What Happens If Wrexham Finish Level on Points With Hull City, Derby County

Wrexham don’t like to do things the easy way and this season will be no different.

After a 3–1 defeat away to Coventry City on Sunday, the scene has been set for the final day of the EFL Championship season, in which three sides will battle for the final playoff position.

The Red Dragons sit sixth in the table on 70 points, level with Hull City and one point ahead of Derby County in eighth. Phil Parkinson’s side occupies the final playoff spot thanks to their superior goal difference, a factor that could prove important on the final weekend.

Wrexham have scored 67 goals and conceded 63 in the Championship this season; that leaves them with a goal difference of +4. Hull have scored 68 goals and conceded 65 in the league, giving them a goal difference of +3. Derby County are a point behind both Wrexham and Hull in the table but boast a goal difference of +9.

If two sides finish level on points in the table, the positions are determined by goal difference—should all three sides finish on 70 points, that would favor Derby. If the sides are level on points and goal difference, it goes to goals scored, which would favor Hull. If two sides are still level after that, it is then determined by the head-to-head record, which would also work in Hull’s favor. The Tigers did the league double over Wrexham this season and also have a better head-to-head record against Derby.

EFL Championship Tiebreakers

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head results

Wins

Away goals

Disciplinary record

Straight red cards

Playoff

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship After 45 Games

Wrexham have their fate in their own hands. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Place Team Points Goal difference Games played 1 Coventry (C) 92 +48 45 2 Ipswich 80 +30 44 3 Millwall 80 +13 45 4 Middlesbrough 79 +25 45 5 Southampton 76 +24 44 6 Wrexham 70 +4 45 7 Hull City 70 +3 45 8 Derby County 69 +9 45

Wrexham, Hull City, and Derby County are all in the battle for the final playoff position, which will be decided on the final day of the season.

The Red Dragons head into the final matchday sixth in the table on 70 points, level with Hull but with a superior goal difference. They are both ahead of Derby, though the Rams have a better goal difference than both of them.

Phil Parkinson’s side know they must win at home against fourth-place Middlesbrough on the final day to stay in control of their own destiny. Wrexham will finish in the final playoff position as long as they better Hull City’s result.

The Tigers will finish sixth if they either better Wrexham’s result or win their match by a larger margin. Derby can finish in the top six only if they better the results of both Wrexham and Hull.

Wrexham, Hull and Derby’s Remaining Championship Fixtures

Thank you for your fantastic support on the road throughout the season.



We go again at the STōK Cae Ras on the final day of the season ✊



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/N2Xe1Lu3Ks — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 26, 2026

Wrexham (6th, 70 points) Hull (7th, 70 points) Derby (8th, 69 points) Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough (May 2) Hull vs. Norwich (May 2) Derby vs. Sheffield Utd (May 2)

Wrexham head into the final day of the EFL Championship season with the toughest fixture of the three teams in the playoff picture.

Phil Parkinson’s side welcome Middlesbrough to the Racecourse Ground, with the visitors still in the hunt for an automatic promotion place. Boro are currently fourth in the Championship table, just one point from second-place, and will need to win to have any chance of automatic promotion.

Hull City have won just two of their last 11 matches and face another tricky test when they host in-form Norwich City on the final day. The Canaries can only finish as high as 9th this season but have been in excellent form and have taken more points than any Championship side across the previous 25 matches.

Derby County are also very much in the playoff race, but will need Wrexham and Hull both to drop points on the final day to keep their dreams alive. The Rams host 15th–place Sheffield United next weekend and know they must win if they are to sneak into the final playoff spot.

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