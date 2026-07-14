White House Chooses New World Cup Favorite With ‘Great Storyline’

Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House World Cup task force, is backing England to win this summer’s tournament.

With the USMNT falling to Belgium in the round of 16, the tournament co-hosts are now left choosing between England, Spain, France and Argentina when it comes to an eventual winner, with Giuliani giving the nod to the Three Lions.

“You know, if the United States can’t win on our 250th birthday, then a great storyline would be the English coming to America and winning during our anniversary celebrations,” he told the Daily Mail.

“It’s been 60 years of hurt I gather for England, so that would be beautiful victory for them if they won the tournament. I do absolutely think England can go all the way, they are one of the top teams left now.”

Giuliani added that President Donald Trump, who recently revealed a game of golf he played with England striker Harry Kane, is following Thomas Tuchel’s side particularly closely.

Kane’s Past Meeting With President Trump

Harry Kane will be key to England’s hopes. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Trump took to social media last week to reveal he had played golf with Bayern Munich striker Kane, who he described as a “great player” and a “great guy.” Kane described the interaction as “surreal.”

“Harry Kane is the number one goal scorer for the England team, and if they are going to win the tournament, he will be the main reason,” Giuliani added. “He is one of the main players on the team, and he and Jude Bellingham are fine athletes.

“England strike me as being an exceedingly well-balanced team. You have to be confident, and what the coach has to drill it into them that they have the potential to win.”

Kane and Bellingham both have six goals at this summer’s World Cup, two behind current Golden Boot leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, of Argentina and France, respectively, on eight.

If England do live up to Giuliani’s billing, Trump and Kane will soon have another, much more public, meeting, with the President set to be part of the ceremony in which the trophy will be awarded to the eventual winner of the World Cup.

Kane, as England’s captain, would receive the trophy from Trump, who used his last appearance in similar circumstances to remain on stage as Chelsea’s Reece James lifted the Club World Cup trophy last summer.

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