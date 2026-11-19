After what Vincent Kompany called “the longest holiday of my life,” he was ready to get back to work. Yet, as he admitted, that attitude is what hurt him in the first place.

Bayern Munich’s cerebral manager addressed the media for the first time since he collapsed at the club’s training ground last month. Struck down by a virus which caused pain in his legs, the self-confessed workaholic continued to plough through his 12-hour shifts without seeking medical attention. In the end, an emergency doctor was helicoptered into Bayern’s training facility, Säbener Straße, before sending Kompany to hospital.

Almost a month on from his last appearance on the touchline of a competitive match—the 2–2 Champions League draw with Arsenal—Kompany is set to line up with his team for Bayern’s clash against FC Köln on Friday night.

It’s been a tumultuous time for all those in Bavaria and beyond, with the health battle of an otherwise fit 40-year-old former athlete grabbing global attention. Kompany “wants to look ahead,” but did offer one last glance back at the past month.

Kompany Provides Latest Health Update

𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 zurück an der Säbener Straße



Vincent Kompany ist auf dem Wege der Besserung und seit Wochenbeginn zurück am Trainingsgelände an der Säbener Straße. Dort absolviert der Cheftrainer des FC Bayern auch sein Reha-Programm an der verletzten Schulter. Zuletzt befand… pic.twitter.com/sCB4AbA1bt — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 10, 2026

The first and most important question was Kompany’s current health. The smiling figure was sat in front of a cluster of microphones with his left arm in a sling having dislocated his shoulder as a consequence of the collapse, but he pointed toward a marked improvement otherwise.

“Looking back, everything went perfectly. I received immediate support, from the club and from the doctors. I’m very grateful,” he stressed.

“It was a positive process; all the tests came back positive. I have to say, I’m in very good health; we’ve done lots of tests, all of which have come back clear.”

Kompany Explains What Happened to Cause Collapse

Vincent Kompany is a fiendishly hard worker. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

“I was quite simply ill and perhaps didn’t listen closely enough to my body,” the former Manchester City defender explained. “Everything that followed was a consequence of that.”

As Bayern Munich’s board member for sport Max Eberl has explained, Kompany was suffering from “meningeal irritation.” This is an inflammation of the protective layers covering the brain and spinal cord which offer physical support and protection, while also containing blood vessels and other systems to provide fluids and nutrients to the brain. The symptoms are similar to the more well-known diagnosis of meningitis, but the two are not always linked.

“I don’t want to play it down; it was certainly a shock,” Kompany admitted. “But it was a result of me carrying on when I really should have taken a break.”

Members of the Bayern hierarchy have put their manager’s collapse down to the mental toll of heading the most successful club in Germany. “He’s under an immense amount of stress,” honorary president Uli Hoeneß pointed out earlier this month. Kompany wasn’t quite so agreeable on that point.

“As a coach, I can’t say there’s any more pressure than we had at Burnley in the second tier,” he argued. “It can happen to anyone; you can learn from it.”

‘A Learning Process’

Bayern Munich were unbeaten in Vincent Kompany’s absence. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

As ever, Kompany spun this setback as a positive: “During that quiet period, you also try to learn. I also found it fascinating to observe the team from a different perspective—seeing how the players and the coaching staff go about their work.”

Bayern went unbeaten through the five matches Kompany missed, only dropping points in a 2–2 draw against Borussia Dortmund which could have been won had Harry Kane converted his penalty. For the absent coach, he was particularly impressed by his side’s dominant 2–0 win away to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

“I really enjoyed the Atlético match,” Kompany revealed. “It was one of the finest moments of my coaching career, even though I wasn’t there. We’ll take that with us, and it'll give us strength for the future. We went there without fear, and it was still Bayern we saw on the pitch.”

The good will of the soccer world has washed toward Kompany, who took time to credit his rival Bundesliga managers.

“As well as my family, I’d also like to thank the coaching community,” he concluded. “We’re always competing against one another, but almost every coach has got in touch with me, even if we’ve played against each other and perhaps even had our differences. That’s a lovely thing.”