‘I Don’t See’—Wayne Rooney Questions Place of Major Liverpool Signing
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has questioned Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz, stating that he doesn’t see how he fits into Arne Slot’s side.
The German playmaker cost Liverpool a British record £116 million when joining from Bayer Leverkusen—£100 million in guaranteed money and £16 million in performance related add-ons—but quickly lost that status when the reigning Premier League champions paid Newcastle United £125 million for the privilege of signing Alexander Isak weeks later.
Wirtz has started off slowly at Anfield, despite Liverpool’s solid start to the season, and has only registered an assist in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace. He was benched for the narrow 2–1 win over Everton in the recent Merseyside derby, and recently admitted that he’s spoken to Slot about his slow start in England.
Speaking on his BBC show, Rooney outlined his belief that Wirtz currently “damages the balance of Liverpool” and that teammate Dominik Szoboszlai is actually a better fit for what Slot is trying to achieve tactically.
Rooney: I Don’t See Where Wirtz Fits
“I think he’s played okay, but when you sign so many players like Liverpool have, and they’ve signed basically a whole new front line while also having Mo Salah there as well, then they’re all competing,” Rooney said.
“And I think Wirtz, he’s the one who’s probably not doing as well. He’s got so much ability but for me, I don’t see where he gets into the team. It was a lot of money and I think Wirtz actually damages the balance of Liverpool, how they play. But he’s a top player and I’m sure he will get better, of course he will. But he’s had a slow start and I think there’s no denying that.”
He continued: “I’ve seen players come into this league and it takes time. For me, it’s not the price tag, it’s not the player and his ability. I don’t see where he fits into what Liverpool do in that system.
“So, is he a third midfield player? For me, no, he’s more of an attacking player. So if I have to choose between him and Szoboszlai, then I choose Szoboszlai.”
Szoboszlai’s Shift to Accommodate Wirtz
Szoboszlai made 36 appearances as an attacking midfielder last season, contributing 14 goal involvements (six goals, eight assists). But he’s been ousted from his favoured No. 10 role to accommodate Wirtz, and has even been shunted to right back this season to cover for an injury suffered by Jeremie Frimpong.
Nevertheless, he put in a standout showing against Arsenal from that position, scoring the winning goal with a sumptuous free-kick.
Getting the best out of Wirtz isn’t Slot’s only selection headache—Isak’s signing, coupled with the arrival of Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt, leaves the Dutchman the uneviable task of trying to give both players regular minutes. Starting with a front two has been suggested by Ekitiké himself—the Frenchman has enjoyed a fine start to his Liverpool career despite getting himself needlessly sent off in the Carabao Cup for taking off his shirt, while Isak is yet to fire after a limited pre-season at Newcastle.