What Wrexham Still Need to Do in the Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham will fly to the United States on Wednesday for the final three matches of its preseason schedule.

Phil Parkinson's side has already drawn with Wisła Kraków and defeated Manchester United this summer as it lays the foundation to improve on last season's seventh-place Championship finish.

The Red Dragons are looking to strengthen their squad but have yet to make a signing, with 31 senior players still under contract. Wrexham can register only 25 senior players for the Championship season and know several departures will be required before any significant additions can be made before the transfer deadline.

Here's a look at the business Wrexham are still expected to do this summer at every position.

Goalkeepers

Okonkwo has entered the final year of his Wrexham contract. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham remain in the market for a goalkeeper amid concerns about the quality of the current options. Arthur Okonkwo and Danny Ward are both capable Championship shot-stoppers, but neither is widely regarded among the division's elite.

The Red Dragons are one of several clubs interested in Sunderland backup Anthony Patterson. Goalkeeper is a position Wrexham would like to strengthen, but it is not the club's highest priority. A move will only happen if a top target becomes available at the right price.

For now, both Okonkwo and Ward are expected to remain at the Racecourse Ground, although there is a chance one could leave before the transfer deadline if another goalkeeper arrives. Both are entering the final year of their contracts.

Defenders

Doyle is set to remain at Wrexham despite interest in his signature. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite already having considerable depth at center back, Parkinson would still like to add another defender if the right opportunity arises.

Even after posting the club’s worst defensive record since relegation from the Football League in 2008, Wrexham believe they already have a strong group of defenders and will only pursue a player capable of raising the overall standard.

Fiorentina defender Matías Moreno has been heavily linked with a move to North Wales, while Leicester City’s Harry Souttar also remains of interest. Either player would significantly increase competition for places and likely spell the end for one of the club’s current defenders.

Conor Coady is expected to leave on another loan, with his high wages making a permanent transfer difficult. Promotion hero Dan Scarr could also depart, while academy graduate Aaron James is expected to spend the season out on loan.

Wingbacks

Thomason was repurposed to become a wingback last season. | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wingback remains Wrexham’s biggest priority this summer.

The Red Dragons decided against pursuing a permanent deal for Issa Kaboré following his loan spell from Manchester City, leaving a noticeable lack of depth on the right.

Signing a right wingback is essential. Ryan Longman is expected to remain as a versatile backup option, while three-time promotion winner Ryan Barnett is likely to move on. Wrexham retain long-standing interest in Portsmouth defender Terry Devlin but continue to assess several alternatives.

The situation on the left is less clear. Liberato Cacace made only 13 appearances because of injuries last season but showed his quality whenever he was fit. If Wrexham are confident he can stay healthy, George Thomason provides solid cover. However, relying on Cacace’s fitness alone could prove a gamble for a team hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Midfield

O'Brien could be the big winner in the Wrexham midfield this summer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Central midfield appears to be one of Wrexham’s strongest areas, making another signing unlikely unless an exceptional opportunity presents itself.

The club was among several interested in Swansea City star Ethan Galbraith but ultimately decided his $13.45 million price tag—which eventually took him to Stoke City—represented poor value and would have shattered Wrexham’s transfer record.

Lewis O’Brien’s impressive display in a deeper role against Manchester United at the weekend offered another solution. He could feature regularly alongside either Matty James or Ben Sheaf in the deeper midfield role, leaving both George Dobson and Ollie Rathbone as experienced depth options.

Thomason, Callum Doyle and Zak Vyner also have the versatility to play in midfield if required, further reducing the need for another addition.

Attack

Wrexham are in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham are still expected to strengthen in attack before the transfer window closes.

Sam Smith appears set to begin the season as Parkinson’s first-choice striker, with Kieffer Moore providing a different option up front. Both impressed last season, but Wrexham would still like to add another proven Championship-level goalscorer.

The Red Dragons have recently been linked with free-agent Senegal international Bamba Dieng following his departure from FC Lorient. Given the club’s existing attacking depth, any move may come later in the window if the right opportunity arises.

Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead are expected to be Parkinson’s preferred attacking midfield pairing, while Davis Keillor-Dunn’s future remains uncertain amid continued transfer interest.

Bailey Cadamarteri qualifies as an U-21 player and does not need to be registered for Championship competition, making him an ideal additional squad option.

Paul Mullin has already departed, while Mo Faal has left on loan. Wrexham are also expected to terminate Elliot Lee’s contract and Ryan Hardie is free to find a new club this summer.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC