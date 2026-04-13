Why Andy Robertson Is Leaving Liverpool After Nine Years

Just weeks after Mohamed Salah confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool this summer, left back Andy Robertson followed suit.

Robertson, who joined Liverpool three weeks after Salah in the summer of 2017, has called time on his Anfield career, which has yielded nine trophies including two Premier League titles and the 2018–19 Champions League.

While there was an air of uncertainty surrounding Salah’s future right up until the moment of his announcement, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Robertson for several months.

Robertson Confirms Reason for Liverpool Departure

Milos Kerkez (left) joined Liverpool during the summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The January transfer window brought an approach for Robertson from Tottenham Hotspur, keen to recruit a player with his vast experience to help in their battle against relegation.

Discussions broke down late on after Liverpool failed to source a replacement but, crucially, Robertson was open to the move. His interest in leaving was not down to any behind-the-scenes issues, but rather the loss of his role as a starter.

A crucial piece of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield, Robertson found himself demoted this season following the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. In 20 Premier League appearances, the experienced Scotland international has been afforded just seven starts.

Kerkez is hailed as Liverpool’s left back of the future, meaning there was simply no longer any room for club legend Robertson.

“It’s not like I’ve knocked back a contract or anything, there was no contract on the table,” Robertson confessed. “It was a conversation we all had. It was a conversation of, ‘O.K., this is what I want to do, I want to play and I believe I’ve still got the ability to play.’ I think I have showed that this season.”

Where Will Robertson Go?

Robertson leaves Liverpool as a club legend. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

A number of clubs have been credited with interest in Robertson, including Scottish giants Celtic and La Liga’s Atlético Madrid, who came close to signing the left back last summer following Kerkez’s arrival.

However, reports suggest it is Spurs who are favorites to land Robertson’s signature this summer, having already convinced him about a move back in January.

A verbal agreement has reportedly been reached between Spurs and Robertson over a contract, but any deal hinges on Spurs’ battle against relegation from the Premier League. Wity six games to go, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have fallen into the drop zone.

Robertson wants to play regular top-flight soccer and would look elsewhere if Spurs drop down to the Championship.

“I will be looking to sort my future out sooner rather than later,” he confessed. “I don’t want to be going to the World Cup with anything hanging over my head.

“But as of yet, there’s nothing. We’ll see where the future lies for me and my family.”

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