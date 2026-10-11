Why Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo Aren’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Man City

Liverpool face one of their biggest tests of the season on Sunday as they welcome Manchester City to Anfield for a Premier League showdown.

City sit top of the table after winning their first five games, while Liverpool, unbeaten under Andoni Iraola but with just two wins so far, are looking to close the gap.

The controversy surrounding City’s financial case adds another layer of tension to the clash.

Having been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of financial regulations, the club is now awaiting a decision on potential punishment. Liverpool fans may feel particularly aggrieved, given that the Reds finished as runners-up to City three times since the period under investigation began, potentially making for a hostile atmosphere.

However, Liverpool’s task has been made tougher by the expected absence of two key attacking players. Alexander Isak, the team’s leading scorer this season, and Cody Gakpo, their top provider of assists, are both set to miss the clash.

So, why are the two Liverpool stars unavailable against Manchester City?

Why Aren’t Isak, Gakpo Playing for Liverpool Against Manchester City?

Another injury for Isak. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have both been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City after picking up injuries during the recent international break.

Isak suffered a hamstring problem while representing Sweden against Romania last month, forcing him to withdraw from the country’s most recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The setback marks the fifth injury problem the 27-year-old has suffered since joining Liverpool, including a broken leg sustained in December.

Gakpo, meanwhile, picked up an ankle injury while playing for the Netherlands in its 2–1 victory over Serbia, leaving Liverpool without another key attacking option for Sunday’s showdown.

Speaking at his prematch press conference on Friday, Iraola confirmed that neither player would be available.

“Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game. They are not ready,” said the Spaniard. “Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break. As a club manager, you are always waiting until the games end, that the doctor doesn’t call you and then gives you bad news.

“But in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody. Both of them are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”

However, there is some positive news for Liverpool, with Iraola suggesting that neither injury appears to be long-term, raising hopes that they could return to action soon.

“They both don’t look like long term,” he added. “We will be analyzing day to day. But they are not going to arrive on Sunday.”

Elsewhere, young center back Jérémy Jacquet is fit and available despite missing France’s UEFA Nations League match against Belgium earlier in the week. Federico Chiesa has also returned to training following the injury he sustained during preseason.