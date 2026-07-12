What the USMNT, Mexico and Canada Can Look Ahead to Before 2030 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup didn’t go the way any of the host nations would’ve imagined, as the United States, Canada and Mexico each bowed out in the round of 16. Yet, as much as this World Cup was a planned peak for all three programs, life goes on.

Suddenly, it’s a new cycle: Mexico is no longer managed by Javier Aguirre—it’s now Rafael Márquez’s group—and the USMNT doesn’t know its future on the touchline, while Canada enters a new deal with Jesse Marsch.

It’s Mission 2030 for all three Concacaf titans now, with each having to take on World Cup qualifying, regional tournaments and potential other competitions, creating a packed schedule over the next four years.

While there’s some time off before each return to competition in the four-match September and October international window and before the further return to Concacaf Nations League play in November, the process for the next four years is already underway.

Here’s what each of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts can expect in the next several years.

End of 2026, Early 2027—Concacaf Nations League

Mexico won the 2025 Concacaf Nations League. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The next round of games the three teams wil play wil be the fall friendlies, before entering the Concacaf Nations League in November. Although the competition begins in the September window, the region’s top four teams earn a bye to the two-leg quarterfinals, which will be in the November window.

While it won’t be clear which potential opponents each may face until the Nations League draw on July 23, the three nations and Panama know they won’t face each other and that they will play one of Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Nicaragua, Suriname or Trinidad and Tobago.

Should each of the host nations win the two-leg quarterfinals, they would advance to the final four, with the semifinals, final and third-place match all held in March 2027, most likely on U.S. soil.

The USMNT won the first three editions of the Concacaf Nations League, while Mexico won the 2024–25 edition, defeating Panama in the final after Panama shocked the USMNT in the semifinals. The USMNT now looks for its fourth title and to bounce back from a fourth-place finish after losing to Canada in the third-place game.

2027—Concacaf Gold Cup

The biannual Concacaf Gold Cup is the top regional competition, but Mexico, the U.S., and Canada tend not to call up their biggest stars. | IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters Connect

While teams have become accustomed to calling up first-choice squads for the Nations League windows, the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup could offer the first look at a true new rotation for each of the top teams in Concacaf, with sides often sending rotated squads to the summer tournament.

With key veterans on each team in 2026, it will be a time for the coaches to really start nailing down their new cores, getting a look at bubble players and youngsters who could play a more significant role in the years to come. At the same time, it offers the pressure of a tournament—again, likely to be in the U.S.—and gives a chance to claim a trophy.

Mexico has won the last two Gold Cups, while the USMNT previously won in 2021. The two nations have won all but one of the 18 titles since the tournament began in 1991, with Canada claiming a lone title, the only trophy in the nation’s men’s soccer history, in 2000.

2028—Olympics, Possibly Copa América

Canada advanced to the semifinal at the 2024 Copa América, but it’s unclear whether North American teams will be welcome at the 2028 edition. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The summer of 2028 isn’t quite confirmed. At this point, no North American teams have been invited to the 2028 Copa América, despite their participation in the 2025 edition, in which Canada qualified for the semifinals. Previously, North American teams also competed in the 2016 tournament. However, both competitions were hosted in the United States—and there is still no determined host for the 2028 edition.

Each of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts would hope to play in the 2028 edition of the Copa América, which would offer stronger opposition from South America than they usually see in Concacaf; however, it remains unclear what that potential participation might look like.

It is confirmed, however, that the U.S. and one other Concacaf nation will be competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a U23 tournament that allows three overage players per team. The U.S. gets automatic entry as host. Former LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo will lead it, while Canada and Mexico will battle for the other berth, qualifying through the Concacaf U20 Championships beginning July 23, 2026.

The Olympics in men’s soccer are not the best of the best, but Neymar and Lionel Messi have both played in the tournament before, Neymar as an overage star in 2016 when he led Brazil to a gold medal on home soil in Rio de Janeiro.

Each of the three senior teams will also take on the Concacaf Nations League again, starting in the fall window.

2029—World Cup Qualifying, Nations League

The USMNT is unlikely to meet Canada or Mexico in the new Concacaf World Cup qualifying format. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The biannual calendar repeats in 2029, with another likely first-choice window with the semifinals and finals of the 2028–29 Nations League and a depth-focused Gold Cup in the summer, a precursor for teams looking towards the 2030 World Cup the following summer.

Yet the focus won’t be on the regional trophies in 2029 for the top-ranked teams in Concacaf; instead, the focus will be on punching a ticket to the 2030 World Cup, which will be significantly more straightforward than the last time the three nations had to qualify for the tournament, given the expanded 48-team format—barring any further expansion from FIFA.

Currently, the format for 2030 would see Concacaf draw the final 12 hopefuls into three groups of four, with each team playing home and away against the others in the group. This is likely the stage at which Mexico, the U.S. and Canada would each enter, with the top two in each group advancing to the World Cup. At the same time, the two best third-place finishers would take on a play-in game for the honor of advancing to the inter-confederation playoff.

There are no assurances in World Cup qualifying, as Italy has learned the hard way, but Concacaf certainly isn’t as scary as it once was, when all three last punched their tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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