Five Alessandro Bastoni Alternatives For Barcelona After Transfer Warning

Barcelona’s interest in Italian center back Alessandro Bastoni is public knowledge, but Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio recently sent a very clear transfer warning that could force the Catalans to explore other alternatives.

Bastoni has been atop Barcelona’s list of targets to reinforce their leaky defense for over a year now, with talks between the club and the player’s camp reportedly already in motion.

But despite all the noise and speculation, negotiations between clubs are yet to begin, which is why Ausilio came out to deliver a public message to add an extra layer of uncertainty to the transfer saga.

“If someone wants Bastoni, they know our phone numbers so they should call us, they shouldn’t talk [to the media],” Ausilio said, via Eurosport. “Bastoni is under contract with Inter, and there are no situations making us believe he will leave in the summer. We are very happy with what Bastoni has given to Inter, and we’re sure he’ll give us a lot more.”

It will take a considerable economic effort for the financially compromised Barcelona to make Bastoni a Blaugrana. If the club are unable to meet Inter’s demands in upcoming negotiations, they’ll be forced to give up on their dream signing and look elsewhere for a defensive reinforcement.

Here are five center backs Barcelona could sign this summer if Bsatoni’s transfer falls through.

Luka Vuscovic

Luka Vušcović is having a breakout season. | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Signing one of the most promising young center backs in all of Europe is in consideration, with 19-year-old Croatia international Luka Vušcović regularly showcasing flashes of his sky-high potential on loan at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga.

The teenager joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer after signing with the club in 2023 and was immediately sent on loan to the Bundesliga, where he’s continued his development and emerged as one of the top defenders in the division.

Standing at 6' 4", Vušcović is an imposing physical presence but he’s no brute with the ball at his feet, to the contrary, he seems to relish the opportunity to showcase his quality and confidence on the ball.

Vušcović is expected to return to north London ahead of the 2026–27 season, but if Spurs get relegated from the Premier League, suitors will be lined up pursuing the teenager’s signature, especially if he has a good World Cup showing. The Towering Croatian also shares an agent with Barça manager Hansi Flick.

Still, Barcelona are searching primarily for a left-footed center back that can add experience to the heart of defense to help continue Pau Cubarsí’s development, much like Íñigo Martínez did a season ago. Vušcović meets neither criteria, but his undeniable talent could still see Barça test the waters in an attempt to bring him to Catalonia.

Gonçalo Inácio

Gonçalo Inácio is bound for a major move sooner rather than later. | Joao Bravo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Gonçalo Inácio’s name was placed on Barcelona’s orbit during the opening months of the campaign, and for good reason.

The 24-year-old Portugal international is the undisputed leader of Sporting CP’s backline and a regular under Roberto Martínez with the national team. Despite his age, Inácio has plenty of experience already, amassing over 250 appearances for Sporting since his debut in 2020.

Barcelona were said to be very interested in pursuing Inácio earlier in the term, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2027. But Sporting have since shielded their star defender with a contract renewal that ties him to the club until 2030, complicating matters for the Catalans.

However, a $70.2 million (€60 million) release clause was included in his new Sporting contract. If Bastoni is no longer an option and Barcelona are in a position to spend a considerable fee on a new defender—which is a big if—then Inácio could be a worthy option to pursue instead of the Italian.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck has a number of admirers. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is also a very attractive target but his situation is eerily similar to Inácio’s, or slightly more complicated even.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, constantly mentioned alongside Bastoni as the two premier Blaugrana defensive targets. Schlotterbeck is arguably the best defender in the Bundesliga currently, an undisputed starter for Germany and a player that perfectly matches the profile Barcelona are looking for.

The problem is that he, like Inácio, also recently signed a new long-term deal to stay put at Signal Iduna Park. Interestingly, the towering German also added a release clause to his new deal, but only select clubs across Europe can trigger it.

It’s unknown if Barcelona are among the teams included on the list, but reports suggest that bitter rivals Real Madrid certainly are, and that Schlotterbeck could prioritize a move to the Bernabéu.

It would take a monumental effort for Barça to rekindle their interested in Schlotterbeck, because as of now, it’s easier to envision him playing at the Camp Nou next season donning a white shirt for the visiting team.

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven could be in need of an escape route. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s unquestionably been a nightmare of a season for almost everyone involved with Tottenham Hotspur, but at his best, 25-year-old center back Micky van de Ven is a stellar talent, one that could certainly use a change of scenery to further boost his potential.

Not only is Van de Ven a physical, left-footed center back that could instantly slot next to Cubarsí, his strongest attribute meshes perfectly with Flick’s defensive style and is something Barcelona currently lack: speed.

Van de Ven is one of the fastest players in the Premier League. Barcelona’s lack of overall defensive pace has contributed to Flick’s high line getting exposed this season, but Van de Ven’s recovery speed and ability to cover ground to close down runners in behind could instantly boost the quality of the entire backline.

The Dutchman already thrived playing in a similar system under Ange Postecoglou, making him a perfect fit for what Barcelona are looking for from a central defender. Poaching Van de Ven and helping him find his mojo after a difficult season could be a very fine piece of Blaugrana business.

Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi’s Bournemouth contract expires this summer | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Adding a proven center back in the prime of his career that meets the profile Barcelona are looking for is the clear mission this summer. Marcos Senesi fits that description perfectly, with the added benefit that he could join the club for free.

The 28-year-old defender is out of a contract with Bournemouth this summer and it’s increasingly likely that he joins the mass exodus of talent the Cherries have seen leave the club in recent times.

The Argentine has grown leaps and bounds during his four seasons in England. He’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a tireless and tenacious defender plus an undisputed locker room leader ... he sounds like Iñigo Martínez already.

Competition for Senesi’s signature will be stiff, especially if he sneaks into Argentina’s World Cup roster.

However, if Bastoni stays put, then pivoting to Senesi seems like a very wise decision, both financially and sporting-wise.

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