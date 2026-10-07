What Next for Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal After Wild Statement

Jorge Jesus is minutes into his press conference ahead of Portugal’s Nations League duel with Denmark.

The 72-year-old squirms in his chair as the self-respect he’s developed over a coaching career spanning 36 years, during which he collected titles on three continents, seeps out of him with each gushing word. He’s begrudgingly maneuvered through five of the pre-arranged points to get across to the group of journalists in front, manifesting as a pack of hyenas. They smell weakness.

And then comes the killer blow. Jesus clears his throat and unleashes: "I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or [Diego] Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today I would not do it."

That’s it; he’s cleared the point of no return. He’s at the mercy of a 41-year-old man-child desperate to save face after an embarrassing ordeal.

Of course, the aforementioned affair merely occurred in the increasingly fantastical world of Cristiano Ronaldo. The public resolution he sought from Jesus never arrived—the manager’s second broken promise—sparking his withdrawal from the Portuguese camp.

The sequence of events, culminating in a near-2,000-word statement that only Piers Morgan would endorse, has ignited serious doubt over Ronaldo’s future with the national team. While his great contemporary rival, Lionel Messi, has just celebrated the most dignified of farewells, Ronaldo is seemingly bowing out of the international stage on very different terms.

What Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say in His Statement?

We’re not going to run you through a play-by-play of Ronaldo’s tirade, published across 10 slides on an Instagram post.

In summary, Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp due to Jesus twice “breaking his word.” In the player’s account of events, the manager told him before this extended break that he’d play the first and fourth matches, also suggesting that his captain remained in Portugal while the team travelled to Norway and Denmark to leave him in the best physical condition.

This plan was rejected by Ronaldo, who was substituted without fuss in the win over Wales, and told on the day of the Norway match by Jesus that he’d play 30 minutes in Oslo. That cameo, however, never came to pass, sparking Ronaldo’s outburst.

The manager’s “absolute breach of trust”was complete when he went back on a decision to present an agreed version of events to the media ahead of the Denmark match, which he laid out in private alongside Al Nassr’s sporting ‌director Simão Coutinho. It was an eight-point document that outlined Jesus’ mistake in Oslo (making Ronaldo warm up but not bringing him on) and included the aforementioned comparison to Pelé and Diego Maradona.

“It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo wrote. “I decided ​to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

The 41-year-old admirably offered some respite from the self-indulgence by presenting several genuinely apologetic sequences to his teammates and the “Portuguese people”, admitting that he should never have left camp in the manner he did.

“The responsibility is exclusively mine,” Ronaldo noted.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring From International Soccer?

Ronaldo is the most prolific goalscorer in international soccer. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Despite an underwhelming World Cup that returned three goals and a premature elimination at the hands of eventual champions Spain, Ronaldo said he left the tournament with a “clear conscience” but wouldn’t rush into a decision regarding his future with the national team.

“It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there’s time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment,” the 41-year-old said.

He admitted in September that retirement was considered in the summer, but ultimately came to the conclusion that he’ll “finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here [with the national team.” Ronaldo had thus committed to another cycle, potentially bowing out at Euro 2028.

The fallout with Jesus, whose appointment he described as the “right choice” upon his arrival, may bring forward his final international outing, even though Portugal’s captain has no plans to retire in the immediate aftermath.

“I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that,” Ronaldo wrote in his statement.

When Does Portugal Play Next?

Portugal has made a perfect start to its Nations League campaign. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

At the end of his statement, Ronaldo speculated about a potential suspension he may be subject to after storming out of camp, but said he “will be available” for Portugal if he is “physically well” and still scoring goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Jesus is open to reconciliation, too.

The merged September–October break concluded with Portugal winning all four of its games after goals from João Cancelo and Ronaldo’s replacement Gonçalo Ramos helped the Iberians come from behind to beat Norway on Matchday 4.

The national team will convene again in mid-November for the final two group stage outings of its Nations League campaign. Portugal faces Denmark on Nov. 14 and Wales on Nov. 17. If he is sanctioned by the Portuguese Football Federation, Ronaldo is unlikely to be available for these fixtures.

However, its 100% start to the group stage means Portugal will be involved in the quarterfinals next March. Could Ronaldo be reintegrated then? If Jesus’ team reaches the finals, would Ronaldo deem that stage grand enough to bow out?

At that point, Euro 2028 would merely be a summer away. Surely he’d been tempted to stick around for one major tournament, by which point he’d be 43.