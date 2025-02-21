When Are Real Madrid's Champions League Round of 16 Games?
For the fourth time in the last decade, Real Madrid will meet Atlético Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage.
Real Madrid punched their tickets to the Champions League round of 16 after defeating Manchester City 6–3 on aggregate. Kylian Mbappé scored four of Real Madrid's six goals across the two legs and lifted his new team to the competition's next round, where Atlético Madrid are waiting.
With a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, the two rivals are set to clash in a round of 16 Madrid derby. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid last squared off in the Champions League in the 2017 semifinals; Los Blancos eliminated Diego Simeone's men 4–2 on aggregate and went on to lift their 12th Champions League title.
After eight years without having to face one another in the Champions League, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will battle on Europe's biggest stage in a must-see fixture that fans will not want to miss.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Are Real Madrid's Champions League Round of 16 Games?
The first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid kicks off on Tuesday, Mar. 4. The second leg of the Madrid derby unfolds a week later on Wednesday, Mar. 12.
Real Madrid will be home for the first leg. Los Blancos will host Simeone's men in the Champions League less than a month after the two sides just faced off at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga. The two rivals shared points in the 1–1 draw.
The second leg, therefore, will be at the Metropolitano. If the aggregate score is level at the end of 90 minutes at the iconic stadium, then extra time and possibly a penalty shootout will deicide which Madrid based team advances to the quarterfinals.