Why Mourinho Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen & How Saka Revitalised Arsenal | SI FC

I think the manager conversation of Real Madrid is pointless.

Until this Vinicius and Mbappe duo is broken up or at least resolved, it doesn't matter who the coach is.

Can Vinicius Junior be an upgrade for Arsenal?

We're talking about somebody who was once called the Special one.

He hasn't been special for a very, very long time.

That assist was absolutely outrageous, and even though Buaka Osaka hasn't been at his best this season, there's still that world-class talent in him.

They'll take this podcast off the airwaves if if I say what I think about Ruben Emira, man.

Seriously, it's not, it's not safe for this podcast if I speak my mind.

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back.

This is Sports Illustrated Football Club, your weekly show here on Sports Illustrated.

I'm Alessandro Amiti, and as always I'm joined by two absolute stars.

People might think I decide here how, what, what he wears because he's dressed perfectly to my head, guys, honestly, he, he, he told production that we had to have this shirt in the back.

He texted me last night, don't you dare wear a different.

I'm, I'm kidding.

Francesco, it's his day today, Totti.

And finally, surfing into the Champions League .

Ah, I, I feel like we haven't talked about Man United on the show in 10 years now, so today is the day.

Today is the day.

Thank you.

You know what, Lia, never ask a woman her age, never ask a man.

His salary, never ask a Juventus fan, how many titles Inter have.

Look at Aloli's in the building.

Today we're gonna try the, the experiment.

How are we, Luca?

Do you want me to answer the first question A on how many titles?

No, no, no, no, we take time, we take time.

How are we?

I'm uh not great.

We drew to a relegated Verna team, we could have solidified Champions League football last night, and it's a shame, but other than that, all is well.

Glad to be here.

Guys, you know what, today, first of all, before we start, otherwise they're, they're gonna kill me.

If you're watching us on YouTube, guys, like, subscribe, leave comments.

But if you think we have phases for radio, we are also on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, in every platform.

Give us 5 stars, comments, uh, follow us, do what you need to do.

From where we start, Spain or England, you decide.

I'll start in Spain.

Spain, let's go to Spain because Barcelona are really, really close to a title, not, uh, an impressive performance, they want it with quality.

They didn't need to be impressive at this point it feels like they're just kind of crawl, not crawling to the finish line, but sleepwalking to the finish line.

Real Madrid made it very, very easy for them over the last few weeks to the point that.

The classical coming up doesn't really mean much outside of Real Madrid trying to stop Barca from getting 100 points.

This league title feels like a formality, and I don't even think Barcelona have had to be that good to, to really do it.

I think you gotta look at Real Madrid this season, you gotta look at the failure to be consistent from match day 1 to now match day 34.

What's done is done.

Luca, do you think they're gonna push us to win the La Liga title in front of Real Madrid?

Of course, that would be like the ultimate dream for any football fan to win the, the, the respective league title against your biggest rivals, but I think Real Madrid, they're playing in that game for pride, like Lea said to be.

To stop them getting 100 points because only Real Madrid and Barcelona have done that in two respective back to back seasons in the past.

But also, you don't wanna lose the league title against your bitter rivals.

I think Barcelona only need 1 point to solidify the um the, the trophy.

So I think Real Madrid, they need to go out there to try and win, to delay their parade.

Yeah, delay the parade and then Real Madrid, guys, they need to think about the future, I would say.

A few weeks ago we received a comment, guys, you lost a chance to talk about Didier Deschamps as the next manager of Real Madrid.

Of course last week everything has changed because apparently Florentino Perez is gonna make the decision personally and he wants the return of Jose Mourinho, your beloved Jose.

The thing is, I might be the only Juventus fan on planet Earth that actually likes Mourinho.

Like there's something about him that I just respect massively.

I know he was at Inter and I know what he said about Juventus, but there's just something so likable about him, but to be honest, I don't think it's the correct move for Madrid to go back to Mourinho.

I think he's well past his best.

I don't think we've seen.

A very top level coach in Mourinho for the last 567 years potentially .

He did do well at Roma.

I, I don't want to disrespect you guys, I really don't.

But come on man, at this level at Madrid it's a big jump up, and I don't think he's deserved that with the last 5 to 6 seasons under his belt.

But he is a winner, he's been there before.

I think he'll demand the respect for the players, so there's definitely some sides of the story that I understand, but I don't personally think he's at that level to coach Madrid anymore.

He is.

I love Jose Mourinho, but I think he's being generous, man.

I think this is an unmitigated disaster in the making.

I think first and foremost, Jose Mourinho has not been a winner at the elite level in damn near a decade, right?

He hasn't, he hasn't won.

Yeah, you can sip your, your, your water all you want, man.

Winning the conference, the conference is elite for all my, yeah, for them, but we're talking about Jose Mourinho here.

We're talking about somebody who was once called the Special one.

He hasn't been special for a very , very long time.

So from a relevance in world football's point of view, again, he hasn't been there for a minute and for a reason.

He's been pretty average over the last decade, whether you're looking at Fenerbahce, Benfica, uh, Roma, Spurs.

These are the, yeah, United, a, a poor United team.

This is the caliber of clubs he's been managing for a reason.

But even if you look past that, even if Jose Mourinho for me was still at the best, uh, level, I still think this would be a disaster of an appointment.

Jose Mourinho going into this Real Madrid team, as chaotic as it is at the moment, as fractured as the dressing room appears to be, as many egos as there are at the club, this is like putting oil on, on, on, on fire.

It doesn't make sense putting Jose Mourinho with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Then you take into account the whole episode of Presciania and Benfica, where he clearly chose his side, whether you want to say he was backing his player or not.

He took a very, very strong side on that to now go manage Vinicius and Mbappe, who are on the, the, the other side of it.

I look at this decision and the one I'm looking at really is Florentino Perez.

I'm starting to think this guy may be washed, man.

I'm starting to think Perez might be washed.

I look at his decision making over the last few years.

I look at the way Real Madrid have been operating as an elite football club, and I feel like he's maybe gone a little soft, to be honest with you.

I think he's lost a little bit of his ruthless side and hiring Jose Mourinho, when 15 years ago or so, he himself decided, I, I'm done with this guy basically.

He can talk all he wants about how he stepped away.

At that point, Jose is one of the best managers in the world, and he decided he, he was done with him.

To now go back to him 15 years later when he's so out of his, like so far away from elite level, screams to me, uh, a guy in my opinion, Florentino Perez, who might be running out of ideas.

So you don't think that he Jose still the right man to manage egos, especially the ego Lea mentioned, because Vinicius Mbappe.

Yeah, I think Lia makes a very good point because the biggest egotistical manager in the history of the game is Jose, so it's basically what he said, adding oil on the already existing fire.

I just worded it in a nicer way, I think yes.

And I, I like Mourinho a lot, man, honestly for me, he's one of the, the greatest managers of all time.

I love his personality, his character.

He's what the game has needed.

Like you need people like that.

But I'm sorry, man, we're talking about Real Madrid here.

We're talking about a team that haven't won anything for two years.

And Jose Mourinho in 2026 is where you're going.

I think this is a disaster waiting to happen.

So let's play the game.

You are the sporting director of Real Madrid or Florentino Perez, and you need to appoint the next manager for Real Madrid.

Who's gonna be.

The thing is though, I, I don't think there's many top level coaches really on the market to pick from.

I mean.

In an ideal world, someone like Jurgen Klopp would be brilliant for Madrid, but I can't really see him stepping into a role just yet.

I think a, a, well, a coach, sorry, that they've been talking about a lot is Allegri, because he's been linked to the job in the past.

And I think Allegri would definite, he's not the best coach in the world anymore.

I think his tactics are quite out of date.

But the one thing I give him a lot of credit for is his.

Man management.

I think Allegri can deal with a very stacked, star studded squad.

We saw it even in the first season of Ronaldo at Juventus when there was him and Dybala.

And Dybala actually didn't get a lot of minutes that season because he was prioritizing Ronaldo for the, for the system and the balance of the team.

I think that's what Real Madrid need right now.

I think Allegri's a winner, he knows what it means to be at a top level club.

And Perez, of course, wanted him in the past, and I feel like he'd definitely be a strong option for him.

And I also think at the moment.

Allegri still has enough to give to win titles.

I think what he's done with this Milan team this season, despite the fact that he hasn't gotten over the line, let's just say it as it is, this Milan team is very average.

They have Modric.

Leal is not the same player as he once was 34 years ago.

It's not got enough talent to really get over the line and win the Scudeto.

But this Madrid team is definitely good enough to win the league, or win a trophy at least.

So I think Allegri would be one of the better options available on the market, but there isn't really one that screams out brilliance.

Is winning titles enough at Real Madrid because we know that many times managers were winning titles, including Jose, but then people were unhappy because they were a good, good style of, of football, so.

Yeah, well, Beggars can't be choosers right now.

There's two seasons in a row without any major honors, so if someone brings you a title, you better kiss their feet.

But I'm not gonna lie, I think the manager conversation with Real Madrid is pointless.

Until this Vinicius and Mbappe duo is broken up or at least resolved.

It doesn't matter who the coach is.

You've got bigger problems at Real Madrid, in my opinion.

I don't think there's a single manager out there right now unless you go and, and bring back Zidane or something like, even him.

I don't know.

This is, this is a big job managing a lot of players hasn't coached club, club football in, in 20 years, man.

Like, oh, not 20 years, you get 15 years or so since Marseille, right?

He's done a great job for the French national team.

He's an unbelievable, but it's a different monster coming back to club football in 2026 and then Real Madrid and.

I don't, I don't think it's a job for him.

But I'm telling you, it doesn't matter who the coach is, they have bigger problems.

That squad is seriously flawed, even if you look past the front two.

Look at the midfield balance.

It's completely all over the place.

You look at the back line, it's severely injured.

They need to have a huge window before I can even start thinking who's the right coach to take him over because I don't see a coach right now coming in this team and taking them over, over Barcelona.

No, I don't.

Luca.

Now it's time to, we, we cannot fix you, you can let us know in the comments.

Uh, seriously though, sorry, one last one.

If you had looked last season, Alonso would have been like the, the dream manager for you, right?

But that made a lot of sense.

Yeah, 100%.

I think now you look at what Alonso did his his first few months or whatever, I think he's trying to, to, to find a solution to that, yeah, and they didn't give him the time to do it.

They decided that they were gonna side with the players.

So now they're gonna look for a, a manager.

They don't know what they want.

They're gonna look for a tactician.

They're gonna look for a man manager.

I think we're just going in a cycle of Real Madrid coaches.

And the, the, the bigger picture lies with the squad in my opinion.

Yeah, and uh now apparently Abelo is having the same issue with some players, so it's really difficult to manage that.

Yeah, I think he did a decent job of them, to be fair.

I think.

I think he's done as well as he could, especially in the big games as well.

I think Madrid look a lot more organized.

I think he knows the squad quite well.

The midfield is a lot more balanced than it was under Xabi Alonso, for example, but you can only work with so much.

You know what's so funny, they're in a similar position to United in my opinion, in terms of the guy who's at the helm right now has actually.

Probably done better than most people thought they would.

You look at the managerial market, there isn't a huge name that screams out, you must hire him like maybe there was in the past.

And maybe the best decision is to go short-term with the current guy you have, give him another 1 or 2 year contract, and almost like scope the managerial landscape until the right guy kind of comes up .

I think it's very similar to what's happening at Man United.

I agree, but I think there's a lot more pressure at Madrid than United right now.

I know you are the biggest club in England.

No, no, I hear you are the biggest club in the world, but with the players they have, the money they've invested, and the expectation to win in La Liga, I don't think they have.

Enough time to be able to give Arbaloa compared to you guys with Karen, but, but do you think there's anyone on the market that would have done better than Arbaloa did this, this season with Real Madrid?

What, half, with half the season?

Yeah, probably not, no, and I'm not saying, I'm not saying he doesn't deserve a chance to have a full season, but I think at Madrid the patience is very thin, and I'm not sure they'd even bother giving him the chance.

For me, for me, if you want to start building something, you should have given the, the chance.

To Xabi Alonso to complete a full season and then a signal to the giant ego you have in the dressing room.

They made their bed, man.

They, they chose, they chose their poison .

Who would you guys get rid of if Mbappe or Vinny had to go?

Oh, I mean, Vinicius is the easier one because his contract is, is running out, but they're gonna give him a new contract .

So look, it's tough to say.

I think Mbappe is the better player, but.

Are Real Madrid a better team with Mbappe leading the team than Vinicius?

I'm not so sure about that, man.

Luckily I'm not the one who has to make that decision, but it's really, really difficult to say.

It's like Vinny probab, I mean, it's like Vinny already won Champions League with Real Madrid, so the, the most logical decision would be getting, getting rid of, of Mbappe, yeah.

Uh, no, no, no, on Venus get rid of it, yeah, and try, at some point Bappe needs to win a Champions League.

I feel like I'm, I, I don't know what it is about Mbappe, but I just think his club career is cursed.

I don't think he'll ever win the Champions League cursed gives him a crazy get out of jail card.

It's not cursed.

He's, he's just not doing enough.

he's cursed makes it sound like he's scoring hat tricks upon hat tricks, and he, he actually, he had a period at PSG where he was doing really, really well, and he was unlucky.

But I look at the last two years at Real Madrid in the champion.

He's he's not cursed.

He's just not playing well enough, man.

Like that's the, I don't know why people are so afraid to say this about Kylian Mbappe.

They look at the amount of goals he he scores.

I'm not saying this is what you're doing.

They look at the amount of goals he scores, and it's like, oh, he's doing enough, it's the rest of the team.

He's not playing well enough, and he hasn't been playing well enough for 2 years now at Real Madrid.

It's not nothing cursed about it, just play better.

Can Vinicius Junior be an upgrade for Arsenal?

Oh yeah, of course, yes, of course.

Yeah, he'd be an upgrade for a lot of teams.

Vinicius Junior is still one of the best players in the world, undoubtedly.

So let's go.

We, we, you know what, we don't take a plane back to the UK.

We surf to the UK, yeah, because you're back to the Champions League, but we start, we start from the Emirates, and before mentioning what, what is gonna happen next season, upgrade and stuff, Bukayo Osaka, what a man for Arteta.

Brilliant performance from him, this game, and a brilliant performance from Arsenal in general, I think.

I think this was one of their best performances all season round.

We've spoken a lot about Arsenal this year, winning, but winning in an ugly manner.

I think Arsenal created an abundance of chances this year.

This reminded me a bit of the 22, 23, 23, 24 Arsenal.

A team that's so capable of playing good football with the players that they have.

And honestly, 3-0 flat at Fulham.

It could have been 5, it could have been 6, and it's a massive result for Arsenal.

Only because City are still yet to play as of recording, they're playing against Everton tonight.

They have a 6 point advantage of them.

They put the pressure back on City, they've scored 3 goals, so the goal difference now is stronger for them.

It's a huge win, and Bakay Osaka for me, alongside Lewis Kelly, were the two best players on the pitch, I thought.

That assist was absolutely outrageous.

And even though Bakay Osaka hasn't been at his best this season, there's still that world-class talent in him.

And a half fit Saka for me is better than a fully fit man away, Kate.

Even when he's not at his absolute best, he still makes a difference, and it was a massive performance for them as well.

Going into the Atletic game tomorrow.

It's exactly what they wanted, and Victor Joka as well, someone we've criticized on the show quite a bit.

20 goals.

20 goals in his first.

He had a really good performance.

He played really well.

That's that's his best performance in my opinion at Arsenal.

Yeah, he played really well, took his goal well, got an assist, ran the channels well.

You can't really say anything bad about him.

You a Scully.

Oh, yeah, I mean, welcome back.

Welcome back.

And what a, what a way to come back as well too.

Brilliant.

And he's playing in midfield, playing in midfield for the first time under Artata, and as far as I can remember, I don't remember Artata really giving him the, the freedom cup game or even the cup.

I'm, I'm struggling.

I think he's played a lot of left back, but that was maybe the surprise inclusion to the team, Zubbi Mdi being rested or dropped.

I think probably rested ahead of the Atletico Madrid game, but I think Louis Scully really came in and impressed in that position, and I, I just think this is a player that Arsenal have to be doing everything they can to keep at the club, right?

They cannot allow another season to happen to, to Lewis S Kelly where he feels ostracized.

He's out of the team, he's struggling to get minutes.

When he comes in, he's rusty, he's not performing at his best.

This is one of the best young talents in English football.

He proved that last season.

He's proved that when he's put on an England shirt, and they need to do everything they can to make sure that he feels like a big part of this team because he's a special player.

Arsenal have done their job brilliantly.

Now pressure on, on Man City.

Big pressure.

Now, big, big pressure because now, I mean, not only do they have a 6 point lead, which of course is, you can come back, they have 2 games in hand, but they got a +4 goal difference.

And I looked at that game against Burnley the other day where Man City only won 1-0, and I.

I thought that they created enough chances to win that 4 or 5, and I just think there's 3 games left for Arsenal, I believe, right?

4 games left for how many is there 3 games, 3 games left for Arsenal, 5 for, for City.

I think it's very feasible that both teams win out.

I think both teams could definitely win the remainder of their games.

They're that good.

If this comes down to goal difference, I look at that game against Burnley for Sydney, and I look at this game, and I think those could be huge swing results that could sway the title in one in one direction, and yeah, Arsenal did really, really well in this game.

The goal difference is saying +41 for Arsenal, plus 37 for Man City, +22 games in hand, and Arteta after the game say I'm gonna watch Everton, Manchester City just because I love football.

I'm sure that's the reason.

No, look, yeah, like Lea said, the, the goal difference, it could be the determining factor, and look, City have won, uh, won a league title before on goal difference, it could go down to that again.

I think when it comes to City, there's no doubt in my mind they can score an abundance of goals, but I think their defense does leak more chances and more goals on average than Arsenal.

But I think both teams will win all their remaining games, so I'm really excited to see, yeah, I think both teams will see out all the wins.

Even though Everton away, it's not a walk in the park for City, it's more complicated compared to Fulham at home.

I think City overall have the tougher fixtures than Arsenal.

I think Arsenal have West Ham next, who will be fighting for their lives, but again, I think that'll be quite routine for them.

But I see both teams winning all their games, so I think goal difference will be the the determining factor for this league tie.

This was a tricky game for me in my eyes, like before the ball was kicked, playing Fulham at home, I think it's a tough game.

Fulham.

It, it's like the pressure of the Emirates, but in general, Fulham are a good team.

Fulham have had good, good results against Arsenal over the last few seasons.

Yeah, so I, I thought they could really trouble them.

But if we're being frank, as, as Lucas said, they didn't lay a glove on them.

Arsenal dominated them from minute one to minute 90.

It was really, really impressive.

Yeah, Califiori had that goal disallowed, hitting the bar as well.

It was a walk in the park for us, you know.

There's no need to mention G Furry, so.

I, I got, I tried to say that he brought the vibes.

So, so taking it for granted that both teams are gonna win the, the remaining games.

Potentially, I'm not so sure about that.

I'm not so sure about that.

I actually, I think this result is really good for Arsenal, man.

I think from a mental point of view, I'm not ready to say this is gonna win them the league title.

Put them in a really strong position mentally and now City are the ones chasing them.

I think that's big.

I think it's really big that they won their, their game in in advanced basically this much.

Simple question Leas, yeah, end of the season, same points, who's gonna have the better goal difference here?

Oh man.

I think Arsenal might have the better goal difference, you know.

Again, simply because they concede less, it feels like, it's so neck and neck to say like they're a much better defensive team is disingenuous because clearly the stats don't say it.

But I just do feel like Arsenal might edge it on goal difference, but will they edge it on points?

We'll see.

Luca, I think right now Arsenal are probably on goal difference as well, to be honest.

Yeah, right now, of course, but at the end of the season, no, no, I'm saying right now I believe they will be Arsenal, but two weeks ago I, I was pretty adamant it would be big result for them.

This is why you can tell whatever you want, but this is the most exciting league in the world.

And since we are speaking about goals, a lot of goals at Old Trafford Lia.

Huh?

What do we think?

What do we think?

You're back in the Champions League.

Back where we belong.

Well oh back where, come on man.

You didn't qualify this week.

It's a shame, man.

That's a shame.

We can't all, we can't all get business done, you know, every week, just one straight on Italy.

Can you go one week without it, bro?

I got a few more, man.

One week.

No, OK.

Big result for Man United.

Double against Liverpool for the first time since 2016 and.

This was a really interesting game, man, because first half, it felt like Man United were in cruise control.

It felt like we could have been up 4-0 in that first half.

And then the second half starts and we give them two unbelievably ridiculous goals.

And then I felt that Liverpool were on the ascendancy.

I felt like they looked like the team more likely to score.

And Ky Manu comes up clutch.

Big performance from him.

I thought he was the man of the match even before the goal, and he took his goal exceptionally well.

marks off a brilliant week.

He just got a new contract as well too.

Man United in 3rd.

Happy days, man.

Happy days.

Uh, yesterday I was scrolling down my, my timeline and I saw this guy telling me, I would rehire Ruben Amarim just to fire him again because respect, respect for Kobe Minor.

What do we think of this player?

Because he was linked to a lot of it.

Furthermore, give him whatever he wants, let him write his own contract, he can put a million pounds a week just to fire him again, man.

Because Kobe Mino was.

To a lot of Ser he was uh clubs, yeah, Napoli, Roma, yeah, a lot of these guys probably thought Manina were prank calling them, saying, yeah, call him Manu's available.

Are you serious?

No way.

For me, look, I have nothing against, I don't care about Amram, he never coached my club.

I know how he felt, but I never thought he was good enough to be United manager.

I always thought he was quite incompetent, and for me, the biggest mistake, or one of the biggest mistakes at least he made was leaving Manu on the bench so often.

I remember one interview.

Must have been a journalist asked him like um something about what offensive threats you have on the bench or something along those lines and who, who, who is offensive, who can change game?

And they said oh Kabi menu and he just starts laughing, man, it's such a yo, that's what I was gonna say.

They'll they'll take this podcast off the airwaves if I say what I think about Ruban Emira, man.

Seriously, it's not, it's not safe for this podcast if I speak my mind.

See, he's got a personal vendetta, you know, now it's quoting Jose Mourinho.

If I speak big, big.

trouble.

No, but leave, leaving a talent like Manu on the bench, and even potentially letting him slip through your fingers was bizarre to me.

And we were speaking about Scully earlier, right, and I'm not saying it's definitely not the same context because Manu could have easily played in that midfield.

It's not as star studded as the Arsenal one, and it's much harder for, um, Lewis Skelly to get game time.

And I also think Manu is the better talent than Lewis Skelly, but I think if Arsenal aren't careful, they could potentially lose a big talent in Skelly through their fingers, not in the exact same.

Context, but I saw that as a massive threat when Manu was rumored to leave.

And I would have taken him at Juventus in a heartbeat because we've seen the talent that he possesses.

He's an incredibly composed, um, deep line midfielder, even like receiving the ball in the halftone, he just slows things down, it seems like even this United team, they're not the most technically gifted players at the back, right, but Manu's able to just be calm, be composed, move the ball quickly, speed up the play, slow it down when it's needed.

And he was huge in that midfield, and I think even in that period when you said Lea's uh United were on the back foot, for me, it was also down to Casamira being a bit too advanced.

He was almost out of position for a lot of that second half.

And Manu was just holding the shit down by himself, and it was a very tough thing for him to do, especially at his age.

But he just seems like a player who can deal with pressure.

He's not too bothered.

It seems like this is his level, and he's only gonna improve with age, he's only gonna be more composed and learn more about the game.

And this is a huge, huge talent, huge talent.

I, I did everything he says, man.

Honestly, he's got ice in his veins, Kobe man, seriously, it doesn't feel pressure whatsoever.

And so many instances where United are on the back foot or we get trapped in a corner, there's guys pressing us.

He's the guy that can just get on the ball, calm things down, and get us playing.

Like so many little touches, ball rolls, 1-2s around players, passes around the corner, that just get United out of a tough situation all of a sudden, then .

We can play on the break and that's where United are at their best.

Um, question for you , Elias, you are the United sporting director, it's the end of the season.

You need to sign 3 players to allow your team to be part of the title race next season.

Oh, only 3, we need more than 3, my brother.

3 players.

I would, I would sign, and I can sign anyone I want.

You can, you're Manchester United, full budget, no, no, I mean, be reasonable, be reasonable.

I look, I think Elliott Anderson would be brilliant, but I'm gonna be reasonable and say I think he's going to Manchester City.

I would love, love, love Chuamani.

I think if Man United could pry Chuameni away from Real Madrid, let's say they go for R3, right, and a spot now opens up that Real Madrid need to sell a midfielder, I think Chuameni coming to Man United, pairing him next to Kabi Manu solidifies that midfield.

You now have Chuamen , Kbi Menu, and Bruno Fernandez.

It's one of the best midfielders in the league.

So that's a signing I would make.

I think you need more.

I think they need 3 midfielders.

If you tell me 3 players to sign, I would sign 3 midfielders.

I would say Chuameni.

I would say Baleba.

And I would even go cup price deal, bringing Joe Gomez from Wolves.

Those three midfielders right there.

I'm not saying Man United need a lot to, to win the league.

I need 30 players, not 3.

I'm gonna give you an extra slot then because I really want to be sure you're gonna be part of the title race.

Mm, I think we need a left winger, you know, I do.

We need a left back.

We need a right back.

We need a left winger, but if, if I can add to the, no, we need a lot.

We have 11 players and then maybe I'm out off the bet.

We need a lot, man, especially competing on, on all the title, yeah, um, but we need a left winger.

Cather your name.

Can I interest you in a little Bradley Barcola, you know, on the outskirts of PSG, not playing so much, contractor expiring, needs to get into the French team that needs to start in the French team.

Can I interest you in a left wing position, number 7 at Man United?

That's interesting.

Um, what about that?

If, if we get those 4 players, hey, United are interested next year.

Oh, no, I, I think, I think there's a good sign in career mode.

Yeah , we're flying in real life.

I don't know.

I think Madrid will let go, but can, can Cunha and Cesko be the duo leading up from the United to in a, in a, in a title race?

I'm not gonna lie, I think Cesko's been really good this season.

I think he really was.

And you saw even in the second half when he came off, there was a massive difference.

I think Ahmad really has been struggling a lot this season.

I don't think he's the same player as old, but even the, like, to be honest, just this is a bit going off topic here, but Cesko, the Kate push, heh.

That's dirty.

Everyone's talking about Bruno at the end getting deserving the red card.

Kate could have killed, he could have hurt the guy, man.

Seriously, I think that's the reason he came off.

What did, what did Sir Alex say?

He could have killed the lad.

He could have, he could have killed the boy.

Um, but no, I think Ceco was the worst scotch imagination.

You need to stop.

Amarim was OK.

I'll give you a pass on that, but.

Did I do Ammarri?

Amarim was alright.

He did it a second.

No, I think Cesco had a great game.

I think he's had a really.

Good season.

What's he on now?

1112 goals?

Something like that.

He probably has the best goals per 90 in the league, goals per, yeah, minutes per goal or whatever.

Yeah, he's the best in the league because he comes off the bench.

He's come off the bench a lot of this season, and even Kuna, I'm a big fan of Cunha.

I thought it was a great signing when he signed him.

He had a brilliant start to the season.

I actually think first half of the season he wasn't as good.

I think second half of the season, especially under character, he's been much better.

I think, and Burma was really good the first half of the season, yeah, in terms of his, and now.

Now I'm looking at Mbumo.

Hey, next season I'm looking at you closely.

I agree.

I think Mbumo had a brilliant start with like the numbers and the output, but I, I looked at Kunt at the start, and you could just see glimpses.

Do you know what I mean?

It wasn't really the numbers that were hitting me in the face, but it was the performances from him that I thought were, wow, this is a, this is a serious player.

Um, but yeah, I think those are two very important players for the future for, for Manchester United.

It's a great team.

How did Bruno not get an assist this game, by the way?

No, come on, man, the keeper, keep a touch.

You can't go.

No, no, hold on, hold on, not, not that one.

I'm talking about the one he played to Mbemo where he plucked it out of the sky and then played it across goal and Mbemo had the back heel off the post.

That's one.

I'm talking about the free kick to Casamiro where he hit out straight at the goalkeeper, and then there was a third one, the first cess goal chance that he later scored, but the first one across goal, he should have scored that.

This assist record should be reps, man, seriously.

Guys are gonna let him down like Giroud did Ozo back in the day, but this is crazy.

This is his record.

It might be cursed, you know.

No, he'll break it, man.

Yeah, I'm getting nervous now, man.

At 3 today, it should have been over.

If there's a pen, he's gonna pass it.

I, I already know it.

No, no, he said actually they asked he was, no, he said I've seen on, on social media they keep talking about it.

He says, I'm too afraid I would mess it up.

No, he's good.

That's reverse psychology.

He's gonna do it.

That's how you can throw the goalkeeper 100% he's gonna do that.

Um, last, last, uh, United Liverpool and.

Uh, Mo Salah wasn't on the pitch.

You defined him the inevitable.

My favorite Altman .

It's been real.

Seriously, it was a good, it was a good end of an era of an era.

There you go, man.

There you go.

No, honestly, I, happy days ahead.

I, I hope, I hope I, I don't see anyone coming to Liverpool and replicating what he did against Man United because that brother gave me restless nights, but I'm looking at it now, and that's the thing with Liverpool, if we want to talk about them a little bit.

The fear factor of this game wasn't there.

Yes, they had the ball a lot in the second half, and yes, they scored 2 goals, but that inevitable feeling that I used to get, knowing that Mo Salah was gonna get on the end of a chance, or he was gonna twist Luke Shaw in and out, and he was gonna grab a goal to win the game.

It didn't exist.

I'm looking at Florian Virts.

I'm comfy.

I'm looking at Gakpo.

I'm comfy.

I'm looking at Jeremy Frimpong, Brother.

I, I got the AC on, on, on 100, bro.

Like I'm asleep.

These guys are not, these guys aren't worrying me seriously.

Like I'm looking at these guys and thinking, how did you spend this much money to put Jeremy Frimpong at right wing?

Do you know someone said, right, I saw this card.

Sorry, one more thing.

Rio Ngomoa.

he's tall.

He had me a little worried.

I can't lie.

Rio, Rio had me a little worried.

The rest of them, the fact that Ngomoa doesn't play is for me.

Criminal man, he's such a special talent.

But I saw a comment on Fri pong, right, and it was like he defends like an attacker and he attacks like a defender.

And I think it's pretty spot on.

No, no, all jokes aside, because it's nice, you're not wrong, but no, but, no, but seriously, even when they, they signed him, the player profile was bizarre because Frimpong for me is like DeMarco.

He's the most clear wingback in the world.

He cannot play fullback, he cannot play winger.

He can't do either of them.

He's just an average player.

He really is.

I don't think he makes a difference whatsoever, and we all talk about Wurts as an awful sign and Issa as an awful signing, but I think Frimpong has done, has gone severely under the radar because of the price tag, of course, it's a lot less than them other two.

But Liverpool got their recruitment completely wrong, and Frimpong was, he was dreadful in that game.

He really was.

Virts is like, I wouldn't say Virts is the Virts is the most underwhelming signing ever, man, at the moment.

Obviously we, we wait to see how it, how it progresses, but the signs this year are for me.

Give him, yeah, give him.

Time, but you need to earn time as well too.

You cost 120, 100 whatever, yeah, but it's like I mean he's a guy arriving, he plays with the safety, the safety he plays with, he doesn't want to take any he's a guy arriving at the Bay Arena, uh, signing to children, 4 people waiting for you.

Manchester United is a different beast, uh, Liverpool is a different beast, guys.

Anfield is a different beast.

Give him time.

Luca, uh, who is your Mo Salah, who is your inevitable, the guy.

For Juventus, yeah, or Cristiano in my life.

No, no, no, no, no, no, your opponent, the opponent you, Cristiano Ale every time I thought you were saying the inevitable Juventus.

I said there's no one.

Every time we played against Ronaldo in Europe, he always scored against us , 1314 group stages scored in both games, 1415, even though we won him.

Made it to the final, he scored in both games, 16-17, a brace in the final, 17-18 scored in both legs.

Every time we played Ronaldo, I couldn't sleep at night and I was a fan.

I wonder how the defenders felt.

How about outside of Cristiano, is there anyone like a bit more rogue like that, maybe in Serie A, someone who always scores?

I feared a lot Icardi when we played, really, yeah, interesting.

He had a good record against against, yeah, and also with Samor Samoria.

was the, were the first team winning away at the Allianz with with Icardi scoring a brace.

I, yeah, yeah, we had a great record at the Allianz for so many, so many years, and Icardi , there was just something about him where even in that inter team that he was carrying them to top 4, like the fact that he was winning a couple of Canoniero awards in that he was average team, he was a top striker.

He was one of the best strikers in the world in, in that era.

He was, he was so dangerous.

Uh, Guys, let us know you're inevitable in the comments.

This too talks a lot.

We are going to talk about Syria and Champions League, in the next episode.

Thanks for being with us.

Thanks, Lia, thanks Luca, and see you next time.