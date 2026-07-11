Why Bukayo Saka Isn’t Playing for England vs. Norway—World Cup Quarterfinals

Despite his prematch optimism, Bukayo Saka was once again not risked to feature in the starting XI of England’s World Cup quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday.

The Arsenal star has been managing an Achilles problem he first sustained in March during the Carabao Cup final. After missing the best part of six weeks with this ailment in the spring, Saka pushed through the pain barrier to play a key role as the Gunners sealed a long awaited Premier League title. However, that appears to have come at a cost for England’s World Cup ambitions.

“Across the tournament, my minutes have been building. I’m building,” Saka told assembled media ahead of England’s clash with Norway in Miami. “Of course, I would have loved to come to this tournament 100%, but that wasn’t the case, and everyone’s realised that, and they’ve managed me in the best way possible. But right now, I’m feeling great, and I’m ready to go.”

Saka’s injury update proved to be about as unreliable as MIkel Arteta’s usual offering.

England Confirmed Lineup vs. Norway—2026 World Cup

Madueke was terrific throughout against Croatia. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Substitutes: Dean Henderson (GK), James Trafford (GK), Trevoh Chalobah, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Djed Spence, Reece James.

Once again, Tuchel has turned to Saka’s Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke in the absence of his first-choice right winger. While the Gunners backup offers more direct dynamism than his compatriot, end product has been painfully lacking. Madueke is yet to register a goal or an assist this summer and has forced just one save from an opposition goalkeeper.

Thomas Tuchel Tackles Erling Haaland With Familiarity

Erling Haaland sent Norway through to the World Cup quarterfinals. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

“You can’t avoid focusing [on him], for sure not,” Tuchel conceded when fretting over the inevitable topic of how to stop Erling Haaland. “There is so much quality in his moments and you have to make decisions. He will always arrive on the second post so the question is when to make contact with him.

“Some defenders like to stay zonal and get the earlier jump. Some like to step back and start fighting with him on the ground, physically—but then he pushes you aside and gets a free header. If you stay zonal he jumps over you. He has all the weapons.”

It appears that Tuchel’s quest for a solution—if one does exist—is to give that task to the players who know him best. Haaland’s Manchester City teammates John Stones and Marc Guéhi find themselves lining up directly against the Nordic goal-gobbler on Saturday, while fellow clubmate Nico O’Reilly is at left back for good measure.

This school of thought is not universally shared. Former Manchester United striker and BBC pundit Wayne Rooney argued that it would be “harder” for Haaland’s teammates to deal with him. “There’s a reason why boxers, when they train for a fight, they spar fighters who aren’t as good as them because there’s a risk of getting hurt.

“When you’re coming up against a forward like that in training, in your memory he’s scoring a lot of goals in training, that’s not good. So, it’s actually the forward who’s got the advantage.”

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