What Is the ‘Vinicius Jr Law’ Brought in for 2026 World Cup?

Players at this summer’s World Cup could face a red card if they cover their mouths during altercations with opponents, following an amendment to the game’s laws.

The decision came after a special meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) held in Vancouver. FIFA has confirmed that the new law will be implemented this summer in North America and Mexico.

Under the new guidance, referees will have the authority to issue a red card if a player deliberately covers their mouth while speaking to an opponent or official during a heated exchange. The move is intended to address concerns that players may be attempting to hide abusive or discriminatory language from cameras and match officials.

The decision follows the fallout of the high-profile incident involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior earlier this season.

Vinicius, Prestianni Incident Sparks Law Change

The moment the exchange between Vinicius Jr (left) and Gianluca Prestianni happened. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

The issue of players concealing their speech gained widespread attention earlier this year during February’s Champions League knockout phase playoff match between Benfica and Madrid.

During the game at the Estadio da Luz, winger Prestianni was seen pulling his shirt over his mouth while speaking to Real Madrid’s No. 7.

Vinicius Jr reacted to his opponent’s comments and informed referee François Letexier, who made the crossed arms gesture to signal the initiation of the racist abuse protocol.

The match was then delayed for 10 minutes before restarting, with Madrid ending as 1–0 victors.

Prestianni, who denied the accusations of racism, was provisionally suspended for one match—Benfica’s Champions League second leg against Madrid. After an investigation by UEFA, he was ultimately found guilty of homophobic conduct rather than racism. He received a six-match ban, with three games suspended.

Infantino: ‘Don’t Cover Your Mouth If You Have Nothing to Hide’

Gianni Infantino has backed the new amendment to the rules. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

The broader issue of mouth covering was reviewed by law-makers IFAB and will now come into effect for the World Cup. Despite the new rule, however, the final decision will remain in the hands of the referee, who will assess each situation individually before issuing a red card.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the change is designed to act as a deterrent against abusive behavior.

“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously,” he said.

“There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth. If you do not have something to hide, you don’t hide your mouth when you say something. That’s it, as simple as that.”

The new measures signal a tougher stance from soccer’s governing bodies as they look to clamp down on misconduct at the highest level of the game.

Meanwhile, another law change has been brought in to target dissent, with players now at risk of dismissal if they leave the field in protest of a referee’s decision. The rule follows controversial scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations final, as Senegal players left the pitch in anger at a late penalty call.

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