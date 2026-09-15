Why ‘Impasse’ Over Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd Future Could Be Misleading

One of the more pressing issues facing Manchester United is the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who is reported to have now been in talks over a new contract just over three months without reaching an agreement.

Fernandes is the reigning FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players’ Player of the Year from 2025–26 but has entered the final year of his current terms.

There remains an option that can be triggered by the Red Devils to extend until the end of next season, delaying any concern about the Portugal star departing as a free agent once this season wraps, but his longer-term future still lacks clarity beyond the next 21 months.

Fernandes continues to be the preeminent force at Old Trafford. He was the best player on the pitch when United thrashed Ipswich Town and Sabah. He also had the most touches of anyone on the field in the opening defeat to Hull City and has created chances in every match so far, whether the team ultimately went on to win, lose or draw.

United fans were given reason to be concerned about what comes next regarding Fernandes when The Athletic reporter and transfer specialist David Ornstein used the word “impasse” during a segment on Sky Sports. “We understand that Bruno Fernandes continues to be in talks with United over a new contract, but there is no breakthrough,” he said.

‘It’s Not Off, It’s Not Collapsing’

Fernandes is still the best player at Old Trafford. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano spoke on the subject with a more optimistic tone.

“It’s not off, it’s not collapsing, it’s not over,” he said in a video on his self-titled YouTube channel, explaining that the discussions began in the gap between the end of last season and the 2026 World Cup, taking place each month since.

According to Romano, there are “several points still to clarify” which include salary and length at what is potentially a tricky stage of Fernandes’s career. He recently turned 32 and so it is hard to ignore that, despite being the best player in the Premier League over the last 12 months, he is heading towards the final chapter. There is no guarantee either way. Liverpool didn’t get bang for their buck with Mohamed Salah’s 2025 contract, but Barcelona were probably vindicated handing a four-year deal to Robert Lewandowski when he was about to turn 34.

Fernandes, a model professional who is very rarely injured, would undoubtedly back himself to stay healthy and productive at Premier League and Champions League level into his late thirties. That he could be considered a late bloomer, playing 35 or fewer games per season for clubs not involved in European competition until the age of 23, also works in his favor in that respect. There is still more gas in the tank.

From his perspective, becoming the club’s top earner would seem fair, given his contributions, not just over the last 12 months, but since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020. That would mean the club agreeing to pay an annual salary in excess of Marcus Rashford’s reported $22.8 million (£16.9 million). Rumors up to now suggest that might not be an issue given it represents a relatively minor raise.

Bruno Fernandes’s Influence for Man Utd

Statistic Since August 2025 Bruno Fernandes Value Team Rank Appearances 42 1st Starts 41 1st Minutes 3,648 1st Goals 13 3rd Assists 23 1st Shots 104 T-1st Chances Created 150 1st

On balance, the contract length is likely to be the bigger sticking point because of the security it brings, or doesn’t. Fernandes is settled in Manchester, making home to the wealthy suburbs south of the city. His children, born in 2017 and 2020, even have the local accent.

Discussions, Romano mentions, also have to address whether to include a release clause in a new contract and the terms and conditions of any such clause. Under his current contract, an offer worth £57 million ($77 million) could trigger a transfer if the player agrees to it.

Fernandes is already thought to have turned down approaches this past summer, from unnamed clubs in western Europe, to widely reported interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray and ongoing opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

So long as his desire is to remain at Manchester United and the club wants him to stay, which appears to be the case on both sides, it should make the process less complicated.