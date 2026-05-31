Barcelona officially unveiled Anthony Gordon as their first signing of the summer window, and the Englishman surprised many when he answered questions in fluent Spanish during his presentation.

A bid worth $93.2 million (€80 million) allowed Barcelona to strike a deal with Newcastle United for Gordon’s transfer, and after a nine-hour delay the 25-year-old was officially announced as a new Barça player.

As part of his presentation, he answered question in both English and Spanish, and eventually revealed the reason why he’s learned the language most commonly used in Barcelona’s locker room.

“I wanted to speak Spanish because as a kid I believed I would play for Barça, believe it or not,” Gordon said. “I was excited to play for Barça when I was three years of age. I have a physio [physiotherapist] in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him one day I would play for Barça so I want to learn Spanish. That’s why.”

There’s merit to Gordon’s words. In an interview for Versus last summer, the winger admitted he was watching a popular Spanish TV show named Elite because he was “trying to learn Spanish,” and then admitted that learning to speak fluent Spanish was a wish of his. It appears his wish has come true.

Gordon Eager To Win At ‘Best Club In The World’

Anthony Gordon has set high expectations upon arrival to Barcelona. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona’s interest in Gordon transformed into a completed transfer in a matter of hours. Bayern Munich were seen as frontrunners for his signature, but once Barcelona entered the conversation, Gordon had no doubts about where he wanted to go.

“I found out very late from Barça [of their interest], but as soon as I knew Barça was a serious option there was never any question,” Gordon confessed. “I always wanted Barça. Barça are the biggest club on the planet. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I’m ready for that kind of challenge. I know the players who have worn the shirt in the past. It holds a lot of weight, but I am ready for the challenge.”

When asked what his main objective was after joining Barça, Gordon’s answer is already very much in line with what every Barcelona player, coach, director and fan desperately want to achieve.

“I only won one trophy with Newcastle. I’m extremely excited and have a burning fire in my belly to win here at the biggest club in the world, which is the best possible outcome.

“If I had to pick one trophy, it would be the Champions League, of course. La numero seis (The sixth one),” Gordon admitted.

Gordon: Barcelona Have the ‘Best Players In The World’

Gordon (left) witnessed Pedri’s magic up close. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Gordon got to experience sharing the pitch against Barcelona three times during 2025–26, as the Magpies and Catalans battled during the Champions League league phase and then in the last 16. Barcelona eventually eliminated Newcastle with a 7–2 dismantling at Camp Nou.

Apart from admitting his excitement about playing with Lamine Yamal, Gordon also highlighted the quality of midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. Overall, the Englishman appears convinced he’s joining a team that houses some of the best players in the sport.

“To play with Lamine [Yamal] and the rest of the players is very exciting for me,” Gordon said. “The more players you have around with quality, the better you’re going to be. These players are at the very top level for a reason, they’re the best players in the world. They have so much quality.

“I saw this when we [Newcastle] played them at St. James’ Park, we couldn’t touch the ball. To do this at St James’ Park is really difficult because we played with a lot of pressure, a lot ofd intensity. The fans are also amazing and they can create an intense atmosphere. But Frenkie [De Jong] and Pedri ... they ruined our plan.”

After signing his Barcelona contract that runs until 2031, Gordon now joins England’s 2026 World Cup squad as he shifts his focus to making his tournament debut. Come late July, though, the Spanish-speaking attacker will join Flick’s ranks to try and help Barcelona reach their ambitious 2026–27 objectives.

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