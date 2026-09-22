Why JJ Gabriel Wants to Leave Man Utd—and Which Clubs He Could Join

JJ Gabriel’s widely publicized desire to leave Manchester United reportedly stems from the club’s collective drop-off over the past decade, with the teenager and his representatives now intent on taking his talents to those clubs who are “far away” from the current level at Old Trafford.

That the future of a 15-year-old yet to make a senior appearance is even a topic of public discussions shows where United stand within the modern soccer landscape. It would be unthinkable for almost any player, whatever their age, to question whether Manchester United was the right place to be during the legendary reign of Sir Alex Ferguson. When Wayne Rooney tentatively offered that opinion from his status as one of the best players on the planet, Ferguson promptly reasserted his untouchable position of dominance.

However, United have endured a tumultuous tumble in terms of stature and reputation across the 13 years since the Scot’s retirement.

The fall has been so precipitous that now the club’s current brightest prodigy is thought to be demanding his immediate exit. The Daily Mail report that United’s decline is the “driving force” behind this stance. Gabriel is thought to be keen to “learn from the best,” which is not the standard deemed to currently exist in the red half of Manchester.

When it was first surprisingly reported that Gabriel—who has dominated at every age level, including the U-21s, scoring twice in as many appearances against players five years his senior—wanted his current contract terminated with immediate effect, a lack of first-team opportunities was the reason widely cited.

One can argue whether a kid too young to buy a lottery ticket should even be allowed to play senior soccer, but there is recent precedent for Gabriel and his entourage to point to. Lamine Yamal made his breakthrough at Barcelona as a 15-year-old while Max Dowman had played for Arsenal in the Champions League and Premier League before turning 16. Gabriel could soon be vying for minutes with one of those two prodigies.

Five Clubs JJ Gabriel Could Join

There’s a lot of noise surrounding young JJ Gabriel. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

In the Mail’s report, United are judged to be “far away” from five of Europe’s elite who Gabriel would consider joining.

The La Liga pairing of Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been heavily linked with a player who turns 16 in October and can move across Europe thanks to an Irish passport. Gabriel’s father, Joe O’Cearuill is believed to have already met with the Spanish duo and the preference is thought to be Madrid.

However, the capital club are currently led by José Mourinho, a manager who famously prioritizes experienced professionals over unproven youngsters. Hansi Flick, by contrast, has two teenagers in his first-choice starting XI and is constantly putting faith into Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. Quite whether Gabriel could dislodge any of those young talents who have spent the majority of their existence on this planet getting schooled in the unique Barcelona style is another question altogether.

Bayern Munich complete the set of continental behemoths fit for Gabriel’s liking. The perennial German champions have already hailed a “very, very talented,” to use the billing provided by the club’s sporting director Christoph Freund, but it remains to be seen if any further progress has been made.

There is also the prospect of Gabriel staying in the U.K. Defending Premier League champions Arsenal and Manchester City, the latter the most successful English club of the post-Ferguson era, are also thought to be on the teenager’s list of options.