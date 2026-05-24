Who Are the USMNT’s Best Defender Options for the World Cup?

The U.S. men’s national team is less than three weeks away from kicking off the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay, starting a journey that they hope will lead to a deep run on home soil this summer.

Although manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to unveil his official 26-man roster on Tuesday at a live event in New York City, The Guardian reported a leak of the entire squad days before, breaking the news that it would be a defender-heavy group.

Since taking over the USMNT in 2024, Pochettino has used over 80 players and several formations, with few questions answered by those reportedly selected for the squad. Already, it’s easy to see the team rolling with any of the 3-4-2-1, 4-2-3-1, 3-5-2, or 3-3-4-3 formations, leaving plenty to ponder when it comes to a defensive setup.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at three possible backlines—and who should start in them—for this summer’s tournament, some of which could be trialed in pre-tournament friendlies against Germany and Senegal later this month.

USMNT’s Selected Defenders: Reported

Center backs (5) — Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson

Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson Fullbacks (5) — Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Joe Scally, Max Arfsten

Option 1: Four-Man Backline (Dest, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson)

Sergiño Dest (left) and Antonee Robinson (right) started for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Given the USMNT’s lack of central midfielders, the 4-2-3-1 might be testing on the roster. Yet it could suit the backline, providing a rigid structure for players accustomed to those positions.

At center back, Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards would lead a towering and physical pair alongside Tim Ream, as the duo did for several games in the USMNT’s run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final. While Richards won’t feature in the full pre-World Cup training camp, his control from the back remains the most important feature on the USMNT—with Ream’s veteran presence offering a captain-like edge.

The fullback setup would be the primary beneficiary of this backline, given Sergiño Dest would take his spot down the right flank after serving up five assists in PSV Eindhoven’s Eredivisie title-winning season. At the same time, Fulham’s standout left back Antonee Robinson controls the left. On the bench, there would be plenty of depth available in Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and Miles Robinson at center back, with Alex Freeman, Max Arfsten and Joe Scally as versatile wide defenders.

Option 2: Attacking Three-Man Backline (Dest, Richards, Ream, Freeman, Robinson)

Alex Freeman is the key to a more transitional attacking backline. | J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

If the USMNT wants to lean into goalscoring and press teams that may sit back, going with a three-man backline with an offensive flare could be the key. That’s where CF Villarreal’s Alex Freeman, formerly of Orlando City in MLS, enters the fray as a right center back. His offensive instincts and off-ball runs could link up well with Dest as a wingback down the right side, while Freeman’s center-back partners, Ream and Richards, take up the central and left center-back roles.

Robinson, a versatile attacking and defensive player, would then slot in as the left wingback, offering a balanced approach down the flank, with the potential for Columbus Crew’s Arfsten to provide an even more attacking tilt, possibly used later in the game.

Option 3: Defensive Three-Man Backline (Dest, McKenzie, Richards, Ream, McKenzie, Robinson)

Mark McKenzie most recently played for the USMNT in March against Belgium. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

If the USMNT is finding success with the three-man backline but seeks further defensive prowess, leaning on a different selection of players could allow for shutdown possibilities, defending more as a slightly altered five-man backline rather than the three at the back.

In this setup, we’ve gone with McKenzie, alongside Ream and Richards at center back, with Dest and Robinson down the flanks. McKenzie offers a pure defensive outlook as a key starter with Toulouse in Ligue 1. At the same time, Ream and Richards continue their chemistry together, with the two best wide defenders taking up the wings. It’s here, where Tim Weah could also step in as a balanced force at right wingback, a role he played at times with Marseille in France this season.

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