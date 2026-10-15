The Ballon d’Or has long been dominated by soccer’s biggest attacking stars, with forwards and midfielders often taking center stage in the race for individual glory.

While defenders have occasionally broken through, goalkeepers have historically struggled to receive the same recognition, despite playing a crucial role in their teams’ success.

Winning the prestigious award is a rare achievement for any player, but for a goalkeeper, it is an even greater challenge. Only one shot-stopper has ever claimed the honor, leaving generations of legendary goalkeepers unable to match that remarkable feat.

So, who was the last—and only—goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or, and what made his achievement so special?

Who Was the Last Goalkeeper to Win the Ballon d'Or?

Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d'Or. | ullstein bild/Getty Images

Soviet legend Lev Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or, claiming the honor in 1963 ahead of AC Milan star Gianni Rivera and Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Jimmy Greaves.

With his imposing all-black kit and spectacular shot-stopping, Yashin became one of soccer’s most iconic figures, earning the nicknames “Black Spider” and “Black Panther.” But his reputation went far beyond his distinctive appearance. Tall, athletic and remarkably agile, he helped revolutionize goalkeeping, combining lightning-fast reflexes with commanding authority, exceptional positional awareness and a remarkable knack for saving penalties.

Yashin won the award off the back of a standout season for club and country.

He helped Dynamo Moscow secure the Soviet league title for the fifth time in his career and earned selection in World XI teams recognized by World Soccer magazine and FIFA.

He also starred in the famous England vs. Rest of the World exhibition at Wembley in 1963. Aged 34, Yashin produced a string of outstanding saves, denying several of England’s leading attackers, including Ballon d’Or rival Greaves.

More than six decades later, no goalkeeper has managed to match his achievement.

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Have Any Other Goalkeepers Come Close to Winning the Ballon d’Or?

Kahn twice finished third. | Stephane Mantey/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Yashin may be the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d’Or, but several legendary shot-stoppers have come close to replicating his feat.

Italian great Dino Zoff finished second in 1973 after helping Juventus win Serie A and establish themselves among Italy’s leading sides. More than three decades later, Gianluigi Buffon also finished runner-up, having played a pivotal role in Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph. However, it was his international teammate Fabio Cannavaro who ultimately claimed the award following his performances in Germany.

Czechoslovakian goalkeeper Ivo Viktor finished third in 1976 after starring in his country’s European Championship triumph, while German great Oliver Kahn also secured third place in consecutive years, first in 2001 after helping Bayern Munich win the Champions League, and again in 2002 following another outstanding year between the posts.