AC Milan have reportedly approached Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk about a potential transfer next summer, with speculation fueled by recent comments from Fabio Cannavaro.

Van Dijk has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds, and teams across Europe will be monitoring the Dutchman’s situation on Merseyside, given that he could be scooped up on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old remains an imperative figure at Anfield, and Liverpool have discovered an outstanding young partner for the veteran. Jérémy Jacquet has enjoyed an excellent start to his time with the club, having officially arrived in the summer after the Reds struck a £60 million ($80.3 million) deal with Rennes in January.

Van Dijk has been in a similar situation before, with Liverpool inexplicably allowing his, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s and Mohamed Salah’s, contracts to run down during their title-winning 2024–25 campaign. While Alexander-Arnold moved on, Van Dijk and Salah both extended, with the former penning a new two-year deal in April 2025.

All parties appear rather relaxed this time around, but there is scope for the modern-day Liverpool legend to be smitten by proposals from overseas.

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Fabio Cannavaro’s Comments Raises AC Milan Question

Cannavaro believes Van Dijk wants to play in Italy. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that Italian giants Milan have “approached” Van Dijk about potentially joining the club as a free agent next year.

However, The Athletic writes that Liverpool are set to prioritize the contract extensions of Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson out of those with their deals expiring in 2027, and believe that the veteran is happy to remain at Anfield.

2006 Ballon d’Or winner and Italy’s World Cup-winning captain that year, Cannavaro, though, said that Van Dijk told him he was keen to "experience" Italian soccer before the end of his career.

Cannavaro told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I saw him at the World Cup, and he told me he’d like to experience Italy.

“He’s very fascinated by it. It would be great to see Van Dijk at AC Milan; in recent years, he’s combined great physique and super speed.”

While the Dutchman isn’t as flawless as he once was, he remains one of Europe’s most dominant defenders. Last weekend, he became the oldest outfield player in Premier League history to start 50 consecutive top-flight matches for a single club—highlighting his durability.

Van Dijk Totally Relaxed About Liverpool Contract

Van Dijk isn’t stressing. | George Wood/Getty Images

There’s certainly no suggestion that a resolution is imminent regarding Van Dijk’s contract, but there’s seemingly a willingness on behalf of both parties to eventually strike a deal.

The Dutchman said earlier this month that he has “no idea” what the future holds, yet seemed open to remaining a Red—potentially until the end of his career. “I’m relaxed with it, because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control,” he said.

Despite the relative doubt surrounding Van Dijk’s future, the aforementioned report from The Athletic also states that signing a young center back won’t be a priority next year. In Jacquet, Liverpool have acquired a defensive stalwart for years to come, and there’s hope that Giovanni Leoni will shake off his devastating knee injury to evolve into the Frenchman’s future partner.

Leoni has returned to training after more than a year on the sidelines, but is still waiting to make his first appearance under Andoni Iraola.

18-year-olds Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye have also garnered plenty of buzz out of the academy, with some suggesting that the pair could be integrated into the first team before the end of the season.