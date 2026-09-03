Why Kobbie Mainoo Is Not Part of Man Utd’s 2026–27 Premier League Squad

Now that the summer transfer window is closed, Manchester United have submitted an official first-team squad to the Premier League in 2026–27.

Squads cannot be any bigger than 25 senior players and must include a maximum of 17 who do not fit the league’s ‘homegrown’ rules—that means being registered by a club in England or Wales for three entire seasons, or 36 months, prior to turning 21.

United have named eight ‘homegrown’ players—Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Karl Darlow and Dermot Mee—and 15 who are not.

But one name conspicuous in its absence from the squad list is Kobbie Mainoo. The midfielder has had his fair share of setbacks in a short space of time, pushed to the periphery by Ruben Amorim in the first half of last season, before Michael Carrick restored him to a prominent role.

Kobbie Mainoo Squad Status Not Necessary Under Rules

Leny Yoro is covered by the same rule. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

There is nothing sinister in Mainoo’s omission, however. His age, born since the start of 2005, just means that he can be designated an U-21 player this season. Players that young do not need to be registered in the same way and are eligible to play in the Premier League regardless.

Leny Yoro, who turns 21 in November, falls under the same banner and is also absent from the main roster. It does not affect his or Mainoo’s chance to play at all. Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass and summer signing Tynan Thompson each have varying first-team prospects this season and are also technically U-21. Fans might hope to finally see Paraguayan left back Diego León step up, while recent arrival Cristian Orozco, a midfielder from Colombia, is another to watch.

Kai Rooney, son of Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney, is also an U-21 player for the first time after he was accepted as a first-year scholar—the initial stage of the two-year apprenticeship program for players aged 16 to 18—over the summer. Carrick’s son, Jacey, is as well. Several other names on the U-21 list might be familiar due to recent participation in the early stages of preseason.

Teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel does not even feature on the U-21 list because the young forward is still only 15 years old and has not progressed to the latter stage of the academy, even though he’s played Premier League 2 soccer in the past two weeks. But he is eligible to debut this season, too.

Man Utd’s 2026–27 Premier League Squad

Manchester United are hoping to challenge for silverware this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Position Players Goalkeepers Karl Darlow (HG), Tom Heaton (HG), Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee (HG). Defenders Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire (HG), Lisandro Martínez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw (HG). Midfielders Carlos Baleba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount (HG), Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte. Forwards Amad Diallo (HG), Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford (HG), Benjamin Šeško, Joshua Zirkzee.

Selected U-21 Man Utd Players in 2026–27 (Excludes Currently Loaned Out)

Kobbie Mainoo will have to fight for a starting role this season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Position Players Goalkeepers Cameron Byrne-Hughes, Jake Ford, Charlie Hardy, Fred Heath, Kit Margetson, Will Murdock, Zachary Watson. Defenders Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Harley Emsden-James, Idris Fabiyi, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu, Gazimagamed Ibragimov, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Connor Laurie, Diego León, Rafe McCormack, Albert Mills, Reece Munro, Jayden Ngwashi, Samuel O’Brien, James Overy, Dante Plunkett, Jacob Watson, Leny Yoro. Midfielders Nathaniel Jr. Brown, Jaume Camacho Sidos, Jacey Carrick, Edson De Jonge-Seiros, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Amir Ibragimov, Kobbie Mainoo, Finley McAllister, Jay McEvoy, Harlem McLaughlin, Jodie Nganga, Cristian Orozco, Jariyah Shah, Pharell Silvester, Jim Thwaites, Emmanuel Ziro. Forwards Noah Ajayi, Neithan Barbosa, Enzo Kana Biyik, Shea Lacey, Samuel Lusale, Bendito Mantato, Ashton Missin, Camron Mpofu, Victor Musa, Kai Rooney, Tynan Thompson.