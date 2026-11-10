Vincent Kompany Returns to Bayern Munich Showing Effects of Pitchside Collapse

For the first time since collapsing at the same venue, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been spotted back at the club’s training ground, now wearing a sling to support the shoulder he dislocated at the time.

Kompany’s recovery has become a topic of widespread interest. This is a fit and healthy 40-year-old former athlete of the highest standard who was forced into hospital under the strain of modern management. As Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß recently explained, Kompany had neglected flu symptoms while trying to keep up with the demands of working 12 hours a day. Eventually, it caught up to him.

It’s been 18 days since the scary sight of the towering figure crumpling into a heap while watching Bayern’s second team training session. A medical helicopter whisked an emergency doctor to Säbener Straße who examined Kompany before sending him to a Munich hospital in an ambulance.

Timeline of Kompany’s Recovery

Week of Oct. 12 : Kompany catches “a pretty nasty virus,” by his own description, which “affected his legs” and caused “some pain.”

: Kompany catches “a pretty nasty virus,” by his own description, which “affected his legs” and caused “some pain.” Oct. 20 : Assistant Aaron Danks takes on prematch press conference duties while Kompany rests at home.

: Assistant Aaron Danks takes on prematch press conference duties while Kompany rests at home. Oct. 21 : The Bayern Munich boss is in the dugout to watch a 2–2 draw with Arsenal.

: The Bayern Munich boss is in the dugout to watch a 2–2 draw with Arsenal. Oct. 23 : Kompany collapses at training, dislocating his shoulder and forcing a postponement of the session.

: Kompany collapses at training, dislocating his shoulder and forcing a postponement of the session. Oct. 23–28 : The workaholic is kept in hospital for observation.

: The workaholic is kept in hospital for observation. Oct. 29: Kompany is sent home with a prescription and a strict brief to rest.

Almost one month on from the start of this spiraling series of events, Kompany was pictured, first by German publication tz, in his office at Bayern’s base on Tuesday. Most of the club’s first team are away on international duty while Luis Díaz was in the building recovering from injury.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also made an appearance, according to BILD, with the pair seen to have been surveying a giant board stuffed with all the commitments awaiting Kompany & Co. upon their return from the international break. Bayern have eight games in four weeks awaiting them before the winter break kicks into gear on Dec. 19.

Kompany Ahead of Schedule

Vincent Kompany could not be kept on the sidelines for too long. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

As recently as Sunday, Hoeneß had predicted that Kompany would only return “after the upcoming international break—in two or three weeks.” Never one to have his endeavor called into question, the former Premier League winning captain has set about laying the groundwork for his spot back on the bench against FC Köln on Friday, Nov. 20.

Kompany’s assistant Danks, supported by René Marić, has proven to be an able deputy, overseeing four wins and a draw from five games without his No. 1.

“The last few weeks have been a reminder that adversity reveals the strength of the people around you,” Danks wrote on social media this week. “Proud of the togetherness, character and commitment shown by everyone at this incredible club. We keep moving forward, together, and look forward to having Vince back where he belongs.”