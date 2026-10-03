‘Lots of Speculation’—Viktor Gyokeres Makes Arsenal Transfer Admission After Breaking UEFA Nations League Record

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has insisted he did not consider leaving the club during the summer, but admitted he did expect more minutes during the opening months of the season.

The Gunners agreed a package worth around $86 million (£63 million) to sign Gyökeres from Sporting CP in 2025 but, despite netting 21 goals in all competitions in his debut season, the Swede ended the campaign in battle for minutes with Kai Havertz and has come out second-best this year so far, with just 29 Premier League minutes to his name.

There were plenty of rumors suggesting Gyökeres could leave Arsenal during this past summer but, as the striker himself stressed, an exit was never on the cards.

“Of course, there was a lot of speculation,” he confessed. “But I had a full preseason and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal. For me, staying was a given. I’m extremely happy at the club.”

Whether that optimism will last is an entirely different matter.

Record-Breaking Gyökeres Chasing More Club Opportunities

Gyökeres has had to be patient this season. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Gyökeres’s goal in Friday’s 1–1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina means the striker has now netted in each of Sweden’s three fixtures so far this international break, but the bigger picture is even more impressive.

He is now the first striker to ever score in six consecutive fixtures in the UEFA Nations League, having scored (and assisted) against both Estonia and Slovakia before putting four goals past Azerbaijan toward the end of 2024.

While things are going great at international level, Gyökeres continues to struggle for minutes with Arsenal. Cup games have brought opportunities but it is Havertz who has been the preferred starter in the Premier League.

“It’s clear that I want to play football—and as much as possible,” Gyökeres admitted earlier in this international break.

Minutes should be forthcoming when the Premier League returns next weekend as an injury forced Havertz to leave international duty with Germany last week, likely presenting Gyökeres with a chance to remind manager Mikel Arteta of his quality.

The Gunners take on Leeds United on Oct. 10 before hosting Lille in the Champions League three days later. If Gyökeres can maintain his Sweden form upon his return to the Emirates, he will give Arteta a welcome headache upon Havertz’s comeback from injury.

Gyökeres may not be the only change to Arsenal’s forward line at the weekend, with winger Christos Tzolis also suffering an injury for Greece.