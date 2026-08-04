‘Did Not Appeal’—Why Danny Welbeck Joined Chelsea, Not Man Utd

The stars never aligned for the romance of a reunion between Manchester United and Danny Welbeck, despite reported interest from the Red Devils in both 2024 and 2025.

The veteran striker has now joined Chelsea, making the Blues the sixth Premier League team of his rollercoaster career after also turning out for Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea paid the latter a nominal fee for the transfer this week.

Welbeck, who suffered dreadfully with injuries during his Arsenal years after an Old Trafford departure in 2014, has been enjoying a golden sunset. Ten Premier League goals in 2024–25 and 13 in 2025–26 have made the last two years the most prolific of his entire career, and the former England international will celebrate his 36th birthday before 2026 is out.

The Athletic explains that, despite Manchester United’s interest in recruiting a striker this summer, the interest shown in the previous two years was not resurrected this time.

In 2025, it appears that it was more possible, but what United were prepared to offer and what Welbeck ideally wanted did not match up. The report reveals it was primarily to do with the length of contract, with the player’s Brighton terms effectively good until 2027 because of a built-in extension option, suggesting that only 12 months was on the table in Manchester.

It’s worth noting that Welbeck has now got that extra security from Chelsea, signing for two years with the Blues until June 2028, when he will be five months shy of his 38th birthday.

Why Man Utd Fans Wanted Welbeck Reunion

Welbeck (left) was a Premier League champion with Man Utd. | Matthew Peters/Manchester UnitedGetty Images

Welbeck is Manchester born and bred, spotted by United scouts aged eight playing for local grassroots team Fletcher Moss Rangers—Marcus Rashford, Wes Brown, Jesse Lingard, Ravel Morrison and plenty of other professional players all have historic connections with the club.

So with United again in the market for a new striker, the specific requirements of the role pointed to welcoming him back home after 12 years. This is someone who knows the club, knows the city and was himself once just a young fan with a dream.

There is no doubting the faith in Benjamin Šeško to be the long-term No. 9 at Old Trafford off the back of a promising debut season in 2025–26. So adding someone like Welbeck to the mix had value, in the sense of his experience and leadership, in addition to reliable on-field production.

Welbeck, as will be the case at Chelsea where João Pedro is the starting striker, would not have been tasked with playing every match, but making key differences in a supporting relief role.

His 2014 United exit came as a shock during a challenging period for the club, seemingly pushed aside to make room for the gamble of signing Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco.

The Falcao experiment spectacularly backfired and it always felt like Welbeck had unfinished business with United. But unfinished is how it will now remain.

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