Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Set Vinicius Jr Limit; Barcelona’s Rodri Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future is unclear. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United are evaluating a possible move for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly as a possible alternative to top target Lewis Hall of Newcastle United. (Source: The Independent)

Arsenal are not prepared to meet Real Madrid’s demands of $196 million (€170 million, £145.5 million) for winger Vinícius Júnior and are instead hoping to get a deal done for less than $173 million (€150 million, £128 million). (Source: SPORT)

Monaco are ready to bid $34 million (£25 million) to sign injury-plagued Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Also linked with an exit from Chelsea is center back Axel Disasi, who has emerged as Crystal Palace’s top target to replace Maxence Lacroix after his move to Stamford Bridge. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Fenerbahçe are ready to “break the bank” in an attempt to convince Marcus Rashford to leave Man Utd this summer. (Source: The Sun)

Juventus have reached an agreement over personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, but their hopes of striking a deal have been complicated by Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi’s increasing reluctance to sanction a sale. (Souce: Calciomercato.it)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Porto over a move for goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (Source: Pedro Almeida)

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been offered to clubs in Saudi Arabia. While Al Hilal and Al Nassr have declined the offer, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah are all considering moves. (Source: Kalid Al-Zahrani)

Aston Villa are ready to pay $40.5 million (£30 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, who is manager Unai Emery’s top transfer target. (Source: The Sun)

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is another on the radar of both Aston Villa and Man Utd. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

La Liga

Barcelona have been linked with Victor Osimhen. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reignited his interest in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is also of interest to Tottenham. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are not giving up in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri and are waiting for the player’s approval before launching a bid to try to rival Real Madrid. (Source: Cadena SER)

Another Man City player, winger Jack Grealish, is being monitored by Atlético Madrid. (Source: The Sun)

Atlético Madrid have tried to convince Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool, but the Italian international remains keen to prove himself at Anfield. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Koundé in a double deal alongside forward Ferran Torres. (Source: El Nacional)

Roma are looking into a loan move for Endrick that would include an option to buy, but Los Blancos are reluctant to lose the striker permanently. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, believing they have no chance of meetings Spurs’ lofty financial demands. (Source: Football Insider)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS