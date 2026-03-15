Why Benjamin Sesko Is Not Starting for Man Utd vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has dropped Benjamin Šeško to the bench for the visit of Aston Villa, reinstating Amad Diallo to the team while pushing Bryan Mbeumo back up front.

Šeško’s biggest impacts have come from the bench for United, though he did also score the winning goal against Crystal Palace on March 1 in a 2–1 comeback win at Old Trafford. He drew a blank last time out as United slipped to a 2–1 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Some of Mbeumo’s best matches have come while playing as a pressing center forward, and Carrick has opted to restore the Cameroonian up top—no doubt hoping that he can break a four-match streak without a goal.

Man Utd’s Lineup to Face Aston Villa

Bryan Mbeumo is back up front. | FotMob

Why Has Sesko Been Dropped by Carrick?

Benjamin Šeško’s really made a mark in the past couple of months. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images.

United’s rapid improvement in Carrick, other than abandoning Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, has relied on an organized press that has put the squeeze on opposition defenses. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all fallen victim to this improved version of the Red Devils, and were often harried into making mistakes by the endless running of Mbeumo, Amad, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

Amad’s energy on the right has been notable, with his ability to track back and help either Diogo Dalot—also restored to the starting lineup by Carrick—or Noussair Mazraoui an added benefit. Mbeumo offers the same amount of running as Amad but isn’t quite as sharp in the tackle—an area the latter improved when operating as a right wingback for Amorim.

Amad can also be relied upon to go for the full 90 minutes, something he’s done in five of the last seven Premier League matches he’s started. Šeško’s got far fewer full matches under his belt and has proven to be an effective substitute for United, replacing either Mbeumo or Cunha depending on the state of the game.

Aston Villa have been affected by injuries, but they are a very solid defensive unit who are capable of absorbing pressure and are notorious for being difficult to play through. It’s for that reason that Carrick may look to hurt the Villans by using pace on the counter-attack—something Mbeumo, Cunha and Amad have in spadefuls but not so much Šeško, who is quick once up to full speed but doesn’t have the same acceleration.

Carrick Explains Decision to Change Things Up

Every decision Carrick makes will be scrutinized. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fulfilling his prematch media duties, Carrick admitted taking Šeško out of the team was not a decision he took lightly.

“Yeah, we’ve just got a good forward line to choose from, and it’s just getting that balance right really from game to game.” he told Sky Sports. “Whether it’s starting the game, whether it’s the impact coming off the bench.

“I think over the eight games really, I think we’ve had good impact in different ways coming off the bench and I think that’s a big part of the game. So just trying to get that balance right. It wasn’t an easy decision, but the boys have all adapted to it really well ... so they’re ready.”

Šeško will feature from the bench, regardless of whether United are winning, losing or drawing, and will be confident of adding to the eight Premier League goals he’s now netted in red.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC