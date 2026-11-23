From Clint Dempsey to Carlos Bocanegra, from Ricardo Pepi to Alex Freeman, we've seen quite a few players go from winning the MLS Young Player of the Year award to making their mark for the U.S. Men’s National Team on the world’s biggest stage. Cavan Sullivan could be the next to follow in their footsteps after winning the 2026 MLS Young Player of the Year award.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Sullivan joined Philadelphia Union’s academy in 2020 and steadily rose through the ranks before signing the most lucrative homegrown contract in MLS history. Before he had even played a minute of professional soccer, Sullivan had already secured a deal that would see him join Manchester City upon turning 18.

Sullivan was just 14 when he surpassed Freddy Adu as the youngest player to appear in a league match across the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. Two years later, he's making the leap from highly touted wonderkid to one of Major League Soccer’s most electrifying attacking talents.

After opening his 2026 account with his first two goals for the Union, Sullivan has emerged as an indispensable figure in Philadelphia’s remarkable turnaround under Ryan Richter. Having entered the World Cup break rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia ended the regular season in sixth place and secured their spot in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sullivan’s Incredible Impact in Philadelphia

Sullivan (right) had an emphatic end to the regular season. | Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Sullivan has been the driving force behind that resurgence, racking up nine goals and 14 assists in 29 appearances and setting a new MLS record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in a single season. Whether carving open defenses with an incisive pass or unleashing a venomous effort toward goal, Sullivan has become the creative heartbeat of Philadelphia’s attack.

Such is his importance that his absence can be felt just as strongly as his presence. The Union collected 41 of their 50 regular-season points in Sullivan’s 21 starts, and their 14-match unbeaten streak came to an end after an ankle injury sidelined him for the final weeks of the campaign.

Without their teenage talisman, Philadelphia suffered defeats to New England and Cincinnati and settled for a draw at Nashville SC. But with Sullivan back in the starting XI, the Union rediscovered their attacking spark, with the youngster scoring twice in a 4–1 demolition of Toronto FC to secure an automatic playoff berth.

It hasn't been an entirely straightforward ascent for Sullivan, who went from 18th in MLS’s 2024 22 U-22 rankings to unranked in 2025 after struggling to establish himself in Philadelphia’s Supporters’ Shield-winning side. But rather than allowing those limited minutes to derail his development, Sullivan has returned with a vengeance in 2026, helping the Union pick themselves up from a disastrous start and reestablish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

His performances have been rewarded with a succession of individual accolades. Sullivan became the youngest player to win MLS Player of the Month in September before becoming the youngest player to top the league’s 22 U-22 rankings. He also made history as the youngest MVP finalist, joining an illustrious shortlist featuring Evander, Lionel Messi, Guilherme and Hany Mukhtar.

Fellow USMNT Rising Stars Lose Out to Sullivan

Julian Hall (left) and Adri Mehmeti (right) were in the running alongside Sullivan. | Ira L. Black/MLS/Getty Images

It should therefore come as little surprise that Sullivan has become the youngest player to win MLS Young Player of the Year, beating out Red Bull New York duo Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall. All three have featured in the USMNT’s last two international camps, and all three became cap-tied during the recent Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti. But only Sullivan has a chance of winning the ultimate prize in American soccer this year, with Philadelphia set to face New England Revolution in the opening round of the playoffs

While Mehmeti and Hall have also enjoyed meteoric breakthroughs, with the latter scoring five goals in his first six international appearances, Sullivan arguably boasts the highest ceiling of the trio. Already the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, he looks poised to play a pivotal role in next summer’s Gold Cup and establish himself as a cornerstone of the national team’s next generation.

There will come a time when Sullivan bids farewell to his hometown, packs his bags and heads across the Atlantic to Manchester. For now, though, he's relishing every moment of his Philadelphia fairytale, spearheading the Union’s second-half resurgence and forging a special partnership with his older brother Quinn in the City of Brotherly Love.

He's already gone from academy prodigy to first-team talisman, from teenage prospect to one of the league’s most dangerous attackers. Now, one question remains: Can Sullivan complete his remarkable rise by leading his hometown club to its first-ever MLS Cup?