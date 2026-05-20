Is Robert Lewandowski a Barcelona Legend? How He Compares to Barca’s Best-Ever Strikers

Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona career will come to an end after four successful seasons where he unequivocally cemented his status as one of the best modern era strikers in club history.

The Poland international was already considered as one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century when he landed in Catalonia in the summer of 2022. But when he joined Barcelona at 33 years old, many believed he was bound to start declining soon upon arrival.

Those who shared that opinion were mistaken, as Lewandowski continued scoring goals for fun donning the Blaugrana shirt, helping the team to trophy after trophy.

As the curtain drops on Lewandowski’s Barcelona career, the numbers he leaves behind speak loudly and put him in the company of some of the best strikers in the Catalans’ illustrious history.

Lewandowski on Par With Barcelona’s Best Strikers of 21st Century

Robert Lewandowski was nothing short of prolific for Barça. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Lewandowski leaves Barcelona having scored 119 goals in 191 appearances, becoming the club’s 14th all-time leading scorer. His late winner against Atlético Madrid in early April saw him overtake Barça legend and Ballon d’Or winner Hristo Stoichkov on Barcelona’s all-time list.

Only Lionel Messi (672), Luis Suárez (195) and Samuel Eto’o (130) have scored more goals for Barcelona this century than Lewandowski, highlighting the type of company the former Bayern Munich star keeps despite playing his four seasons at the club while in his mid-30s.

Barcelona’s All Time Top Goalscorers

Rank Player Goals Games Played Goals to Game Ratio 1 Lionel Messi 672 778 0.86 2 César Rodríguez 232 351 0.66 3 Luis Suárez 198 283 0.69 4 László Kubala 194 256 0.76 5 José Samitier 184 232 0.79 6 Josep Escolà 165 234 0.71 7 Alcántara 143 132 1.08 8 Samuel Eto'o 130 199 0.65 9 Rivaldo 130 235 0.55 10 Mariano Martín 128 145 0.88 11 Ángel Arocha 127 145 0.88 12 Carles Rexach 123 449 0.27 13 Patrick Kluivert 122 256 0.48 14 Robert Lewandowski 119 191 0.62 15 Hristo Stoichkov 117 255 0.45

Lewandowski’s goal-haul speaks for itself, firmly establishing himself on a list that includes some of the most beloved and well-recognized Barcelona players of all time. In only four seasons, Lewandowski finds himself posting comparable figures to that of some of the best Barça strikers of the first half of the 20th century, let alone the modern era greats.

It’s also worth noting that Lewandowski is Barcelona’s fourth all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with 23 strikes, just two back of both Suárez and Rivaldo. More impressive is the fact that only Messi has a better goals to game ratio in the competition (0.87) than Lewandowski (0.61) in the entirety of Barcelona’s Champions League history.

The Trophies Lewandowski Won at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona collect plenty of major trophies. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Lewandowski collected seven major trophies during his time at Barcelona, plus a Pichichi trophy in 2022–23, where the 23 league goals he bagged in his debut term helped the Catalans win La Liga for the first time since 2018–19. The Blaugrana would go on two win three of the four La Liga’s Lewandowski played with the club.

Many believed father time had caught up with Lewandowski after scoring just 26 goals across all competitions in a trophyless 2023–24 term, but the arrival of Hansi Flick reinvigorated the Pole, who had his best season with Barça in 2024–25, scoring 42 goals that helped the Catalans win their first-ever domestic treble.

In total, Lewandowski won three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey during his stint in Catalonia.

Of course, there’s a glaring trophy missing from Lewandowski’s Blaugrana cabinet, one modern era Barça strikers such as Eto’o, Suárez and even Stoichkov did manage to conquer: the Champions League. Lewandowski was unable to lift a Champions League trophy with Barcelona, as the club’s European title drought now reaches 11 seasons.

Nevertheless, despite all the goals and the seven trophies he did conquer, there’s a bigger reason why regardless of not winning a Champions League, the vast majority of Barcelona fans still consider Lewandowski a club legend.

Lewandowski’s Barcelona Legacy Goes Beyond Statistics

Barcelona were at rock bottom when they signed Lewandowski (middle). | Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As a number of Barcelona fans have so eloquently written in farewell posts for Lewandowski in recent days, “there was once a king that left behind his kingdom to go rebuild one that was in ruins.” That perfectly summarizes Lewandowski’s Barcelona legacy.

Lewandowski landed in Barcelona after he had just won his seventh Bundesliga Golden Boot award in the past nine seasons and was less than two years removed from winning a sextuple with Bayern Munich in 2020—a year many believed he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were in a state of crisis, one year removed from Messi’s traumatic departure from the club, immersed in an economic crisis that had the club on the brink of bankruptcy, and coming off a trophyless season in 2021–22, where they finished 13 points behind champions Real Madrid, and just three points clear of Sevilla in fourth.

Lewandowski was still considered by many as the best center forward in world soccer at the time, and with one year still remaining on his Bayern Munich deal, it was his desire to join Barcelona that helped the transfer materialize. Still, leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona was a significant downgrade at the time, plain and simple.

Came as a star.

Leaves as legend.



Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o35b4NuF3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2026

But what transpired instantly upon Lewandowski’s arrival of Barcelona was the dawn of a new era for the club. His signing represents the moment the Barça started correcting course sporting-wise, a turning point in the club’s modern history in the aftermath of the Messi era.

As Barça president Joan Laporta wrote in his farewell message, Lewandowski "arrived at a difficult time for the club and his transfer was possible for his persistence in wanting to play for Barça. His prestige was essential to increase the credibility and trust in a team that’s now won three of the last four league titles.”

“You arrived when we were going through one of our worst moments and with your goals and leadership we’ve brought the club back they belong,” Gavi echoed.

Lewandowski joined a Barcelona that were in ruins, and he leaves them after conquering five of the last six domestic trophies available, beating bitter rivals Real Madrid in three finals over the past two years.

Barcelona are set up to continue enjoying success post-Lewandowski thanks in large part to a core of young talents, the vast majority of which of which he helped take their first steps with the first team.

Robert Lewandowski was moved to tears as Barcelona paid tribute to him in his final game at the Camp Nou. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

“I with the feeling that the mission is complete,” Lewandowski wrote in his farewell post. “Barça is back where it belongs.”

Barcelona bid and emotional farewell to one of their greatest modern era strikers in a historic night at the Camp Nou after a 3–1 win against Real Betis, a match where the departing Pole wore the captain’s armband. A teary eyed Lewandowski exited the pitch one final time with thousands of equally moved Blaugrana fans in attendance chanting his name.

A banner that read, "Robert, everything started with you, thank you very much,” adorned the Camp Nou stands, a tribute fit for a Barcelona legend. As Barcelona put it in the club’s farewell message, he “came as a star, left as a legend.”

The numbers, the trophies and mostly what he represents for Barcelona’s modern history make Lewandowski an undisputed club legend.

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