a lot better in the market, right?

They have to because this team now has been together for so many years.

And I think even, which backs up Lucas's point, the likes of Ja Jan Summer, they need to find a replacement for him.

The likes of uh Uh, like, I, I just think I, I look across this team.

Lataro as well too.

Lataro had a, had a good season, right?

But when are you going to start looking for the next big number 9 alongside Espositto?

So I think he did a good job, but Intern now have to back him in terms of doing more in the Champions League.

I think he did as much as realistically he possibly could.

Now it's up to the board.

Yeah, it was good also in revamping Zeliski lookout completely out of the project.

He had a good, yeah, offensively they were much better than they were under Inzagi, weren't they?

Yeah, but I think they were more effective, to be honest, on you, in this, I don't know, just watching them, they look like a better team.

Yeah, but in transition with Inzagi, they just look so threatening every single time.

I don't know, but I also think the level was higher in Serie A when Inzagi was the coach as well.

How much has it changed over a whole year, right, from last season to this season?

How much has it realistically?

I think it was a lot.

I think it was stronger last season than Serie A.

I really did.

I think teams, well, for Napoli for example, I think the, the injuries have affected them massively, of course.

I think for the other teams in general, I don't know, man, I think recruitment has been quite poor in Italy this summer.

But I just think last season the inter team for me was stronger last season and they got pushed right until the final match day which Conte won in the end.

I think it was pretty much, I don't think they really had to leave 2nd gear for most of the season, Inter.

Fair enough.

Antonio Conte for the 1st time as a manager in Italy will end the season with less than 80 points.

So, uh, OK, Luca, man, that's his goal.

It's, it says a lot about the, the status of Italian .

It also shows another season where he can't compete on, on multiple fronts.

The minute this guy enters European competition, it hampers him.

His record in the Champions League becomes more disgraceful by the season.

And I do agree there were injuries that hurt him.

They had, they had such bad injuries.

Yeah, definitely like Tottenham level injuries, which is just absurd.

But still, man, Conte, when he needs to juggle European football and league football, it's not a pretty sight.

Yeah, I agree.

I never really thought Napoli would do well in Europe.

No, no, but they had, they had at this point to get out of the group phase should be a minimum, for example.

You can say you didn't expect them to do well, but 24 out of 36 teams qualify.

Yeah, I agree, however many it is, for, for me, started the season with one goal.

I'm gonna try to do the back to back because it, it would put me, uh, probably in the elite of Italian football.

Doing a back to back with Napoli is something unique.

So, and we know Conte Conte's history at European level, so.

That was the, the main goal for me, they didn't succeed.

But now there is a, a Champions League race.

There is a Champions League.

There is a Champions League race because uh Juventus yesterday surprisingly dropped points against um an already relegated Verona.

I've asked Lia to be the.

Manchester United sporting director, now you are the Juventus sporting director.

The difference is me.

I work on a 300 million pounds budget, and 30 million for, for, for the budget you have Lea said, Leah said 30 million pounds.

I think you have something, something more in.

Yeah.

In the land of the blind, the man with one eye is king.

Um, give me 4 players to be back in the title race because last time Juventus won the Scudetto was in the COVID under Mauricio Sarri 2020, so it's been a long time.

It's about time.

It is about time, and I will say before I give my players, I actually.

I think this market's so important for Juventus, because I look at the trajectory of a lot of these clubs, and I think next year is a great opportunity for us to win the Scudetto again.

And I think with a good market, we can easily compete with this current entity, which will still reinvest and bring in players.

But I look at the Napolis, the Milans, Roma, of course, Atalanta Coma.

I think we're easily capable of winning Scudeto next year.

Especially having Luciano Spalletti in his 2nd season.

So yeah, exactly, he's done really well since taking over, so he's, it's been a very promising.

I think we need to look at certain positions.

I think the keeper, I mean, I would love to bring in Carneseki, to be honest, but I think he'd cost a lot for Atalanta.

What happened to Di Gregorio?

Yeah, Di Gregorro this season has made a lot of individual mistakes.

Of course, the one against Verona was one of many this season.

He gets done consistently on his near post.

He just looks nervous in goal.

It's, uh, it, it is a bit, it has been worrying this season.

I would love Carneseki, to be honest, but us and Perassi, we don't have a great relationship.

They demand the maximum for any player we ever signed from Atalanta.

I know we've been linked with Alison as well, who would be a lot cheaper.

He's had his injury problems this year, but Alison for me could still offer a lot and still be an upgrade.

I would love Tarik Maharemovic from Saswalo, left footed center back, defensively, so strong, physical.

He's so young, but he seems so experienced at his age, of course he used to play for us in the next gen, never made a first team appearance, but we do have a 50% buyback option.

So if we do get him, we get him half price.

So for me that's a no-brainer in that as that player profile and the potential that he has to for me be one of the best center backs in was linked to a lot of Premier League clubs, and he's linked to Inter as well.

So for me we need to get that over the line.

I think Bernardo Silva would be an incredible sign, and if we can get it done.

I know he's been linked to Barcelona, and that's his preference, and there's really not much we can do, but if that does fall Mendez is pushing to, uh, Mendez, we need to try, we have a good relationship with Mendez in all fairness with the Portuguese players that have come to the club over the last decade or so.

But I would love Bernardo Silva.

I think he's still a top level player, would offer so much in this team, and I think we need experience, we need more know-how in the dressing room.

And I also think we need to look at as well, I would love also like wingbacks, Palestra Cayode, they would be absolute dream options, right?

One of the two on the right hand side.

I think we need a striker option as well.

Honestly, the market is quite dry for available strikers.

My dream one would be, of course, Victor Ozyman, but there's that option where he can't come back to Serie A for 2 years because.

What's his name, De Laurentis knew that Juventus wanted him.

He's shameless.

He's, he's shameless, but I respect it as well because of what happened with Higuain.

But I would love, like Tan, for example, he would be an absolute dream, but realistically I think Lewandowski on a 3, and he'd be an upgrade as well.

So there's quite a few positions we need to sort of look at, but I think with a good market we can easily compete on all fronts next season.

Yes.

I said 30 million.

That's about 1520, man.

I wasn't too far off, man.

I was doing all the calculations in my head.

Carnese 15 million.

No, but then you went to the you went second choice.

You went to Alison on a free.

Alison, you're looking at Bernardo Silva on a free.

Lewandowskiy, is he on a free as well too?

Yeah, but Alison isn't on a 3 though.

Alison, how many years is he left on Alison is expires next year.

10 million for you, man.

Hey Removich, you get to just, you said 50% by.

We do, but we're getting to just about 30 million.

I wasn't too far.

We need to save money.

We need to save money.

Yeah, any, any more, uh, sweet words for Italian football this week?

No, man, I wish him nothing but the best.

You, we have a few budgets for you guys as well too.

Manuel Ugarte, he's available if you want.

You, you can get him for less than 30 million.

Uh, Molass year, talking about wingbacks.

Molassia on the left could be a really, really good option in terms of providing width for you, my friend, for free, um.

Yeah man, let's talk over the summer.

I got some good deals for you man.

Basically the lick, do you want him back?

No problem, my friend.

The transfer window, his back is destroyed, but you can have him.

Deals between Manchester United and Juventus happening here in the Sports Illustrated studio.

We're sporting directors of course.

I mean guys, uh, you know what, follow us, YouTube, like, subscribe.

We are also on Apple Podcasts , Spotify.

No problem.

You don't want to miss this.

You don't want to cycle to work without Lea's voices offering players to, to look at.

So, uh, subscribe, follow us on, uh, Spotify, Apple Podcast, give us 5 stars, 5 stars, guys, like the, the game we watched last week at the Parc des Princes.

because, wow, what a transition.

Oh my word, shake my hand.

That's unbelievable.

He's supporting.

Thank you.

I try, I try my best, guys.

Game of the year already.

Easy.

Yeah, game of the decade.

Game of the decade.

So we, we all agree on this table that if we watch a fight for, ah, because I, I, I've already listened to people complaining what, what were the defenses are come on guys.

You're defending you watch Atletico versus Arsenal.

This was a game for, for the purest man, unbelievable.

Yeah, beautiful game of football.

But we need, we need to start, we need to start from, from the first game actually, because we need to start from Arsenal, Atletico de Madrid.

Of course, guys, behind the cameras.

Deriori, away stand tomorrow, Emirates Stadium, we are trying to bring him luck because he was, we, we were successful when he, he visited the camp now.

Let's see, let's see what happens.

Uh, guys, easy, easy question.

Arsenal are gonna make it through the final.

I think so.

I think the, the result at the, the Metropolitano was positive, and I think they're coming off a really good, not just result, but performance against Fulham.

I think that the mood is gonna be high.

I think they're gonna go off that, that result and give you you another one, and I think they're gonna do well against Ly.

I think Arsenal win in the final.

I agree.

I think Arsenal will go to the final.

I think they were quite fortunate actually to take a draw.

well, I say that though with the penalty decision against them.

The Luckman misses as well.

I think it was tough, yeah, maybe it was fair, but I think I was more looking at them.

Luckman misses, how he missed those, I have no idea.

But then again, they had the penalty disallowed as well controversially, so some would say.

But I think Arsenal will make the final.

I think, as we said earlier, well, before that game was played and we all agreed on it, if they were to get.

Result in Madrid, I think it's Arsenal's tied to lose.

And at home, they have a good record.

I think Atleti will come out firing they have to.

And one thing I'll give a lot of credit and a lot of praise to Atleti is when they are down, they play great football and they look like a massive threat.

So I think Atleti are gonna start the game really, really strong, but I do think uh Arsenal will get over the line.

What kind of atmosphere we need to wait, we, we need to expect, expect from the Arsenal fans.

I think the Arsenal fans are gonna be well up for this, like massively so.

I think, of course we've seen in Europe over the last few seasons , the TIOs that they've got on a bed sheet, yeah, the Madrid one was, yeah, that one was good.

The, the cannon.

Alright, like, we'll forget about that one.

But the, the Madrid one was cool.

Um, but yeah, I think the Arsenal fans are gonna be well up for it, of course, coming off the bat of a massive 3-0 win against Fulham.

They're, well, they'll be in the driving seat for the Premier League up until that point, whether City win or lose or draw, it doesn't matter, they'll still be first.

They see a great opportunity to go to the final, their first final since 2006.

It's a brilliant time for Arsenal fans.

I think they're gonna be massively behind the team.

Yes, yeah, I, I agree with everything he said, man.

I think from an Atletico Madrid point of view, it's about kind of weathering the storm early on because I think Arsenal, I agree, are gonna come out very, very strong, very, very fired up.

It's about weathering the storm, frustrating them, staying in this game as long as possible, and trying to make something.

I think they can.

They definitely have the quality to do it, and I think the longer this game goes on, the more frantic and maybe anxious the crowd will get, as the Emirates, I feel typically does.

But I do think Arsenal come, I think that Fulham game was huge for the rest of their season, but, it feels like it might have just given them a lift in terms of even mood.

And for that reason, I, I can't see , I can't see Arsenal messing this up.

Uh, famous last words, but I can't see them messing this up.

Simeone said to Griezmann, Hopefully two more games, Antoine.

What do, what do, what do we think?

The question is how we are gonna remember Antoine Griezmann as a football player in 15 years, yes.

Uh, I would say one of the most intelligent players of his generation, one of the most versatile, and maybe one of the most unfortunate as well too, when you look at his, his record of Atletico Madrid when it comes to, the major honors.

He has the Europa League, but you just think a player first and foremost of his quality, but also of his importance that Atleti would have won more, and players of less stature have won more than he has.

But I think it's also important to just look at the player as well too in the situation.

This is one of the best goal scorers of the last 15 years, one of the best playmakers of the last 15 years, one of the most accomplished players at international level of the last 15 years, and a gentleman as well too, for all, by all intents and purposes .

Antoine Griezmann has been a class act from the moment he kind of stepped into football till the day he will leave.

Luca, would you sign Antoine Griezmann for Juventus for free and saving another 5 million for free?

Look at his eyes lit up.

Hey Griezmann.

I can't, unfortunately he's going to Orlando, but I would sign that right now, and I think I agree with Leaz, right, especially with my generation, right?

Growing up in the 2010s, of course, apart from Messi and Ronaldo, for me personally, the big three were Neymar, Dybala, Griezmann, and also Pogba.

I would say 4.

Those four, didn't matter who you supported.

You, you just loved them.

There was an affinity between them.

I don't know what it was, the aesthetic, the YouTube montages that we grew up on.

Hazard as well, right?

Hazard too.

But for me personally , I preferred Griezmann than Hazard.

I don't know, I just hadn't, I, I, I just liked him more.

I was his friend, you're not.

No, I know I know.

I know he loves Eden.

I love him as well.

I rate him very highly.

But I don't know, for me, the big four are those 4 excluding Messi and Ronaldo.

So my generation will always have Griezmann at the highest caliber, I think .

But I do worry a bit that.

I've seen the younger generation disrespect players too quickly, and I think in the future, I think his history might potentially get rewritten by the younger generation with the, the lack of trophies he had at club level.

But if you were there to witness how good he was, and especially on the international stage, this guy is one of the greatest French footballers of all time, what he did.

And I know he's retired from international football, but I would have loved to have seen, seen him at this World Cup.

I think he's more than capable of playing in that team, and he's a phenomenal footballer, genius.

Let us know your thoughts about Antoine Griezmann in the comments, and now guys, we need to talk about what happened at the Parc des Prince because it was something unique, unique.

I'm, I mean, I'm, I'm, I'm speechless.

Can we get a round two?

Yeah, can we have this?

Allow me to have this dance again.

The question is going to be what kind of round two we're going to get at the Allianz.

I mean, Enrique basically suggested that they're going to play the same exact game at the Allianz, and I think the company will probably oblige.

Uh, I just don't think these coaches can coach a different game with seeing the way they play football.

I think their, their philosophies and the way they view how the game should be played is so strong that I think both of them will go into this game looking to dominate the other.

And I think if that is the case, we're gonna get another brilliant game of football.

Um, now.

I think PSG will look at that first leg and be kicking themselves at the fact that they aren't basically 1 ft in the final, cause 5-2 up at the pack, the way the game was going, they should have seen that game out, and they should have been in the final.

The fact that Bayern now just have to, to, to win basically, right?

They, they win the game, they're probably throughout.

Yes, they do go to penalties, but win the game and you've probably done enough to, to, to beat PSG.

Credit to Bayern, but I think PSG will be kicking themselves, man, cause this was in their hands .

Uh, PSG, uh, I mean, of course you're gonna give everything you have, but, well, they, they, they will step on the pitch with a nice memory of the final they won at the Allianz.

Yes.

Uh, is it gonna give them the extra boost to, to make it into the final?

I think so as well.

I think from a mental point of view, lifting the Champions League, their first ever Champions League a year before at the Alliance.

And it's huge for them, and I think Enrique said, I think, I, again, I don't wanna misquote him, but I think he said it's Bayern Munich's home, but it is also our home because they've won the Champions League there, which is a cold quote.

Um, I, I just think we're gonna get another all-time game, to be honest, and I agree with Leos.

I think PSG.

Did throw it away a little bit with the advantage they had, and as good as PSG are, I think when they are at their best, they probably do play the best football in the world, but they also have sometimes these lapses in judgment and, They lose focus a bit, I think, quite too easily, and I look at Bayern, I think physically they are superior to PSG in terms of the running side of things.

They covered more ground than PSG last game.

I think they're more intense, if that makes sense.

I don't really think Bayern dropped off as much as PSG did in that first leg.

And getting those last two goals to make it 5-4 is absolutely massive for Bayern.

And I'm just looking forward to it, honestly.

I think it's gonna be a goal fest once again.

You sit down and enjoy it, you know, it's it's uh.

Yes, Usman De Bele played just 930 minutes in the Ligan this season, completing the 90 minutes just once.

So, uh, is Luis Enrique redefining the, the, the management of the squad?

He's load managing, man.

I'm a Raptors fan.

I saw Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

1 game he plays, the next game he's on the bench.

Playoff time, I'm there, he's ready .

That's what that's happened to Dembele over the last two seasons, and look, I think.

I think it should have hurt him in terms of chances at individual awards, for example, this season.

I think he hasn't played enough, for example, if he wins the Champions League, to become the Ballon d'Or because other players just had more of a load on their shoulders than Dembele has.

But in terms of getting a player who has historically been injury prone to, to be fit and performing at the tail end of the season when you need him most, what manager wouldn't do that if given the opportunity.

So it makes sense.

Now a question for you, uh, if Bayern are gonna win the Champions League, who uh would you gonna give the Ballon d'Or to?

On numbers, Harry Kane, on performances in the Champions League, dare I say it, Michael Alisa.

I think it's touch and go between the two of them.

I think Kane would probably win narrative stats.

He's also been very brilliant, don't get it twisted.

But I think Oli has a real shot at this, man.

I, I, I, I hope people don't overlook him because of Kane's brilliance.

I think in the Champions League, you could even argue Diaz as well too has been brilliant in the knockouts, but I think Oli has just been a a revelation.

If Paris Saint-Germain are gonna win the Champions League, who would you give the ball longer to?

Honestly, Ale, nobody yet, because it, it depends on the World Cup.

Whoever wins the World Cup and is the main man in their, you don't give me any contender.

You don't give me.

OK, so, so let's say there's no World Cup, it's just up until that point.

It's tough for anyone, honestly, anyone could win it.

So tough, isn't it?

They might give it to Vitinho.

Yeah, I think in terms of consistency throughout the whole season, Vitinho has played the most minutes.

He's been the most consistent performer.

But of course you know Karavakeli is my is my guy, man.

I love Covici so much.

I think he's the best big game player in the world right now.

He's got 14 goal involvements in the Champions League this season.

He turns up when it matters.

And I don't know if you guys saw the quote.

I think it was from the PSG sporting director who said like if you change your name, you're the front runner for the Ballon d'Or.

He said something like that.

It was for that reason they want to rebrand, and you know what, if you stay with us in the coming weeks, we've got a surprise for you with Bara.

Just saying, now, now, I don't even know about this, I, I'm looking forward to it.

Now it's time for prediction guys.

It's time.

Do you want to know the leaderboard?

Because we're there, we are there.

Luca, 18, he didn't get anything and we, we got a tiny point.

Yeah, we got 1 point.

Yeah, 1 point.

Both are 16.

So he's on 19 though.

No, no, 18, and we're on 16.

Yes, we're there my award, it's all to play for.

We're there, it's all to play for.

You guys got the award.

You guys got the PSG outcome right, I predicted a draw.

I thought I was gonna get a draw towards the end of it, I'm not gonna lie.

This is what we said , uh Lia 2-1.

Paris Saint-Germain and and 2-0 Atletico.

Lucas had a draw 2-2 uh between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern and uh 2-1 for Atletico.

I say 2-0 for Paris Saint-Germain and 1-0 for Atletico, so we both get there.

I don't get half a point for like getting the margin of of victory correct, unfortunately, unfortunately not, but you know , we start with Luca, our, our leader.

Luca, which came first, are they?

We start from the Emirates.

Emirates.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid.

I'm gonna say 2-1 Arsenal.

Arsenal will make the final.

Atletic score first.

Not that that will get me any bonus points but just to narrow it down even more.

You sound like I don't, I don't know, a betting company right now.

Arsenal to score.

Atletico score first.

What are the odds on that?

Yes.

I think I have to go different here, right, because I need to overcome Luca.

You gotta go bold, man.

I know I have to go different.

Arsenal.

No, no way.

I go, imagine they score 5.

I said no way.

If it's 5-0, I'll give you 10 points.

How about that?

If you go for it.

I can give you 100 points.

I can say 5-0.

I'm going to go.

One nil to the Arsenal.

One-nil to the Arsenal , so I have to go different here, I have to go bold.

And I'm gonna say to you, last time was the 17th of May 2006.

Stadium Saint Denis Stadium.

Arsenal are gonna go to the final.

Thanks to Miguel Arteta, and it's gonna be 2-0 .

2-0 Arsenal.

OK, not a bad prediction.

I considered 2-0, but 2-0.

I think Atleti score, to be honest.

They have to.

It's a draw.

They have to.

I think it's gonna be a really close game and then Arsenal are gonna get it.

Ari is of course touching wood behind the camera.

This is good, huh?

Last week we said, we said Atletico would get a result and they didn't.

So now we, we predict Arsenal reverse psychology.

There you go, man.

We're not good at this, so this is good for Atletico.

You're, you're totally safe now.

The game of the year, Luca.

Bayern Munich with a new jersey.

I don't like that, by the way.

I don't like that whatsoever.

Can we talk about that a little?

Yeah.

Why are they wearing their new jersey or their new kit?

What?

They're about 5 games off of the season.

I reckon Adidas are pushing it.

Adidas, man, seriously, I like Adidas.

Seriously, big up.

Send us some Adidas.

Guys, we love you.

Shout out Adidas.

But come on guys, what are we doing here?

This is just, this is, it's, it's, uh, it gives me this is my football.

This is my football, but it's not modern football.

They were doing this 10 years ago, 15 years ago.

Bayern loved doing this.

I don't get it.

Whether the kit you had this year was not good enough, you wanna make history.

You want this kit to be remembered, right?

When you win a Champions League, that's the kit we won the Champions League in.

You're playing the last 3 games in a different kit.

I get what you're saying.

That's gross, man.

It's gross.

For that reason, I, I think they're gonna lose.

Uh wow, woo, save it, save it.

Uh, let us know what you think about new kits in the comments, Luca, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bayern Munich versus Paris Saint-Germain.

I want a bit of a VAR check before I give it.

If I predict the correct score and it goes to extra time and I correct the, no, wait, hold on a minute, and I predict the wrong team to win on pens.

How does the point system work?

It doesn't matter.

He's, he's on the 90 minutes technicalities, I'm telling you.

4-3 Bayern Munich, Bayern win on pants.

Wow, 4-3 Bayern Munich, Bayern, uh, to a final.

I'm going to go.

And we're really gonna get 70 goals again.

I'm going to go.

You said you said 4-3.

I'm going to go.

3-2 Bayern PSG 1 offense.

All right.

For me it's gonna be uh 2-2.

I can consider, yo, we're on the same wavelength.

I almost see saw, I saw people, you, you, you can, if he's a football AI, you know I know football, uh, 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain back to back final.

So you had Bayern progressing, yeah, yeah.

I wanna be different here, and I, I, I, I originally predicted Bayern.

I do agree that PSG are the favorites going into this, but I'm gonna stick to my original play.

I don't wanna change it.

And as I love to see, let us know your prediction in the comments.

Only the peach will tell the truth.

Thanks Lia, thanks Luca, see you next time.