When Do Real Madrid Play: April 2025 Schedule
Real Madrid's April schedule features all-important La Liga and Champions League matches, as well as the Copa del Rey final.
The 2024–25 season might be winding down, but things are heating up for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are still alive in three different competitions and could potentially end the season with five trophies before they travel to the United States to play in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Standing in their way, though, are several formidable opponents, including Arsenal and Barcelona, looking to take out the defending Spanish and European champions. Real Madrid's fate in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey all depend on Los Blancos' results in April.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Do Real Madrid Play: April 2025 Schedule
Real Madrid have seven games left to play in April and every single one has title implications. In La Liga, they must face Valencia, Alavés, Athletic Bilbao and Getafe.
The former two struggling sides should pose no threat to Ancelotti's men, but the latter opponents have what it takes to hang with the defending Spanish champions. After all, Athletic Bilbao already defeated Real Madrid back in December and Getafe just stunned Atlético Madrid in March.
In between the domestic matches are two Champions League clashes with Arsenal. The quarterfinal tie is the next obstacle in Real Madrid's path to securing their record 16th Champions League title.
To close out April, Real Madrid face off with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2014. Gareth Bale bagged the winner for Los Blancos in that thrilling fixture, but Barcelona have the edge in 2025 after dominating Real Madrid in their two Clásico matches this season.
Take a look at Real Madrid's full April match schedule below.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Competition
Sat, Apr. 5: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Valencia
La Liga
Tues, Apr. 8: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Arsenal
Champions League
Sun, Apr. 13: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT
Alavés
La Liga
Wed, Apr. 16: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Arsenal
Champions League
Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
La Liga
Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Getafe
La Liga
Sat, Apr. 26: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Copa del Rey
By the end of April, Real Madrid could have a new trophy in their cabinet, a spot in the Champions League semifinals and a firm footing in the La Liga title race. If Real Madrid falter, though, then the defending Spanish and European champions could be eyeing a trophyless finish to the 2024–25 season.