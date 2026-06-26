Who is USMNT Star Auston Trusty?

Despite making just his 10th-ever appearance—and only fifth competitively—for the U.S. men’s national team on Thursday, defender Auston Trusty showed up like a seasoned veteran.

The 27-year-old defender earned his first World Cup start against Türkiye, lining up at left back at SoFi Stadium. Just two minutes later, he was directing traffic for the U.S.’s first offensive corner kick of the night, instructing his teammates to pull the Turkish defenders centrally while he manned the back post. The tactic worked brilliantly, leaving Trusty wide open on the far side and perfectly placed to receive an in-swinging canon from Sebastian Berhalter.

Trusty wasn’t going to waste the opportunity, quickly settling the ball before firing it with his left foot past goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir. It signified not only Trusty’s first-ever international goal, but also the second-fastest goal in U.S. World Cup history, behind American legend Clint Dempsey’s 30-second finish in the 2014 World Cup.

His celebration was almost as emphatic as the goal itself, seeing him storm across the pitch into the embrace of the mob of U.S. bench players, who jumped up and down and dogpiled him, an act that replicated Trusty’s own excitement from the bench when his teammates scored in the games prior.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“It’s an honor to score a goal in this World Cup competition,” Trusty said after the match. “It’s a dream come true.”

“I live and breathe for corners,” he later added. “I got an opportunity and took advantage of it. It was good to get a goal.”

The USMNT would go on to lose the ultimately meaningless group stage finale, 3–2, seeing Trusty and the other defenders simply out-classed by the likes of Turkish star Arda Güler. Nevertheless, Trusty had made his mark. He proved his electricity on the pitch and his prowess in set pieces, factors manager Mauricio Pochettino may need to rely on in the knockout stage of the tournament, which begins next week.

So, who exactly is Auston Trusty, and how did he make his way to soccer’s grandest stage?

One of the Philly Boys

Auston Trusty.

Mark McKenzie.

Matt Freese.

Brenden Aaronson.



Made in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/F3tsAo4STI — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 12, 2025

Trusty, who made his USMNT senior debut in March 2023 during Concacaf Nations League play, has become a more regular member of the Stars and Stripes since last November and is one of several current U.S. players to have come up through the Philadelphia Union’s youth pipeline.

Hailing from nearby Media, Pa. in Delaware County, Trusty joined the Union’s academy in 2011 and signed his first MLS contract with the club as a Homegrown Player in August 2016. In 2018, the then 20-year-old Trusty made 34 starts at center back, becoming the only Union player to play every minute of every regular-season match and setting a league record for the youngest outfield player to ever do so over the 34-game schedule. He remained with the club through 2019, before getting traded to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $750,000 in total allocation money and performance-based add-ons.

Starting goalkeeper Matt Freese, 27, hailing from Wayne, Pa., also came up through the Union’s youth academy, as did 27-year-old center back Mark McKenzie from Bear, Del., who partnered with Trusty on Thursday night. 25-year-old Brenden Aaronson, who also started in Thursday’s match, grew up in Medford, N.J. and played for the Union.

A Trophy Winner

Auston Trusty helped Celtic complete a massive comeback in the Scottish Premier League. | Ross Parker/SNS Group/Getty Images

Trusty has since joined Scottish giants Celtic, signing a five-year deal back in August 2024.

Now a regular starter, Trusty was integral to the Bhoys’ massive comeback in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic headlined global soccer last month, dashing the dreams of Hearts with a 3–1 win on the final day of the Scottish Premier League’s championship round. Hearts entered the match atop the table and would have secured the first title not won by Celtic or Rangers since 1985 with a draw or a win.

Trusty, who clocked 73 minutes in the title-deciding win at right center back, had a whopping eight defensive contributions and seven headed clearances to keep Celtic ahead and hoist the team’s fifth-consecutive trophy. Trusty and Celtic then went on to win the Scottish FA Cup the following week, defeating Dunfermline 3–1 for the domestic double.

In addition to knowing a thing or two about winning trophies, the versatile defender is highly regarded for his aerial strength. He nearly scored a second goal for the U.S. on Thursday, also on a corner kick. In the waning seconds of the first half, Trusty launched himself what appeared to be at least four feet in the air for a headed flick towards goal. In fact, Trusty had jumped too high, sending the header sailing just above the crossbar.

His jumping prowess will be critically important against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday, given the Balkan nation is the tallest team competing in the tournament. Although Trusty did roll his ankle towards the end of Thursday’s match, he is anticipated to be back to full health by next week.

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