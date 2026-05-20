Why Barcelona’s Move for Alessandro Bastoni Is at a ‘Standstill’—Report

Barcelona have reportedly halted their pursuit of Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni, with a number of reasons making the club rethink their approach.

Bastoni has been widely regarded for almost a year as Barcelona’s main target to reinforce their defense, an area that needs strengthening particularly if the Catalans want to have a better chance of ending an 11-season Champions League title drought in 2026–27.

But reports coming from Spain indicate that Barcelona’s negotiations for Bastoni are at a standstill, and even if talks with the player’s camp reportedly started months ago, Barcelona are yet to open negotiations with Inter, who recently came out to say, “There are no situations making us believe he will leave in the summer.”

Barcelona cooling their interest in Bastoni may appear sudden but isn’t entirely unexpected, and three main factors are being reported as the main reason why.

Financial Fair Play Issues

Joan Laporta still has plenty of work to do to solve Barcelona’s financial problems. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Many never really believed Barcelona signing one of the world’s best center backs was possible given the club’s longstanding financial issues that have handicapped them in the transfer market for years. And that indeed is one of the reasons for the transfer being on hold.

Barcelona still aren’t operating within La Liga’s 1:1 financial fair play rule (€1 earned for every €1 spent). Although club president Joan Laporta and the entirety of Barcelona’s hierarchy are confident they will operate within the regulation during the summer window, it’s still unlikely they’re able to spend freely without constraints.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan are seeking somewhere in the neighborhood of $81.4 million (€70 million) to entertain letting go of Bastoni, who is under contract for two more seasons.

That fee would make Bastoni by far Barcelona’s most expensive transfer of the decade. Until the club are able to meet La Liga’s financial fair play regulations, that’s simply out of the cards.

Even still, if and when Barcelona do meet the regulations, there are other areas of the squad higher on the list in need of reinforcing.

Need for Elite Striker

Barcelona must replace Robert Lewandowski. | Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty Images

If Barcelona are in position to make a marquee signing this summer anywhere close to Bastoni’s price-range, the team are prioritizing a new world-class striker to fill the void left by the departing Robert Lewandowski.

Investing in an elite center forward is higher on Barça’s list of needs than adding a new, pricey center back, per Marca. Given the aforementioned financial issues the club most overcome, spending big on both positions appears unrealistic at the moment.

Just like Bastoni was viewed as the dream defensive reinforcement, Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez is Barcelona’s top choice to replace Lewandowski, but even if that transfer also fails to materialize, the Blaugrana have other strikers alternatives to address their need, and they wouldn’t come cheap either.

Gerard Martin’s Rise

Gerard Martín (right) has earned Hansi Flick’s full confidence. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo, the breakout season Gerard Martín enjoyed, switching positions from left back to center back and becoming Pau Cubarsí’s undisputed partner in the heart of defense, is a reason why Barcelona’s interest in Bastoni has cooled.

The 24-year-old La Masia product has impressed this season and saw his role dramatically increase as the campaign matured. Martín’s ascent doesn’t necessarily mean Barcelona aren’t exploring defensive reinforcements, but the club could pivot to options that would come at a significantly lower price than Bastoni.

The Bastoni transfer isn’t completely off the table, but it no longer appears to be a priority, and plenty of things must happen before Barcelona rekindle their interest, such as the arrival of a striker reinforcement and the departure of other players, particularly defenders, to generate income that finance other transfers.

For now, though, the possibility of Barcelona signing Bastoni this summer appears more unlikely than ever.

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