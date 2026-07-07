What Alex Scott’s Response to Bournemouth Contract Offer Means for Man Utd, Arsenal

Manchester United and Arsenal are both navigating the midfield market this summer, and the two clubs have received encouragement in their bid to sign Alex Scott after news about the contract on the table from Bournemouth.

While United require both a direct Casemiro replacement and greater overall midfield depth to cope with the added demands of Champions League soccer this coming season, Arsenal are aiming to build on their maiden Premier League title in 22 years.

Mikel Arteta didn’t trust Christian Nørgaard outside of domestic cup action last season, forcing Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi to take on the bulk of the load. Myles Lewis-Skelly was also reintegrated towards the end of the season, playing an important role down the stretch.

Both clubs have suffered in their midfield search at the start of the window, with Tottenham Hotspur boasting the requisite desperation and cash flow to snatch two premier options off the market.

Mateus Fernandes was strongly linked with the Red Devils, and Arsenal were reportedly offered the chance to sign Sandro Tonali. The pair will instead coalesce to form Roberto De Zerbi’s transformed Lilywhite midfield, for no less than £185 million ($247 million).

Alex Scott Rejects Bournemouth’s Contract

Scott ran the show at the Emirates Stadium in April. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ben Jacobs reported at the end of May, just after Bournemouth had secured a spot in the Europa League for the very first time, that the Cherries were confident Alex Scott would sign a contract extension with the club.

Bournemouth signed Scott as a teenager from Bristol City for £25 million ($33.5 million) in 2023 and have since developed the midfielder into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic and exciting operators at his position. He was particularly influential amid a historic campaign for the Cherries, appearing 37 times in the top flight and recording four goal contributions.

Arsenal were particularly taken aback when Scott rocked up to the Emirates Stadium in April and helped Andoni Iraola’s side to a 2–1 victory. His quality was laid bare in front of Mikel Arteta, scoring Bournemouth’s winning goal after 74 minutes.

While the Gunners had been prioritising a difficult move for Bruno Guimarães, they’re also believed to be in the race with Manchester United for Scott’s signature. The Athletic’s latest update regarding the midfielder’s future on the south coast should serve as a boost, but the revelation that he’s rejected a new contract from Bournemouth doesn’t guarantee a depeature this summer.

The 22-year-old still has a couple of seasons left on his existing contract, and the Cherries have no intention of selling Scott ahead of their first European venture. With the market distorted by Elliot Anderson, Fernands and Tonali moves, It would take a silly offer for them to even consider.

Why Alex Scott is So In-Demand

Scott had an excellent season with Bournemouth. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Scott is one of several midfielders Manchester United, in particular, are looking at. The Red Devils have cast their net wide, with Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi among the other options on the table. They’re also hoping to soon finalize a deal with Atalanta’s Éderson after Brazil exited the World Cup.

Arsenal’s midfield plan is less clear, especially with a move for Guimarães unlikely.

Both teams may have to regard Scott as a potential target for the future, and it’s easy to understand why there’s so much intrigue around him.

Scott was superb in Bournemouth’s midfield last season, primarily operating in a double pivot alongside the combative Tyler Adams or Ryan Christie. He’s a positive, carry-first midfielder, and his former manager, Iraola, insists he’s evolving into an all-rounder.

“I’m very happy, because he is becoming a very, very complete player," he said after Scott’s match-winning display against Arsenal in April.

He has the makings of a future England star, with the player’s slickness and composure with the ball complemented by an indefatigable engine and an unrelenting desire to win. He notched more than 12 defensive contributions per game in the Premier League last season, and performs contrary to his Jack Grealish-like aesthetic.

Scott is a gritty, resilient character boasting the mentality to weather the added pressure of donning the colors of soccer’s elite.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER