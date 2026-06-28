Why Barcelona Are Eager to Complete Outgoing Transfer Before End of June

Ansu Fati’s permanent exit from Barcelona could be pushed through before the end of the month, with the reigning La Liga champions reportedly working to finalize the departures of fringe players before the calendar turns to July.

Why? Because they want the income generated from potential sales to be included in the team’s yearly financial report which closes at the end of the month, per AS. Balancing the books has been one of club president Joan Laporta’s main missions in recent times.

Barcelona have long been confident that they’ll be able to meet La Liga’s financial fair play regulations come the start of the new fiscal year, for the first time since the summer of 2022. Still, although AS reports it’s not “indispensable,” Barça are trying to add a bit more cushion to their positive balance with the sale of a player in the coming days.

The Catalans have already spent big on England international Anthony Gordon and are in hot pursuit of Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez in an operation that, if finalized, could become Barça’s most expensive transfer of all time.

The club are able to spend significantly because of a window of opportunity they’re trying to seize. However, generating income is key, and there are a handful of players that could help Barça fulfill their aims.

Which Players Are Close To Leaving Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s time with Barcelona could be permanently over. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

If Barcelona want to complete a sale before the end of the month, then former wonderkid Ansu Fati appears to be the most realistic possibility.

Fati spent the past season on loan at Monaco and although he wasn’t a nailed-on starter, he was undeniably productive and the team from the Principality have decided to trigger the $12.5 million (€11 million) buy-option included in the loan deal.

The only thing missing is striking a deal with the player on personal terms, but AS indicates a four-year contract could be inked imminently. Once the heir to Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt at Barça, injuries decimated the young gem’s career and he never reached the potential many expected of him. Now, fresh off releasing his debut song as an artist—yes, he's trying to moonlight as a reggaeton singer—it appears Fati’s Barça career is done for good.

Fati was one of the highest earners in Barça’s squad which also adds significant value to his departure. Another player in a similar situation is veteran goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Barcelona once again have to work on offloading Marc-André ter Stegen. | Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The injury-plagued German played only two games before an injury cut short his loan at the now relegated Girona. Now, a loan move to Ajax is in the works, with Barça hoping the Dutch giants pay the bulk of Ter Stegen’s salary.

Marc Casadó and Roony Bardghji are both also heavily linked with a potential departure from Catalonia. Casado significantly fell in the midfield pecking order last season and Bardghji is stuck behind Lamine Yamal.

Casadó in particular could merit an important fee, but there’s still nothing concrete involving the pair.

Barcelona Already Agreed to First Summer Sale

Iñaki Peña iis headed to Greece. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Iñaki Peña, Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for the bulk of Hansi Flick’s first semester at the helm, officially left the club after spending the last season on loan at Elche.

Barcelona announced Peña is headed to Panathinaikos for $3.4 million (€3 million). There was no longer any room for Peña in Barça's goalkeeper depth chart, and his exit was in the best interest of all parties involved.

According to various reports, Barcelona also recovered €1 million when Real Madrid signed La Masia graduate Marc Cucurella. The Catalans can benefit because they hold Cucurella’s formation rights, with the left back spending nearly six years at the club’s famed academy.

It’s clear that Barça are trying to meticulously collect every last dollar possible before the end of the fiscal year. Come July, though, the expectation is the club returns to the negotiating table to try and land Alvarez for what will likely be a club record fee.

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