Welcome to the feature from Sports Illustrated that analyzes the biggest winners and losers from the week’s Major League Soccer action in the 2026 playoffs.

The opening week of the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs delivered no shortage of intensity and drama. After edging Seattle Sounders on penalties in the Wild Card round, Real Salt Lake ventured farther north in the Pacific Northwest, where they fell to a 2–0 defeat against last year’s MLS Cup runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps. Meanwhile, after a goalless first half, FC Dallas stormed to a 3–0 win at home, ending Portland Timbers’ four-match winning streak.

Over in Chicago, Gregg Berhalter’s decision to replace goalkeeper Chris Brady with Josh Cohen in the dying seconds initially looked to be a masterstroke, with Cohen thwarting Pep Biel’s last-gasp penalty. However, his heroics proved short-lived, with Biel smashing home the rebound to snatch a dramatic 2–1 victory in the Windy City. Charlotte, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches, and they are 90 minutes away from winning a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Elsewhere, several perennial underachievers took significant strides toward banishing their postseason demons, while some of the league’s leading title contenders found themselves staring down the barrel of an early elimination.

Here are the week’s biggest winners and losers in MLS.

Winners

St. Louis CITY

Sangy saw the moment 👀 pic.twitter.com/q6jP4fy8CH — X - St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) November 24, 2026

Prior to Monday night, only one of the 30 teams in MLS had never won a playoff match: St. Louis CITY. Having finished atop the Western Conference in their inaugural season, St. Louis suffered 4–1 and 2–1 defeats to regional rivals Sporting Kansas City in 2023, and it would take three years for them to return to the postseason.

St. Louis finally put an end to that unwanted distinction, with Daniel Edelman opening the scoring before the break to send Energizer Park into raptures. And while much of the pre-match spotlight centered on LAFC’s Son Heung-min, it was a different South Korean who stole the show, with Jeong Sang-bin unleashing a missile that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Sergi Palencia pulled one back for LAFC, but Simon Becher restored St. Louis’ two-goal cushion in the 78th minute. Dénis Bouanga halved the deficit from the penalty spot, but the U.S. Open Cup champions weathered the late storm to avoid a costly penalty shootout.

For a team that had lost its bearings in the final month of the regular season, it was a timely rediscovery of the qualities that had fueled its unprecedented 21-match unbeaten run. Having already gotten their hands on their first major trophy, St. Louis are now one win away from venturing into uncharted territory in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Peyton Miller

Crazy strike off the volley! 😱@USMNT 19-year-old Peyton Miller makes it 2-0 for @NERevolution off the dime from Jack Harrison. pic.twitter.com/Iv0CEJH6lE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 21, 2026

Much of the pre-match attention ahead of Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution centered on MLS Young Player of the Year Cavan Sullivan and Neil Pierre, both of whom became cap-tied to the USMNT during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti. However, it was a player who missed out on international duty who ended up stealing the show at Gillette Stadium.

Peyton Miller made his senior international debut during the September-October window, but he was omitted from Mauricio Pochettino’s November squad, with the Argentine favoring the more experienced Antonee Robinson at left back. Miller had been slated to attend Steve Cherundolo's inaugural U-23 Olympic camp in Spain, only to miss out after sustaining a minor injury on Decision Day.

Rested and recovered, Miller wasted little time making his mark on his MLS Cup playoffs debut, engineering an early opener after cutting inside from the right and unleashing a shot that took a fortuitous deflection off Philadelphia’s Nathan Harriel and careened into the back of the net.

There was nothing fortuitous about his second effort, however, with Miller ghosting in at the far post and volleying home to secure New England’s first playoff victory since 2020. Having missed the opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage in November, Miller delivered a timely reminder of his burgeoning potential on the domestic front.

San Jose Earthquakes

OH MY EDUARD LÖWEN! 😮‍💨



The 2026 Comeback Player of the Year lets the free kick fly from distance to double @SJEarthquakes' lead! 🎯 // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/qTHHL3igcr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 25, 2026

Revenge is a dish best served cold, especially when it’s spent two decades in the freezer. Nearly 21 years after watching their beloved franchise relocate to Houston, San Jose Earthquakes fans finally had the opportunity to exact revenge in the MLS Cup playoffs, and the Quakes duly delivered.

It was San Jose’s first home playoff match since 2012, back when they were still playing at Buck Shaw Stadium, with Bay Area luminaries like E-40 among those in attendance at a sold-out PayPal Park. The atmosphere was electric from the outset, with club captain Ronaldo Vieira meeting Timo Werner’s corner at the near post and heading home his first goal in 35 MLS appearances.

Fresh off being named MLS Comeback Player of the Year, Eduard Löwen cleared Héctor Herrera’s effort off the goal line before doubling San Jose’s advantage in spectacular fashion, curling a sumptuous 31-yard free kick in off the post. Houston began to impose themselves in the second half and eventually halved the deficit via substitute Duncan McGuire, only to see their momentum evaporate a minute later following Agustin Resch's dismissal.

San Jose held firm to secure a thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ll fancy their chances of finishing the job against a Houston side that has lost three straight matches and won just one of their last 11. Having ended their 14-year wait for a playoff victory, the Quakes are now one win away from advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2010.

Losers

B.J. Callaghan

Well that was unexpected 👀 pic.twitter.com/kesm5gUQVY — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 22, 2026

Having closed out the regular season with a 2–0 victory at FC Cincinnati to cap the greatest regular-season campaign in MLS history, all signs pointed to Nashville SC picking up where they left off against the same opposition. After all, Nashville had two weeks to prepare for the match, whereas Cincinnati had just three days.

However, Patrick Yazbek gifted Cincinnati an early lead with a calamitous back pass into his own net, and Nashville never found a way back into the match. Despite enjoying 67.1% possession and outshooting their opponents 22–5, Nashville struggled to prize open Cincinnati’s deep defensive block, with B.J. Callaghan waiting until the 75th minute to introduce an additional forward.

Callaghan has made history in the Music City and earned a nomination for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award, but he was outmaneuvered by Pat Noonan as Nashville suffered their first home defeat against MLS opposition in 400 days. Should Callaghan fail to guide Nashville past Cincinnati, his candidacy for the vacant USMNT managerial position could suffer a significant blow.

For all the plaudits he’s earned for transforming Nashville into a winning machine, Callaghan must now prove that he possesses the tactical adaptability to succeed in knockout soccer. It’s one thing to get the job done over a 34-game regular season; it’s another to do so when the rubber meets the road.

Inter Miami

Another one for Gonzalo Tapia! @ColumbusCrew are running away with this one.



📺 AppleTV: https://t.co/0DEZMNJWhg // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/bqqscJrxrm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 22, 2026

The good news for Inter Miami? Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs isn’t decided by aggregate scoring. The bad news? Just about everything else.

In their first-ever playoff match at Nu Stadium, Miami swiftly came undone as Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Gonzalo Luján picked up two bookings and was given his marching orders before halftime. Overall, six Miami players saw yellow in South Florida.

Miami were constantly a step behind Columbus Crew, who capitalized on their numerical superiority with two second-half goals to secure a seventh consecutive MLS victory and leave the defending champions on the brink of elimination. While the Crew are marching to the same beat under Laurent Courtois, Miami continue to struggle for a cohesive identity under their third manager of the year.

The Herons have won just one of their last five matches, conceding two or more goals in four of those outings and shipping three in back-to-back games. Even if they can summon some Lionel Messi magic in Columbus, it’s difficult to envisage their porous defense keeping the league’s hottest team at bay.