The Mauricio Pochettino era at Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday night with a humiliating 4–0 defeat against Liverpool ... and it likely should’ve been much worse.

In a matter of 13 minutes, Lenny Yoro got sent off for an avoidable challenge on Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai turned Yoro’s foul into the first goal of the game with a brilliant free kick and then Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead with a remarkable finish.

Pochettino’s debut was doomed from the start, and although the Argentine boss made moves to try and survive the inevitable Liverpool blitz, United were still dismal and countless mistakes contributed to the hosts adding two more goals through Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz before it was all said and done.

It was a simply horrendous performance from United that now sees them fall to 19th in the Premier League standings, just one point clear of bottom-of-the-league Crystal Palace. The Red Devils have won just one of their 11 league games to start the campaign.

The current disparity between the two English soccer giants was on full display, and Pochettino instantly found out just how serious of a crisis he has walked into at his new job. The Argentine boss has a mountain to climb to try to rescue United’s season, as relegation starts to seem like a very real possibility.

Here are three takeaways from the Red Devils’ shocking defeat at Anfield.

Matthijs de Ligt Headlines Uncompetitive Defensive Effort

Matthijs de Ligt had an abysmal performance against Liverpool. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Many were surprised by Pochettino’s decision to include Matthijs de Ligt in the starting lineup, considering the Dutch center back hadn’t started a Premier League game in over 350 days. Pochettino’s gamble backfired spectacularly.

De Ligt produced one of the worst individual defensive performances of the season, directly contributing to Yoro’s red card when he bafflingly made no attempt to play a routine ball over the top and instead let Isak run by him through on goal.

That was just the start of a mistake-ridden performance. Liverpool just failed to capitalize on plenty of other calamitous decisions from the Dutchman until a careless, unnecessary pass in build-up was eventually recovered by the hosts, leading to Muñoz’s fourth.

After almost a year sidelined with a back injury, De Ligt has been shocking in the two games he's started this season—the other being the 4–1 defeat against Como. He looks out of his depth and incapable of producing at the level required, and his confidence has clearly disappeared.

But United as a whole were terrible defensively, a continuation of what hastranspired all season. The Red Devils have now conceded 34 goals since the start of the campaign—the most of any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

The ripple effects of United’s incomprehensible decision not to reinforce their defensive unit during the summer transfer window continue to be felt, and it’s a massive indictment on the club’s hierarchy. Currently, there’s no evidence to suggest United will improve defensively in the short term with the pieces Pochettino has to work with.

Pochettino Got His Lineup All Wrong

Mauricio Pochettino made some head-scratching decisions. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It’s hard to assess and over-analyze Pochettino‘s first game at the helm given his plan went up in flames when Yoro saw red inside the opening 10 minutes. Still, the Argentine boss made multiple questionable decisions when it came to his team selection.

Although Pochettino has utilized a back three system in the past, his preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1. But in his first game at United, Pochettino deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation that brought back memories of the disaster that was the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford. The end result was also familiar.

United tried to press high from the start and played a high defensive line with defenders that aren’t know for their athleticism and speed, plus have little experience playing together. Against a forward line as dynamic and fast as Liverpool’s, it was a recipe for disaster.

It was also eye-catching that Pochettino’s midfield pivot consisted of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo. Both players are good on the ball, but they’re much less efficient out of possession and especially defensively. As a result, the pair spent much of the game chasing shadows, and Liverpool‘s midfielders were able to dominate.

Harry Maguire was United’s best defender ever since he entered the match in the 23rd minute. Similarly, Joshua Zirkzee had some bright moments despite his less than ideal context—which is more than can be said for Matheus Cunha’s anonymous performances. Why De Ligt started ahead of Maguire is puzzling.

Playing with 10-men for over 80 minutes away at Anfield was always going to end poorly, but it’s also clear that Pochettino’s experiment—both with his formation and the players he selected—failed.

Man Utd Look Like a Team Bound for Relegation

Things continue to go from bad to worse at Manchester United. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

There’s no other way of putting it: United are playing like a team that deserves to be relegated.

The Red Devils are a broken team, and during long stretches of Sunday’s match, some players looked completely lost and incapable of fighting back under immense adversity. Perhaps even more concerning is that there were moments in which it looked like some United players had waved the white flag.

Flaws can be found everywhere in this side, flaws that won’t be fixed no matter how many managers come and go. The upcoming January transfer window is one of the most crucial moments of United’s modern era because multiple reinforcements are needed to try to rescue a sinking ship.

Nothing about this squad suggests they have the pieces in place to turn around their situation; to the contrary, the same cast of characters continue to contribute to their demise.

United haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games and haven’t won a domestic match since August. They’re currently the only Premier League side that have yet to win two games since the start of the campaign.

It's still hard to truly accept that a historic English soccer giant could be in danger of relegation, but based purely on results and their level of performances, United sitting 19th on the table is emphatically deserved. Right now, they look like they don’t belong in the Premier League.