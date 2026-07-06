The One Issue ‘Complicating’ Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid Contract Renewal

Vinícius Júnior is entering the final year of his Real Madrid contract and coming to terms on a new improved salary reportedly remains the main reason why the winger’s future is still uncertain.

Despite the undecided situation, both Vinícius Jr and Real Madrid have a mutual desire to see him continue donning the white shirt for the long-haul.

According to Fabrizio Romano, contract renewal negotiations are expected to ramp up now that Vinícius Jr’s run with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup is over. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who stated during his recent presidential campaign that he wanted Vinícius Jr to stay at the Bernabéu ”forever,” is handling the negotiations from the club’s side, given his excellent relationship with the player.

The willingness to ink a new deal is there, but various reports indicate the soon-to-be 26-year-old wants to earn a salary that is at least in the neighborhood of what Kylian Mbappé is bringing in. Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo suggests there’s also some friction on the subject of a signing bonus, something the player wants but Real Madrid appear unwilling to grant.

Many expected the situation to be resolved by now, but with no official announcement, the stalemate has mysteriously prolonged. Now, though, it appears the saga could be entering its climax.

Real Madrid Won’t Wait Forever

Vinicius Junior (left) has won two Champions League titles with Real Madrid. | Christopher Pike/FIFA/Getty Images

With a fresh round of talks between camps expected to come imminently, Real Madrid are adamant that they want to strike a deal and leave uncertainty behind before the end of the summer.

The last thing Los Blancos want is for the 2026–27 season Vinícius Jr’s contract extension unresolved. In this scenario, the Brazilian would be able to start negotiating with other clubs with the possibility to leave Real Madrid as a free agent next summer, with Los Blancos losing one of the world’s best players without receiving a dime.

Real Madrid have been significantly active during the start of the summer transfer window, having already acquired Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries to bolster the start of José Mourinho’s second stint at Madrid’s white house. But as the team’s squad planning continues ahead of the new season, resolving the matter of Vinícius Jr’s contract remains a top priority.

If the situation continues to drag on and no renewal agreement is reached, then the Brazilian’s Real Madrid future could massively come into question.

Where Vinícius Jr Could Go If He Leaves Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior would have no shortage of suitors in the open market. | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Although the possibility of Vinícius Jr leaving Real Madrid remains unlikely at present, it increases with every passing day the contract stalemate continues.

There hasn’t been any formal approaches as of now, but if the worst case scenario comes to pass, then Los Blancos could be forced to consider offers to cash in on their star this summer.

The Saudi Pro League has always been deemed the most likely landing spot if Vinícius Jr were to leave Spain’s capital, particularly Al Hilal. The club boasts seemingly endless funds and they could easily meet the player’s salary demands—if not significantly surpass them.

A move to the Premier League has been rumored in the past. Recently, Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Brazilian.

It goes without saying that a player of Vinícius Jr’s quality would attract considerable interest from some of the biggest clubs on the planet. Real Madrid are aware of this, which is why the wheels are seemingly in motion to expedite his contract renewal and finally resolve the unending saga with a happy ending.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC