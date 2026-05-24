Which Teams Qualified for Europe After Dramatic Premier League Final Day?

In the absence of a title showdown, much of the Premier League’s final day drama was set to be predicated around Tottenham Hotspur’s quest for survival.

But the Lilywhites held off Everton without much fuss. Needing just a point to avoid the most humiliating of fates, Spurs instead earned just their third home league win of a wretched campaign to stay up.

Still, there was no anti-climax at the season’s culmination. The race for Europe was fierce and confusing, with a litany of permutations at play as a quarter of the division chased spots in one of UEFA’s club competitions.

There were thrills and spills up and down the country, with plenty biting nails and relentlessly searching for updates on relevant games elsewhere.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Premier League’s European races played out on the final day, and which clubs have qualified for each of the competitions.

Champions League

Liverpool secured a top-five finish. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Arsenal were crowned champions on Tuesday evening after Manchester City failed to win at Bournemouth, and they could yet end a glorious campaign as the kings of Europe. The Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final next weekend.

Thus, they could enter next season’s competition as the holders.

Arsenal and City were joined by Europa League winners Aston Villa on Wednesday, but the Villans finished fourth anyway after beating the Cityzens 2–1 on a sombre day of farewells in Manchester.

Erling Haaland’s midweek equalizer at the Vitality Stadium meant Liverpool needed just a point at home to Brentford on the final day, and although Kevin Schade cancelled out Curtis Jones’s opener, the Reds got the draw they required to finish fifth—enough to qualify for the Champions League after the good performance of English teams in European competitions this season was rewarded with an extra spot in the top tournament.

Manchester United confirmed their spot among Europe’s elite by beating Liverpool 3–2 at the start of the month, and the Red Devils enjoyed a feel-good end to the season. Locked in third heading into the final day, United won 3–0 at Brighton & Hove Albion and saw Bruno Fernandes break the single-season assist record.

So, to confirm, next season’s Champions League participants from the Premier League will be: Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Europa League

Bournemouth had hoped to qualify for the Champions League. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Those who sealed their spot in the Europa League could yet be joined by Crystal Palace, who can qualify for next season’s competition by winning the Conference League final on Wednesday.

Bournemouth held out hope for securing a lofty Champions League berth, but Aston Villa‘s win at Manchester dashed that dream. However, the Cherries will be more than content with a place in the Europa, having ended the season 18 games unbeaten after drawing 1–1 at Nottingham Forest.

The biggest turn-up of the final day was Sunderland’s ascent to Europe, given that they started the day in 10th spot. A 2–1 victory over Chelsea gave them a chance, given that they usurped the Blues in the process, but Brentford and Brighton’s results mean the Black Cats have gone from playoff final winners to the Europa League in the space of a year.

Régis Le Bris has done a remarkable job, and surely the rumors of a potential successor being lined up will be squashed after what his team achieved on the final day.

Conference League

Brighton will play in Europe for just the second time. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

The Premier League’s recent dominance on the continent means there’s a great chance Brighton are celebrating Conference League glory this time next year.

There have been nine English finalists in UEFA‘s three club competitions since 2021, with Palace aiming to become the second Premier League outfit to win the Conference League.

It’ll be the turn of their A23 rivals in 2026–27. The Seagulls were battered 3–0 by Manchester United and risked missing out on Europe altogether, which would’ve been a gut punch, but the results elsewhere meant they finished eighth.

This will be Brighton’s second experience of European soccer, having qualified for the Europa League under Roberto De Zerbi in 2023.

Final Premier League Standings

Position Team European Competition 1. Arsenal Champions League 2. Man City Champions League 3. Man Utd Champions League 4. Aston Villa Champions League 5. Liverpool Champions League 6. Bournemouth Europa League 7. Sunderland Europa League 8. Brighton Conference League

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