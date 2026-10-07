Ballon d'Or: Every Winner by Country

Every year, the soccer world turns its attention to the Ballon d’Or, as the game’s biggest stars gather for one of the most prestigious nights on the sporting calendar.

First awarded in 1956, the Ballon d’Or has become the benchmark for individual excellence in soccer, with an extraordinary collection of legendary players lifting the trophy over the decades. Its winners have represented nations from across the globe, creating a fascinating picture of which countries have produced the most Ballon d’Or success.

No player has dominated the award more than Lionel Messi, who claimed a record eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023. His longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo sits second on the all-time list with five wins, meaning Argentina and Portugal have accounted for 13 Ballon d’Or triumphs between them.

But which nation has produced the most Ballon d’Or winners throughout the history of the award?

11. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, Hungary, Liberia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine (1 Win)

Nedved won in 2003. | Pierre Verdy/Getty Images

Several countries have produced just one Ballon d’Or winner throughout the award’s history. Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov claimed the prize in 1994 after helping his country reach the World Cup semifinals and enjoying a standout season with Barcelona.



Luka Modrić won in 2018 after another Champions League triumph with Real Madrid and leading Croatia to the World Cup final, while Pavel Nedvěd took the award in 2003 for the Czech Republic after a superb campaign with Juventus.



Czechoslovakia’s Josef Masopust became a winner in 1962 after helping his country reach the World Cup final. Denmark’s Allan Simonsen followed in 1977 after starring for Borussia Mönchengladbach while Hungary’s Flórián Albert won a decade earlier in 1967 following an outstanding campaign with Ferencváros.



Liberia’s George Weah made history in 1995, becoming the first and only African player to win the men’s Ballon d’Or. Northern Ireland’s George Best claimed the prize in 1968 after helping Manchester United win the European Cup and Scotland’s Denis Law won in 1964 following a prolific season at Manchester United.



Ukraine’s sole winner is Andriy Shevchenko, who collected the award in 2004 after playing a starring role for AC Milan.

10. Soviet Union (3 Wins)

Yashin won the Ballon d'Or in 1963. | BIPPA/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Winners: Lev Yashin (1963), Oleg Blokhin (1975), Igor Belanov (1986)



The Soviet Union produced three Ballon d’Or winners before the country’s dissolution in 1991.



Lev Yashin became the first in 1963 and remains the only goalkeeper ever to win the award. Oleg Blokhin followed in 1975, while Igor Belanov became the Soviet Union’s final winner in 1986.

9. Spain (4 Wins)

Rodri won in 2024. | Gao Jing/Xinhua/Getty Images

Winners: Alfredo Di Stéfano (1957, 1959), Luis Suárez (1960), Rodri (2024)



Spain has four Ballon d’Or victories, with three different players responsible for them.



Alfredo Di Stéfano won the award twice, in 1957 and 1959, while Luis Suárez picked up the prize in 1960.



More than six decades later, Rodri added a fourth triumph in 2024 after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and playing a starring role in Spain’s European Championship success.

8. England (5 Wins)

Michael Owen was only young when he won the Ballon d'Or. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Winners: Stanley Matthews (1956), Bobby Charlton (1966), Kevin Keegan (1978, 1979), Michael Owen (2001)



England’s Ballon d’Or history began with Stanley Matthews, who became the inaugural winner in 1956.



Bobby Charlton followed in 1966 after helping England win the World Cup, while Kevin Keegan won twice in 1978 and 1979. Michael Owen is England’s most recent winner, taking the prize in 2001 after a standout campaign with Liverpool.

7. Brazil (5 Wins)

Ronaldinho peaked in 2005. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Winners: Ronaldo (1997, 2002), Rivaldo (1999), Ronaldinho (2005), Kaká (2007)



Brazil has produced five Ballon d’Or victories, with Ronaldo becoming the country’s first winner in 1997 after a spectacular season with Barcelona.



Rivaldo followed in 1999, before Ronaldo claimed the award again in 2002 after helping Brazil win the World Cup.



Ronaldinho added another Brazilian triumph in 2005, while Kaká became the country’s most recent winner in 2007.

6. Italy (5 Wins)

Cannavaro is widely regarded as one of the best center backs of all time. | liewig christian/Corbis/Getty Images

Winners: Omar Sívori (1961), Gianni Rivera (1969), Paolo Rossi (1982), Roberto Baggio (1993), Fabio Cannavaro (2006)



Italy’s five Ballon d’Or victories have been spread across five different players.



Omar Sívori became the country’s first winner in 1961, followed by Gianni Rivera, Paolo Rossi, Roberto Baggio and Fabio Cannavaro—who remains Italy’s most recent winner, earning the award in 2006 after captaining Italy to World Cup glory.

5. Germany (7 Wins)

Lothar Matthaus won in 1990. | Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Winners: Gerd Müller (1970), Franz Beckenbauer (1972, 1976), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1980, 1981), Lothar Matthäus (1990), Matthias Sammer (1996)



Germany has enjoyed Ballon d’Or success through some of the greatest players in European soccer history.



Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge each won twice, while Gerd Müller, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer also claimed the prize.



Matthäus’ 1990 victory came after he helped West Germany win the World Cup.

4. Portugal (7 Wins)

Cristiano Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or awards in his career. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Winners: Eusébio (1965), Luís Figo (2000), Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)



Portugal’s seven wins have come courtesy of three iconic forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusébio and Luís Figo.



Ronaldo accounts for five of the country’s victories, winning for the first time in 2008 before adding four more during his extraordinary rivalry with Lionel Messi.



Eusébio won in 1965, while Figo became Portugal’s first winner of the 21st century in 2000.

3. Netherlands (7 Wins)

Cruyff won three Ballons d'Or. | STF/AFP/Getty Images

Winners: Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974), Ruud Gullit (1987), Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992)



Three Dutch legends have combined to give the Netherlands seven Ballon d’Or victories.



Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten each won the award three times, establishing themselves among the greatest players of their respective eras.



Ruud Gullit completed the country’s tally with his victory in 1987 after a standout season with AC Milan.

2. France (8 Wins)

Ousmane Dembélé won in 2025. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Winners: Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998), Karim Benzema (2022), Ousmane Dembélé (2025)



France has produced a remarkable six different Ballon d’Or winners, with its success spanning several generations.



Raymond Kopa won in 1958, followed by Michel Platini’s three consecutive triumphs from 1983 to 1985. Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema have also lifted the trophy, while Ousmane Dembélé became France’s latest winner in 2025.

1. Argentina (8 Wins)

Messi is the GOAT. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Winners: Lionel Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023)



Argentina’s eight Ballon d’Or victories all belong to Lionel Messi, who has won the award more times than any other player in history.



His first came in 2009 after a phenomenal season with Barcelona, while his eighth arrived in 2023 following his World Cup triumph with Argentina.